BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Like city leaders and business owners, some local nonprofits have a list of priorities for lawmakers to assess while in the 88th legislative session. Both Voices for Children and BCS Together work to address the needs of the hundreds of children in foster care in the Brazos Valley and surrounding areas. Leadership from the two organizations said funding is at the top of their lists.

BRYAN, TX ・ 16 HOURS AGO