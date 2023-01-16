ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan, TX

KBTX.com

Bryan, College Station ISDs accept $1 million donations for school safety efforts

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan and College Station ISD’s have accepted donations of up to $2.5 million from a local family foundation. At board meetings Tuesday night, the Donald and Donna Adam Family Foundation presented each district with $1 million to go toward safety and security efforts, with the potential to reach $2.5 million for each district. Donald Adam has been involved in the community for decades and is currently the chairman and CEO of American Momentum Bank.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Anderson Volunteers Fire Department hosting raffle to support Burns family

ANDERSON, Texas (KBTX) -The Anderson Volunteer Fire Department is hosting a raffle to benefit a family that has mounting medical bills. The Burns family has five kids. Two of them have 1p36 deletion syndrome, including 7-year-old Cannyn. “[Cannyn’s] break is smaller, so he seems to be more mildly affected, but...
ANDERSON, TX
KBTX.com

Nonprofits share priorities for lawmakers in Austin

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Like city leaders and business owners, some local nonprofits have a list of priorities for lawmakers to assess while in the 88th legislative session. Both Voices for Children and BCS Together work to address the needs of the hundreds of children in foster care in the Brazos Valley and surrounding areas. Leadership from the two organizations said funding is at the top of their lists.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Jefferson Awards nominations due Feb. 17

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - They are unsung heroes who put others first and inspire us to action. Each year, KBTX-TV and Amarillo National Bank host the Jefferson Awards for Public Service to honor those who make a difference in our community. Last year, four public servants received the prestigious award:...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Texas A&M looking to move Fish Camp closer to main campus

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University is exploring the idea of moving Fish Camp from East Texas to a location closer to Aggieland. Fish Camp has held its three-day, two-night sessions for incoming freshmen at Lakeview Methodist Conference Center in Palestine, Texas for more than 60 years, but school leaders are citing limited space and access to amenities and safety-oriented services as a reason for moving elsewhere.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Marlin Democrat

And the winner is ... Hermetta Paul!

Rotary Club in Marlin sends a big thank you to everyone who participated in Rotary’s Drawing 2022! The fundraiser helps the Rotary Club in Marlin with community service projects. Congratulations to Hermetta Paul, winner of Rotary’s Drawing 2022. Her $10 ticket won the latest model Microsoft Surface Go 3 – 10.5” touchscreen– Intel Pentium Gold – 4GB Memory - Platinum Tablet with Windows 11, WIFI, and Microsoft Surface Pro Signature keyboard, Surface pen - Platinum, plus Ashton 14” laptop attaché briefcase with padded interior. The package included free 6-month security software. It was an amazing event! Hermetta entered The Chicken Place meeting...
MARLIN, TX
kwhi.com

SETH BROESCHE MEMORIAL RETURNING TO THE BRAZOS VALLEY

A rodeo event honoring the life of a young man from Somerville that was killed in a 2016 car crash is returning to the Brazos Valley. The Seth Broesche Memorial will be held Saturday, February 4, and Sunday, February 5, at the Brazos County Expo in Bryan. The first day...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Wellborn Special Utility District adopts new water rate, nearly 25% increase

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - After an hour long meeting, the Wellborn Special Utility District Board of Directors voted to raise the rate for their customers on Tuesday. Starting March 1, Wellborn SUD will implement the new rate, a price hike of nearly 25%. They say the new rate is based on the recent cost of service and a design study prepared by a third party.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Texas A&M University will block TikTok on its network and devices

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - KBTX has confirmed Texas A&M University will block access to TikTok on its campus network and state-owned devices, as cybersecurity concerns grow over the popular social media app. “Based on both state and federal orders and concerns, Texas A&M has blocked access to TikTok from...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KWTX

Central Texas business rescues cat stuck up in a tree for 24 hours

LORENA, Texas (KWTX) - A cat stuck up in a tree for 24 hours was rescued thanks to a local business going above and beyond. Mosby Land Management Service in Chilton advertises everything from land clearing to demolition and road building to dirt work, but they don’t list cat rescues.
CHILTON, TX
KBTX.com

TxDOT work causing backup on SH 6 between Navasota and College Station

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Traffic northbound on Highway 6 going from Navasota into Brazos County is at a crawl due to maintenance happening at the Navasota River Bridge. On Monday afternoon, northbound traffic was backed up all the way from the Navasota River Bridge to Highway 105 in Navasota. TxDOT...
NAVASOTA, TX
kwhi.com

SEALY MAN DROWNS AT LAKE SOMERVILLE

Washington County authorities are investigating a weekend drowning at Lake Somerville. According to Washington County Sheriff Otto Hanak, a boater fell from his boat into the water near Overlook Marina around noon on Sunday. Hanak said the victim, identified as a 65-year-old male from Sealy, was treated by Washington County...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX

