Texas A&M University will offer courses on Bitcoin protocolsVeny WestCollege Station, TX
Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found DeadLarry LeaseCollege Station, TX
Body Found: Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found Dead According to Reportsjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
Missing 22-year-old College Student from Flower Mound, Texasjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
KBTX.com
Bryan, College Station ISDs accept $1 million donations for school safety efforts
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan and College Station ISD’s have accepted donations of up to $2.5 million from a local family foundation. At board meetings Tuesday night, the Donald and Donna Adam Family Foundation presented each district with $1 million to go toward safety and security efforts, with the potential to reach $2.5 million for each district. Donald Adam has been involved in the community for decades and is currently the chairman and CEO of American Momentum Bank.
KBTX.com
Treat of the Day: Three Bryan ISD students selected for Rotary District 5910′s Youth Leadership Awards (RYLA) event
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Three Bryan ISD high school students were among the 247 high school students invited to participate in Rotary District 5910′s Youth Leadership Awards (RYLA) event this year. The annual event aims to help students develop as leaders in a fun environment where they can connect...
KBTX.com
Anderson Volunteers Fire Department hosting raffle to support Burns family
ANDERSON, Texas (KBTX) -The Anderson Volunteer Fire Department is hosting a raffle to benefit a family that has mounting medical bills. The Burns family has five kids. Two of them have 1p36 deletion syndrome, including 7-year-old Cannyn. “[Cannyn’s] break is smaller, so he seems to be more mildly affected, but...
A local nonprofit organization is pledging millions for children's safety at school
BRYAN, Texas — Given the recent tragedies at schools, the need for proper safety and security for children is now at an all time high. Recently, a local family stepped up to help a nationwide concern: children's safety. The Donald and Donna Adam Family Foundation are known donors in...
KBTX.com
Navasota ISD Education Foundation awards thousands in grants to teachers, administrators
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Some Navasota ISD teachers and administrators received a huge surprise Wednesday. The district’s education foundation awarded eight grants totaling $57,018.87 to help further classroom and campus-wide projects. “We only have one major fundraiser every year, and the community is marvelous to support our efforts and...
KBTX.com
City leaders discuss solicitations at busy intersections in College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Residents in College Station say they have seen an increase in the number of people standing alongside busy intersections soliciting. Complaints of soliciting were brought to Councilwoman Elizabeth Cunha’s attention and were discussed at the Jan. 12 city council meeting. “The residents that spoke...
KBTX.com
Nonprofits share priorities for lawmakers in Austin
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Like city leaders and business owners, some local nonprofits have a list of priorities for lawmakers to assess while in the 88th legislative session. Both Voices for Children and BCS Together work to address the needs of the hundreds of children in foster care in the Brazos Valley and surrounding areas. Leadership from the two organizations said funding is at the top of their lists.
KBTX.com
Jefferson Awards nominations due Feb. 17
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - They are unsung heroes who put others first and inspire us to action. Each year, KBTX-TV and Amarillo National Bank host the Jefferson Awards for Public Service to honor those who make a difference in our community. Last year, four public servants received the prestigious award:...
KBTX.com
Texas A&M looking to move Fish Camp closer to main campus
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University is exploring the idea of moving Fish Camp from East Texas to a location closer to Aggieland. Fish Camp has held its three-day, two-night sessions for incoming freshmen at Lakeview Methodist Conference Center in Palestine, Texas for more than 60 years, but school leaders are citing limited space and access to amenities and safety-oriented services as a reason for moving elsewhere.
kwhi.com
MARCH FOR UNITY MONDAY FROM HATTIE MAE FLOWERS PARK TO WASHINGTON CO. COURTHOUSE
Residents are invited to observe Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day today (Monday) in Brenham at a March for Unity. Brenham’s first MLK March is being hosted by the Washington County Juneteenth Association, and will start at 4 p.m. The march will travel from Hattie Mae Flowers Park, at...
KBTX.com
Focus at Four: Texas A&M, UT Austin ban TikTok on network devices
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University announced Tuesday that it will block access to the popular social media app, TikTok, on its Wi-Fi and wired networks. The news came on the same day the University of Texas at Austin also announced a ban on its campus. Gov. Abbott...
And the winner is ... Hermetta Paul!
Rotary Club in Marlin sends a big thank you to everyone who participated in Rotary’s Drawing 2022! The fundraiser helps the Rotary Club in Marlin with community service projects. Congratulations to Hermetta Paul, winner of Rotary’s Drawing 2022. Her $10 ticket won the latest model Microsoft Surface Go 3 – 10.5” touchscreen– Intel Pentium Gold – 4GB Memory - Platinum Tablet with Windows 11, WIFI, and Microsoft Surface Pro Signature keyboard, Surface pen - Platinum, plus Ashton 14” laptop attaché briefcase with padded interior. The package included free 6-month security software. It was an amazing event! Hermetta entered The Chicken Place meeting...
KBTX.com
Local Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. members share excitement for in-person Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. March
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley Area Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. is hosting the 27th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. March & Program in person for the first time in two years. The event starts at 10 a.m. Monday at Sadie Thomas Park and will conclude at Rudder High School.
kwhi.com
SETH BROESCHE MEMORIAL RETURNING TO THE BRAZOS VALLEY
A rodeo event honoring the life of a young man from Somerville that was killed in a 2016 car crash is returning to the Brazos Valley. The Seth Broesche Memorial will be held Saturday, February 4, and Sunday, February 5, at the Brazos County Expo in Bryan. The first day...
KBTX.com
Wellborn Special Utility District adopts new water rate, nearly 25% increase
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - After an hour long meeting, the Wellborn Special Utility District Board of Directors voted to raise the rate for their customers on Tuesday. Starting March 1, Wellborn SUD will implement the new rate, a price hike of nearly 25%. They say the new rate is based on the recent cost of service and a design study prepared by a third party.
KBTX.com
Texas A&M University will block TikTok on its network and devices
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - KBTX has confirmed Texas A&M University will block access to TikTok on its campus network and state-owned devices, as cybersecurity concerns grow over the popular social media app. “Based on both state and federal orders and concerns, Texas A&M has blocked access to TikTok from...
KWTX
Central Texas business rescues cat stuck up in a tree for 24 hours
LORENA, Texas (KWTX) - A cat stuck up in a tree for 24 hours was rescued thanks to a local business going above and beyond. Mosby Land Management Service in Chilton advertises everything from land clearing to demolition and road building to dirt work, but they don’t list cat rescues.
KBTX.com
College Station pastor to lead discussion of Dr. King book, “Strength to Love”
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The book, “Strength to love” is filled with inspiring messages once spoken by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and later this week, it will be a topic of discussion at the Lincoln Recreational Center. Pastor Dan de Leon of Friends Congregational Church in College...
KBTX.com
TxDOT work causing backup on SH 6 between Navasota and College Station
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Traffic northbound on Highway 6 going from Navasota into Brazos County is at a crawl due to maintenance happening at the Navasota River Bridge. On Monday afternoon, northbound traffic was backed up all the way from the Navasota River Bridge to Highway 105 in Navasota. TxDOT...
kwhi.com
SEALY MAN DROWNS AT LAKE SOMERVILLE
Washington County authorities are investigating a weekend drowning at Lake Somerville. According to Washington County Sheriff Otto Hanak, a boater fell from his boat into the water near Overlook Marina around noon on Sunday. Hanak said the victim, identified as a 65-year-old male from Sealy, was treated by Washington County...
