Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Questionable for Thursday
Brown (groin) is questionable for Thursday's game against Golden State. Brown was able to fully practice Wednesday, but he's still considered a question mark for Thursday's contest due to right adductor tightness, which has sidelined him for three straight games. He was initially expected to miss about a week, so he appears to be on track with his rehab and should return soon. Before his absence, Brown posted a season-high 41 points (15-21 FG) in a win over New Orleans.
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Won't play Wednesday
Leonard (injury management) will not take the floor Wednesday versus the Jazz, Joey Linn of SI.com reports. Leonard hasn't played in any back-to-back games this season, so this was a predictable outcome after he suited up Tuesday and logged 36 minutes against the Sixers. Paul George (hamstring) and Luke Kennard (calf) will join the growing list of absentees for the Clippers, and Ivica Zubac (knee) is questionable, so there could be a lot of minutes available as part of an irregular rotation Wednesday.
Grizzlies get franchise-record 11th straight win after league-leading defense comes up clutch in final minute
As the clock ticked toward the one-minute mark in the fourth quarter on Wednesday night, the Memphis Grizzlies trailed the Cleveland Cavaliers by three, and their 10-game winning streak was hanging in the balance. A few possessions of masterful defense later, the Grizzlies escaped with a 115-114 win to match a franchise record with 11 consecutive wins.
NBA trade rumors: Luka Doncic wants help in Dallas; Wizards exploring options for Rui Hachimura
The NBA trade deadline is rapidly approaching, which means that new rumors and reports pop up seemingly daily. This season's Feb. 9 deadline could be especially intriguing given the parity in the league this season. A lot of teams feel like they have a chance to make a real run, and thus could be looking to make moves. It can be a lot to stay on top of, but we'll do our best to keep you covered. Here's a look at a few fresh rumblings from across the league's landscape.
Pacers' Myles Turner: Given green light
Turner (back) will play in Monday's matchup with the Bucks. Turner's three-game absence streak will end Monday as the 26-year-old has been ruled active for the contest. He should rejoin the starting five at his usual center spot and steal minutes from Isaiah Jackson, Goga Bitadze and James Johnson.
Bucks' Brook Lopez blames Gary Trent Jr.'s headband for first career ejection: 'It was talking to me'
MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Bucks picked up a much-needed 130-122 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday night, in what was a highly entertaining game despite the absences of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton. They also had to play the final 6:40 without Brook Lopez, who was ejected for the first time in his 15-year career following an altercation near the Raptors bench.
Sean Payton says trade compensation to acquire his contractual rights will be 'a mid-to-late first-round pick'
The Sean Payton saga reaches a huge day Tuesday, when the Super Bowl-winning former head coach of the New Orleans Saints will be officially available for in-person interviews. The Denver Broncos, who fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett before the end of his first season, have requested and received permission from the New Orleans Saints to interview Payton, CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones confirmed. The Saints still hold the contractual rights to Payton, and any team that hires him will have to create a trade package to send to New Orleans. The last NFL coaching trade took place in 2006, when the Kansas City Chiefs sent the New York Jets a fourth-round pick for Herm Edwards.
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Deemed questionable Wednesday
Markkanen (hip) is considered questionable for Wednesday's game versus the Clippers, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. Markkanen has been listed as questionable in each of the last two games before being ruled out, so his listing doesn't really provide much information about his availability Wednesday. The team should provide another update on his status prior to the 9 PM ET tipoff, with Jarred Vanderbilt, Rudy Gay and Talen Horton-Tucker, among others, likely to see expanded run if he sits again.
Giants' Isaiah Hodgins: Limited in Tuesday's walk-through
Hodgins was a limited participant Tuesday in the Giants' walk-through practice due to an ankle injury, Dan Salomone of the team's official site reports. Hodgins is tending to an injury in the aftermath of this past Sunday's 31-24 win over the Vikings in the wild-card round, but the ankle issue isn't anything that's expected to keep him off the field in Saturday's matchup with the Eagles in the divisional round. In the victory over the Vikings, Hodgins played 91 percent of the Giants' snaps on offense and finished with eight catches for a career-high 105 yards and a touchdown on nine targets.
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Sidelined again Wednesday
Ingram (toe) remains out for Wednesday's game versus the Heat, Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports. Ingram still hasn't appeared in a game since Nov. 25, and there doesn't look to be a clear timetable for his return at this juncture. The 25-year-old star's status should be monitored ahead of each game, but there hasn't been any news on him returning to practice yet. Until that happens, Ingram will seemingly remain on the sidelines.
49ers' Danny Gray: Rarely sees field in rookie year
Gray finished his rookie campaign with one reception (seven targets) for 10 yards and one rush for nine yards in the regular season. Gray logged just 85 offensive snaps across 13 active games, failing to crack the regular rotation even in relief of injured starters. Head coach Kyle Shanahan drew up a couple of gadget plays for his third-round wideout, but he didn't trust the rookie in meaningful moments this season. Perhaps Gray sees more usage in his sophomore campaign, but he will have to fight up several spots on the receiver depth chart during training camp to be worth monitoring in fantasy.
Giants' Azeez Ojulari: Plans to play through pain
Ojulari (quadriceps) was a limited participant during Wednesday's practice, but he said he plans on playing in Saturday's divisional-around matchup against Philadelphia, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. Ojulari has been limited during back-to-back practices to begin prep but is expected to suit up Saturday, though his effectiveness will be...
Chris Ford, Boston Celtics champion who made first 3-pointer in NBA history, dies at 74
Former Boston Celtics player and head coach Chris Ford has died at the age of 74, the team announced Wednesday. Ford played for the Celtics from 1978-1982 and won a title with the team in 1981. Prior to playing in Boston, he spent six seasons with the Detroit Pistons, who selected him out of Villanova in the second round of the 1972 NBA Draft. Ford is noted for having made the first 3-pointer in NBA history on Oct. 12, 1979.
Seahawks' Bryan Mone: Knee procedure reveals more issues
Head coach Pete Carroll said Monday that Mone had a "difficult surgery" in which more issues were discovered than previously diagnosed, ultimately suggesting a lengthy recovery, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports. Mone shifted to Seattle's injured reserve back on Dec. 20 due to an ACL injury, and he's now...
Bills' Cole Beasley: Finds paydirt in wild-card round
Beasley brought in two of five targets for 35 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 34-31 wild-card victory over the Dolphins. Making his third appearance for Buffalo since ending his brief retirement and joining the Bills' practice squad, Beasley saw his largest role to date in the postseason opener. Beasley and Khalil Shakir both played exactly 30 of the Bills' 72 offensive snaps, with the two wideouts splitting the No. 3 receiver role in place of Isaiah McKenzie (hamstring), who was inactive for the contest. Though Beasley had a costly drop in the contest in which the ball bounced off his chest and into the waiting arms of a Miami defender for an interception, the 33-year-old made up for it by scoring a go-ahead six-yard touchdown in the third quarter. Beasley may not have an opportunity to build on the performance in Sunday's divisional-round game against the Bengals, as McKenzie appears on track to play and could reclaim the No. 3 wideout role.
Seahawks' Jordyn Brooks: Surgery upcoming
Head coach Pete Carroll said Monday that Brooks will have surgery later this week to address the torn ACL he suffered in Week 17 against the Jets, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports. Although Brooks' recovery process is now underway, he still remains without a specific timetable for...
Seahawks' Jamal Adams: Making progress in recovery
Adams (knee) remains without a timeline for full health, according to head coach Pete Carroll, but he is starting to move and do work on a treadmill, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports. Adams suffered a torn quadriceps tendon in his right knee Week 1, which required surgery...
Marcell Harris: Tenure with with Jets ceases
Harris' (ankle) practice squad contract with the Jets expired Monday, per the NFL's transaction log. Harris opened the regular season on the Jets' active roster and appeared in the first 10 games before being waived Nov. 24. The 28-year-old linebacker then joined the team's practice squad and was elevated for the Week 14 loss to Buffalo. However, he was forced out with an ankle injury that landed him on the practice squad injured list for the remainder of the 2022 campaign. Harris, who spent the first four seasons in a consistent role with San Francisco, finished this season with a career-low 12 tackles. He'll now likely seek to carve out a special-teams rile somewhere heading into the 2023 regular season.
Seahawks' Connor Wedington: Sticking with Seattle
Seattle signed Wedington to a reserve/future deal Monday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports. Wedington joined the Seahawks' practice squad in January after he failed to stick around Houston's and San Francisco's organizations. The undrafted product out of Stanford is still looking to make his NFL debut, but with his new deal, he'll have a chance to compete for a spot on the active roster throughout the offseason.
Chiefs' Justin Reid: Bounces back in first year with KC
Reid tallied 83 tackles (59 solo), a sack and seven passes defended over 17 games during the 2022 regular season. Reid played every game for the first time since his rookie campaign back in 2018 and produced at a reasonable rate, albeit with inconsistent weekly results in the tackles department. While not flashy, Reid has proven to be capable in coverage and a solid tackler through his first five seasons. He's under wraps with Kansas City for the next two seasons, though that could depend on how Reid performs in 2023.
