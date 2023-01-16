ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Bucks' Brook Lopez blames Gary Trent Jr.'s headband for first career ejection: 'It was talking to me'

MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Bucks picked up a much-needed 130-122 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday night, in what was a highly entertaining game despite the absences of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton. They also had to play the final 6:40 without Brook Lopez, who was ejected for the first time in his 15-year career following an altercation near the Raptors bench.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WREG

Grizzlies pick up11th straight in thrilling win over Cavs

MEMPHIS – Desmond Bane scored 25 points, Ja Morant had 24 and the Memphis Grizzlies won their 11th straight game to match the franchise record, beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 115-114 on Wednesday night. Steven Adams tipped in the winner with 16 seconds left. Adams was in position to tip in a miss by Morant, and […]
MEMPHIS, TN
OnlyHomers

Basketball Superstar Announces Retirement

Today in the basketball world, a prominent star decided to officially hang it up for good. According to ESPN, Minnesota Lynx superstar Maya Moore has officially announced her retirement from the Women's National Basketball Association.
CBS Sports

Chicago White Sox top prospects 2023: First-round pick Colson Montgomery headlines list

Major League Baseball's offseason is in full swing, and that means everyone is thinking about the future. In most cities, that means next season; in some, though, it means the bigger picture, the next three to five years. You're either selling wins or you're selling hope, the old saying goes. We here at CBS Sports like to provide as much hope as we can around this time of the winter by evaluating each team's farm system.
CHICAGO, IL
Sporting News

Solving Nick Nurse's biggest dilemma: Who needs to step for the Raptors?

The Raptors have reached a crucial juncture in the 2022-23 season. With the Feb. 9 trade deadline looming, Toronto hasn't exactly lived up to preseason expectations with its lackluster play this season. Disappointing as the season has been, the Raptors are still just one surge away from thrusting themselves back into the Eastern Conference playoff picture.
msn.com

Longtime NBA Player, Coach Has Died At 74

Chris Ford, a former NBA player and coach, has passed away this week. He was 74 years old. Ford started his NBA career as a second-round pick for the Pistons. After spending several years in the Motor City, he was traded to the Celtics. Arguably the greatest achievement of Ford's...
CBS Sports

Pacers' Myles Turner: Given green light

Turner (back) will play in Monday's matchup with the Bucks. Turner's three-game absence streak will end Monday as the 26-year-old has been ruled active for the contest. He should rejoin the starting five at his usual center spot and steal minutes from Isaiah Jackson, Goga Bitadze and James Johnson.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Sports

Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Questionable for Thursday

Brown (groin) is questionable for Thursday's game against Golden State. Brown was able to fully practice Wednesday, but he's still considered a question mark for Thursday's contest due to right adductor tightness, which has sidelined him for three straight games. He was initially expected to miss about a week, so he appears to be on track with his rehab and should return soon. Before his absence, Brown posted a season-high 41 points (15-21 FG) in a win over New Orleans.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Deemed questionable Wednesday

Markkanen (hip) is considered questionable for Wednesday's game versus the Clippers, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. Markkanen has been listed as questionable in each of the last two games before being ruled out, so his listing doesn't really provide much information about his availability Wednesday. The team should provide another update on his status prior to the 9 PM ET tipoff, with Jarred Vanderbilt, Rudy Gay and Talen Horton-Tucker, among others, likely to see expanded run if he sits again.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
CBS Sports

Grizzlies get franchise-record 11th straight win after league-leading defense comes up clutch in final minute

As the clock ticked toward the one-minute mark in the fourth quarter on Wednesday night, the Memphis Grizzlies trailed the Cleveland Cavaliers by three, and their 10-game winning streak was hanging in the balance. A few possessions of masterful defense later, the Grizzlies escaped with a 115-114 win to match a franchise record with 11 consecutive wins.
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy