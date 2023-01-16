ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Yardbarker

Grizzlies' Ja Morant laments being called for seventh drug test of season

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant is having another monster season, one that will likely earn him his second straight All-Star honor. Morant has become the epitome of a human highlight reel as he ascends towards superstardom, with his wide variety of posterizing dunks and other jaw-dropping plays. One perceived negative consequence of his standout play -- according to the former Rookie of the Year -- is his apparent increase in random drug test requests from the NBA.
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports Milwaukee Bucks are interested in acquiring Phoenix Suns' forward Jae Crowder

With the NBA trade deadline approaching, many teams are expected to make moves to improve their rosters. One of the most intriguing potential trades that has recently been reported is the Milwaukee Bucks looking to acquire Jae Crowder from the Phoenix Suns. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN has reported that the Bucks have expressed interest in trading for the disgruntled Suns forward.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

Milwaukee Bucks Make Two Roster Moves On Tuesday

Currently 28-16 this season heading into a matchup on Tuesday against the Toronto Raptors, the Milwaukee Bucks have once again solidified themselves as one of the top teams in the entire NBA. What is surprising is that they have done so without arguably their second-best scoring weapon in Khris Middleton.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

Ben Simmons Makes NBA History On Tuesday Night

On Wednesday evening, the Brooklyn Nets lost 106-98 to the San Antonio Spurs in Texas. Keldon Johnson led the Spurs with an impressive 36 points and 11 rebounds, while six players on the Nets scored in double-digits (they were playing without Kyrie Irving in addition to Kevin Durant already being out).
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Yardbarker

Chris Godwin takes swipe at Dallas with pregame outfit

The significance of the jersey is that Wade has a history of torching Dallas’ professional sports teams. Specifically, Wade lit up the Dallas Mavericks in the 2006 NBA Finals, averaging 34.7 points per contest (one of the highest-scoring performances in Finals history) as Miami won the title in six games.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

The 1995 McDonalds All-American High School Basketball Team Was Stacked

Playing in the NBA gives a lot of exposure to basketball players and it is certainly the dream of many. But the road to playing in the biggest basketball league is not easy. In fact, the journey to be drafted into the NBA starts in high school for most players.
bvmsports.com

The sad reality about the worst signing the Lakers made

Los Angeles Lakers fans need this new LeBron James bobblehead by Nathan Cunningham Lakers News The sad reality about the worst signing the Lakers made by Jason Reed 2 minutes ago Follow @EatYourReedies Tweet Share x Pin Comment The Los Angeles Lakers did not have many resources to work with before the 2022-23 season in order to improve the roster.…
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Last year's loss to 49ers scarred Cowboys, says Dak Prescott

Apparently, the San Francisco 49ers have lived rent-free in the minds of the Dallas Cowboys for the past year. On January 16, 2022, the Niners knocked the Cowboys out of the playoffs with a wild 23-17 win at AT&T Stadium. A year later, Dallas is preparing for a playoff rematch with San Francisco, this time at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.
SANTA CLARA, CA
Yardbarker

Analyst names veteran WR as best fit for Chicago Bears

PFF has named this veteran a best fit for the Chicago Bears. The Chicago Bears have some clear needs on both sides of the football to address this offseason. And one of those is at wide receiver. After trading for Chase Claypool to add to the roster, Chicago’s receivers still...
CHICAGO, IL

