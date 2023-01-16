Read full article on original website
Keystone Heights man arrested on aggravated battery charges, deputies sayZoey FieldsKeystone Heights, FL
Greenspace in GainesvilleSpiritedLindaGainesville, FL
Targeted by Anti-gay Extremists, Craig Lowe Became Gainesville’s First Openly Gay Mayor.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
The University of Florida Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Suspect Wanted for Food Theft on UF Property Id’d from YouTube Video.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Gator women snap four game skid, beat Vanderbilt, 73-55
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Florida women’s basketball team went on a 13-2 run in the second quarter and outscored visiting Vanderbilt, 25-10 in the frame to pull away from the Commodores on Sunday, 73-55 at the O’Connell Center. Florida (13-7 overall, 2-5 SEC) snapped a four-game losing streak. Vanderbilt (9-12 overall, 0-7 SEC) lost its seventh in a row.
No. 2 Gator gymnastics team stays unbeaten with road victory over No. 11 Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WCJB) -Florida Super Senior Trinity Thomas earned a share of three event titles and won the all-around as the second-ranked Gator gymnastics team prevailed at No. 11 Alabama on Friday, 197.325 to 196.450. The win is the Gators’ third straight at Alabama’s Coleman Coliseum. The meet...
P.K. Yonge boys gain upper hand in rivalry matchup with Eastside, 51-33
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Two weeks remain in the high school boys basketball regular season, and P.K. Yonge picked up a much-needed win over visiting Eastside on Saturday. The Blue Wave led by 20 points at halftime and never looked back in a 51-33 win. Moses Horne and Randall Robinson led...
GHS boys stay undefeated, beat Buchholz, 4-1 in OT for Alachua County Cup
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Isaac Gugel and Brendan Foley each scored twice, and the GHS Hurricanes struck three times total in extra time in Friday’s Alachua County Cup title game win over Buchholz at Citizens Field. The game was tied 1-1 after regulation before Gainesville went on its scoring spree to prevail, 4-1. The Canes stay unbeaten at 12-0-1, while the Bobcats fall to 7-3-3. Both teams scored late in regulation after the game remained scoreless for the majority of the night.
Former Gator Ben Shelton advances to fourth round of Australian Open
MELBOURNE, Australia (WCJB) -A year ago at this time, Gainesville’s Ben Shelton was playing college tennis for his father, Bryan at UF. After rising all the way to the level of NCAA singles champion by the end of the 2022 college season, Shelton has continued his rapid ascension in the sport.
High School Hoops: Santa Fe survives OT thriller vs GHS, Hawthorne edges North Marion
(WCJB) -Santa Fe’s Dontrell Jenkins scored the go-ahead layup with 6.2 seconds remaining in overtime to lift the Raiders over visiting GHS in Thursday’s thrilling battle between high school boys teams that are each ranked in the top ten in their classifications. Santa Fe (14-5) kept its winning streak going at 12 in a row, and halted the Hurricanes’ seven-game roll. GHS dropped to 15-5. Jenkisn also came through at the end of regulation, tying the game 60-60 on two free throws with 0.2 seconds to go. Anthony Leivonen led the Canes with 18 points.
Home sales in North-Central Florida continue to drop, while prices are up
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Realtors released home sale reports for the month of December 2022. The reports show a situation that keeps on repeating itself. “Inventory has not gotten better, it’s just gotten worse,” shared Tate Mikell from Matchmaker Realty. “There have been fewer houses for sale, so there’s been fewer closings.”
“What’s up” with K-Country 1/20
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Our favorite time of the morning, and we talk gift cards and events. Here’s what you missed when we caught up with K-Country!
Verizon outages continue to affect parts of North Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Verizon is responding to questions regarding the service outage in parts of North Central Florida. According to a Verizon spokesperson, the company recently completed a network upgrade in Gainesville to improve service, which may have caused outages for some customers. The spokesperson claims that the service...
Florida jobless rate down to 2.5 percent, Alachua County is one of the lowest in the state
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB/NSF) - Florida’s unemployment rate dipped to 2.5 percent in December as businesses continue to struggle to fill positions. Much of North Central Florida was below the average state unemployment rate. The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity released a report Friday that showed the December rate down...
Gainesville man arrested for repeatedly stalking two women
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police officers arrested 24-year-old Jeremiah Nelson Friday afternoon after he appeared on two Gainesville women’s property repeatedly. Nelson was warned by officers to not return to the women’s property after being stopped by law enforcement in December of last year. Despite the warning,...
What’s Growing On: Strawberry Season Struggles
OXFORD, Fla. (WCJB) - From December through March, strawberry farms all across NCFL rely on visitors to harvest their strawberry’s — but this year it’s slim pickins’. Mary Beth Locke, owner of Back Road Berries in Oxford says she’s never seen her field look this bad this far into the season.
Deep South District of the American Rose Society holds 2023 mid-winter meeting
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Deep South District of the American Rose Society will have their 2023 Mid-Winter Meeting. The 2023 Mid-Winter Meeting takes place at the Best Western Grand Hotel and Conference Center in Gainesville. At this event, you can learn about all-things roses starting off with their popular...
Marion County Pets: Spice, Gucci, and Alexis
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes. First up is a shy and quiet girl named Spice. The shy and quiet side of her will only last until you bring out the treats and start playing.
Crash in Gilchrist County left a Branford man dead
BRANFORD, Fla. (WCJB) - A single vehicle crash in Gilchrest County left a 54-year-old man from Branford dead. The vehicle was leaving a private drive and headed north near Northwest 91st Street and Northeast 1st Avenue. It then traveled across the intersection and ran off the roadway. The vehicle traveled...
NCFL Animal Shelter members host a pack walk
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Members of a North Central Florida Animal Shelter are inviting the public to take their pups for a test drive with a walk in the park. The organization “Friends of the Marion County Animal Shelter” is hosting a pack walk at Silver Springs State Park on January 22nd.
The proceeds of a raffle in Bradford County are going to benefit schools
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - A round of raffles today is benefitting schools in Bradford County. A few lucky winners will be going home with a car, an ATV, and more after a raffle hosted by the Bradford County education foundation. The city of Starke donated a 2016 Dodge Charger. The...
Alachua County Fire Rescue puts out brush fire behind Gainesville apartment complexes
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Fire Rescue helped put out an 8-acre fire on West University Avenue early Friday afternoon. According to fire rescue, the fire team responded to a call made from Harbor Cove Apartments at 2:13 p.m., and swiftly deployed fire rescue drones and trucks. The...
Dunnellon brothers arrested after neighbor finds dead dog hanging from a fence
DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - A resident of SW 47th St. in Dunnellon called Marion County sheriff deputies and said he noticed a large brown Doodle-type dog was hanging off of his fence. “It should have never happened that was my first reaction it should have never happened, but it did...
Tour of the Towns in Yankeetown and Inglis
YANKEETOWN AND INGLIS, Fla. (WCJB) - People in Yankeetown and Inglis got a taste of what their town has to offer at this year’s Tour of the Towns event. The annual event started four years ago and is meant to showcase the two towns’ small businesses through a scavenger hunt.
