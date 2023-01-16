(WCJB) -Santa Fe’s Dontrell Jenkins scored the go-ahead layup with 6.2 seconds remaining in overtime to lift the Raiders over visiting GHS in Thursday’s thrilling battle between high school boys teams that are each ranked in the top ten in their classifications. Santa Fe (14-5) kept its winning streak going at 12 in a row, and halted the Hurricanes’ seven-game roll. GHS dropped to 15-5. Jenkisn also came through at the end of regulation, tying the game 60-60 on two free throws with 0.2 seconds to go. Anthony Leivonen led the Canes with 18 points.

SANTA FE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO