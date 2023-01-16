ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Gator women snap four game skid, beat Vanderbilt, 73-55

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Florida women’s basketball team went on a 13-2 run in the second quarter and outscored visiting Vanderbilt, 25-10 in the frame to pull away from the Commodores on Sunday, 73-55 at the O’Connell Center. Florida (13-7 overall, 2-5 SEC) snapped a four-game losing streak. Vanderbilt (9-12 overall, 0-7 SEC) lost its seventh in a row.
GAINESVILLE, FL
GHS boys stay undefeated, beat Buchholz, 4-1 in OT for Alachua County Cup

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Isaac Gugel and Brendan Foley each scored twice, and the GHS Hurricanes struck three times total in extra time in Friday’s Alachua County Cup title game win over Buchholz at Citizens Field. The game was tied 1-1 after regulation before Gainesville went on its scoring spree to prevail, 4-1. The Canes stay unbeaten at 12-0-1, while the Bobcats fall to 7-3-3. Both teams scored late in regulation after the game remained scoreless for the majority of the night.
GAINESVILLE, FL
High School Hoops: Santa Fe survives OT thriller vs GHS, Hawthorne edges North Marion

(WCJB) -Santa Fe’s Dontrell Jenkins scored the go-ahead layup with 6.2 seconds remaining in overtime to lift the Raiders over visiting GHS in Thursday’s thrilling battle between high school boys teams that are each ranked in the top ten in their classifications. Santa Fe (14-5) kept its winning streak going at 12 in a row, and halted the Hurricanes’ seven-game roll. GHS dropped to 15-5. Jenkisn also came through at the end of regulation, tying the game 60-60 on two free throws with 0.2 seconds to go. Anthony Leivonen led the Canes with 18 points.
SANTA FE, FL
Home sales in North-Central Florida continue to drop, while prices are up

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Realtors released home sale reports for the month of December 2022. The reports show a situation that keeps on repeating itself. “Inventory has not gotten better, it’s just gotten worse,” shared Tate Mikell from Matchmaker Realty. “There have been fewer houses for sale, so there’s been fewer closings.”
GAINESVILLE, FL
Verizon outages continue to affect parts of North Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Verizon is responding to questions regarding the service outage in parts of North Central Florida. According to a Verizon spokesperson, the company recently completed a network upgrade in Gainesville to improve service, which may have caused outages for some customers. The spokesperson claims that the service...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Gainesville man arrested for repeatedly stalking two women

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police officers arrested 24-year-old Jeremiah Nelson Friday afternoon after he appeared on two Gainesville women’s property repeatedly. Nelson was warned by officers to not return to the women’s property after being stopped by law enforcement in December of last year. Despite the warning,...
GAINESVILLE, FL
What’s Growing On: Strawberry Season Struggles

OXFORD, Fla. (WCJB) - From December through March, strawberry farms all across NCFL rely on visitors to harvest their strawberry’s — but this year it’s slim pickins’. Mary Beth Locke, owner of Back Road Berries in Oxford says she’s never seen her field look this bad this far into the season.
OXFORD, FL
Marion County Pets: Spice, Gucci, and Alexis

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes. First up is a shy and quiet girl named Spice. The shy and quiet side of her will only last until you bring out the treats and start playing.
MARION COUNTY, FL
Crash in Gilchrist County left a Branford man dead

BRANFORD, Fla. (WCJB) - A single vehicle crash in Gilchrest County left a 54-year-old man from Branford dead. The vehicle was leaving a private drive and headed north near Northwest 91st Street and Northeast 1st Avenue. It then traveled across the intersection and ran off the roadway. The vehicle traveled...
GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL
NCFL Animal Shelter members host a pack walk

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Members of a North Central Florida Animal Shelter are inviting the public to take their pups for a test drive with a walk in the park. The organization “Friends of the Marion County Animal Shelter” is hosting a pack walk at Silver Springs State Park on January 22nd.
MARION COUNTY, FL
Tour of the Towns in Yankeetown and Inglis

YANKEETOWN AND INGLIS, Fla. (WCJB) - People in Yankeetown and Inglis got a taste of what their town has to offer at this year’s Tour of the Towns event. The annual event started four years ago and is meant to showcase the two towns’ small businesses through a scavenger hunt.
INGLIS, FL

