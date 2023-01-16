ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mr. Soundoff Says: Purdy magic is turning into a movie

By John Sears
 6 days ago

Mr. Soundoff Says – Brock Purdy’s run as the 49ers starting QB has been nothing short of incredible. Purdy is 6-0 as the starter, setting new records every week.

John Sears says the movie is writing itself before our eyes, and just another reason why we love sports.

