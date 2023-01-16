Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska offers Texas receiver with visit coming SaturdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From LincolnTed RiversLincoln, NE
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes drop fifth-straight, lose to Nebraska 63-60The LanternColumbus, OH
Nebraska Football: Four-star WR Demitrius Bell offered, set to visitThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football lands commitment from Georgia edge rusherThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
Corn Nation
Nebraska Huskers defeat Ohio State 63-60
The Nebraska Cornhuskers men’s basketball team did something the football team has never done as a member of the Big Ten Conference: beat a good Ohio State team. Forget the current record of the Buckeyes, the ceiling for this hoops team is far higher than that of the 2011 OSU football team.
News Channel Nebraska
Former Husker QB Gebbia transferring to Ohio State
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A former Husker quarterback is heading back to the Big Ten. According to Rivals, Tristan Gebbia is transferring from Oregon State to Ohio State. The southern California native began his career with the Huskers after being recruited by Mike Riley. Gebbia left during Scott Frost's first season...
Corn Nation
Nebraska WBB vs Purdue Preview
Nebraska Cornhuskers (11-7, 3-4 Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (12-5, 3-4 Big Ten) Wednesday, January 18, 2023, 6 p.m. (CT) Live Radio: Huskers Radio Network (5:45 p.m.) Matt Coatney (PBP), Jeff Griesch (Analyst) Lincoln (107.3 FM), Omaha (105.9 FM), Huskers.com, Huskers App. Wednesday’s game could be a pivotal contest in...
Nebraska Basketball: Quick hits for NU’s game against Ohio State
The Nebraska basketball program has a bit of a prove-it game on Wednesday night against the Ohio State Buckeyes. If the Huskers can find a way to win against OSU, it might turn their season in a very interesting direction. A loss and you’ve got to wonder if Fred Hoiberg might be placing himself back on the hotseat.
Nebraska offers Texas receiver with visit coming Saturday
Nebraska football offered 2023 wide receiver Jeremiah Charles on Tuesday night. He made the announcement on Twitter. Charles measures in at six-foot-two, 170 pounds. He is not ranked in the 247Sports regular or composite rankings. Charles only has two offers on the table in Nebraska and North Texas. He is being recruited by tight ends coach Bob Wager and there is a connection between Wager and Charles. Charles plays at Arlington Martin high school in Texas, where Wager used to coach.
Corn Nation
Nebraska WBB Defeats Purdue 71-64 Behind a Big Fourth Quarter
Amy Williams has made a change in the starting lineup, giving freshman Callin Hake the nod over Maddie Krull. Hake has scored in double digits the past three games. Krull didn’t practice because of illness, but she will be available to play. First Quarter. The Boilers scampered to a...
thecomeback.com
Key Nebraska player returning to program
The Nebraska Cornhuskers received a boost Monday as one of the program’s top players has changed course and elected to remove his name from the transfer portal. Wide receiver Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda, who played in four games for the Cornhuskers this past season, has withdrawn his name from the NCAA transfer portal. On3 Sports revealed news of Garcia-Castaneda’s intentions to return to Lincoln late Monday morning.
Corn Nation
Whitney Lauenstein Leaving Nebraska Volleyball
Whitney Lauenstein announced today via Instagram that she is stepping away from volleyball to “ focus on myself and be with my family and continue to heal due to the passing of my dad.”. Lauenstein just finished her sophomore season at Nebraska. She was second in kills with 297,...
Corn Nation
5-Star Georgia OLB MJ Sherman Transfers to Nebraska; Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda and Zavier Betts May Return (BOOM!)
Georgia edge rusher MJ Sherman committed to transfer to Nebraska after a weekend visit, per On3/HuskerOnline. Sherman was a five-star recruit in the 2020 class who considered Ohio State before choosing Georgia. In three seasons in Athens, Sherman was mostly a special teams contributor and backup, buried on the talent-rich Bulldogs roster. He had 15 career tackles, including one on a kickoff against TCU in the national championship game.
klkntv.com
A winter storm is taking aim at Nebraska
While the weather becomes more active on Wednesday, we still have one more day of quiet weather. We will be dealing with low clouds initially for much of the area on Tuesday morning. However, I suspect that the sun may poke out during the afternoon in eastern Nebraska. For areas...
CD East freshman LB Zachary Brown gets Nebraska offer, has chance to be one of ‘best in nation’
Zachary Brown is just a 14-year-old freshman, but Monday he picked up his first college football offer. Just a month after swooping in to CD East to flip Vincent Carroll-Jackson’s commitment from Syracuse, Nebraska coach Matt Rhule became the first to offer the 6-foot-1, 195-pound Panthers linebacker. • Sign...
Corn Nation
Monday Flakes: Reading Brain Waves, 16 Year Old Baseball Phenom and Doomsday Poop Vault
Another weekend, another week to go back to work. NFL’s Wild Card Weekend was pretty fun. There were some close games - which my Minnesota native hubby did not enjoy. The Vikings seems to be one of those perpetually cursed teams. (Note: see the article about the Chargers in the Sports! section below.) I would direct Chargers fans to that article, but we all know that those people don’t exist.
Nebraska Football: Meeting Matt Rhule's Unconventional Coaching Staff
Matt Rhule's first staff as the Cornhuskers' head coach is diverse when it comes to backgrounds and experience.
klin.com
Nebraska Deer and Game Expo This Weekend
The Lancaster County Event Center is hosting the Nebraska Deer and Game Expo Jan. 20-22 for hunters across the state and Midwest. Trophy deer, top-notch hunting seminars, an expanded 3D archery shoot, and much more can be expected on the weekend. Visitors will also have the chance to talk with representatives from the worlds of conservation and fishing.
klkntv.com
PHOTOS: Winter storm unloads several inches of snow in parts of Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Once again, significant snowfall is missing Lincoln. But several inches were dumped across the western half of the state. Several roads west of Grand Island, including Interstate 80, have been closed due to snow and ice, according to Nebraska511. If you have any photos you’d...
Nebraskan and USMC Reserves Col. Georgia Parment breaks barriers, climbs ranks
“I really look back at the women who were serving 20 years ago, 40 years ago, 60 years ago - and just know they began laying the framework and the groundwork to get to where we are today."
1011now.com
402 Creamery teams up with Runza to release “The Dream Midwest Collaboration”
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s a combination that not many would think of putting together. Runza’s Chili & Cinnamon Rolls are definitely a wintertime favorite around Nebraska and Iowa, but there aren’t too many people who are looking to have a pint of ice cream in the middle of winter, especially when a snow storm in occurring. On the flip side, there are some who might think that eating ice cream during this time is one way to “become one with winter,” or simply just a year-round enjoyment.
klkntv.com
Friends organize giant fundraiser for injured Crete baseball coach
CRETE, NEB. (KLKN) – One Crete baseball coach’s friends are coming together in a big way. Aaron Mason was severely injured after a car accident in December, and still has a long road to recovery. To help offset the medical expenses, Mason’s friends Mitchell Homolka and Trevor Varley...
Small Nebraska Town Hiding One Of The Best Restaurants In The US
Here's where to find it.
klin.com
UPDATE: Less Snow Expected in Lincoln
Things have changed regarding the storm since the 3 o’clock hour. Corey Mead, meteorologist with the National Weather Service, tells KLIN News that a warm layer of air above the ground has prevented the precipitation changing from freezing rain to snow. Additionally, a pocket of dry air moved from Kansas into Southeast Nebraska to Interstate 80 at about 3 PM. The dry air is causing much of the precipitation is evaporating before it hits the ground.
Comments / 0