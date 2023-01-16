Read full article on original website
MLK Parade brings community together in downtown Las Vegas
A parade will take place in downtown Las Vegas to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, one of the most prominent leaders of the civil rights movement.
news3lv.com
Local group keeps heads high after not performing at MLK parade due to rain
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Mother nature certainly put a damper on the Martin Luther King Jr. Parade, and although one group couldn't perform because of the rain, they are still bringing that cheer. That group is Las Vegas Xplosion, whose headquarters is in North Las Vegas. Danielle Cherry is...
PHOTOS: Rain doesn’t dampen excitement of Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade
Thousands of spectators braved the wind and rain to celebrate the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. at the 41st annual parade in Las Vegas. From floats to marching bands, church groups to drill teams, the line stretched out for hours. The post PHOTOS: Rain doesn’t dampen excitement of Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
news3lv.com
Seal announces 30th Anniversary North American Tour with stop in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Grammy award-winning artist Seal is coming to Las Vegas this summer as part of his North American tour. Live Nation announced Seal's 30th Anniversary Tour will make a stop for two nights at The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas on Friday, June 2, and Saturday, June 3. The shows are scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.
news3lv.com
City of Las Vegas announces 'Helldorado' parade switch back to original name
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A popular downtown Las Vegas parade is switching names once again, this time, back to the name where it all started. The Helldorado Days Parade was formally known as the Las Vegas Days Parade, which is an event that celebrates the diverse city and its history.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas City Hall presents art exhibit for human trafficking survivors
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It’s a designation Nevada is working hard to shake. Second in the nation for human trafficking. This week, a touching art exhibit is up at Las Vegas City Hall. A series of watercolors, each painted by a different survivor. “I had given up on...
news3lv.com
The Lohan School of Shaolin performs lion dance honoring Lunar New Year
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Chinese lion dancers are showing off their moves ahead of Lunar New Year. The Lohan School of Shaolin performed lion dances for the Las Vegas City Council on Wednesday. The City of Las Vegas shared the performance on social media. The celebration comes in honor...
news3lv.com
Registration now open for Rock 'N' Roll Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Registration is open for Rock ‘N’ Roll Las Vegas, with plenty of time to sign up and register as a St. Jude Hero. Joining me now is someone who has done just that, Rene Gamero.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas recognizes Vida Lin Day, honors founder of Asian Community Development Council
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas is recognizing the founder and president of the Asian Community Development Council (ACDC). The City Council of Las Vegas and Mayor Goodman have announced January 18, 2023 as Vida Lin Day. Vida Lin is being honored for her service and dedication to Nevada's...
Madonna announces Las Vegas show in Oct. 2023
Madonna announced Tuesday morning she will bring her global tour, Madonna: The Celebration Tour to Las Vegas in the fall.
Fox5 KVVU
Ethel M to host Valentine’s Day ‘Lights of Love’ display in Cactus Garden
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Ethel M Chocolates will once again celebrate Valentine’s Day by hosting a “Lights of Love” display in its famous Cactus Garden. According to Ethel M, the property’s 3-acre Cactus Garden will light up for the Valentine’s Day holiday by featuring half a million “twinkling, romantic lights.”
news3lv.com
Event featuring Kyle Rittenhouse on Las Vegas Strip canceled
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An event on the Las Vegas Strip that touted a private reception with Kyle Rittenhouse has been canceled, according to a spokesperson. Rittenhouse had tweeted a promotion for a reception on Wednesday, Jan. 18, at the Oak Room, a cocktail bar inside the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian Resort. GunRights.org and AXIL were listed as the sponsors.
news3lv.com
Year of the Rabbit: Where to celebrate Chinese New Year in Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Downtown Summerlin will be celebrating Chinese New Year starting Monday, January 23, through January 27. Its annual parade will make its return down the streets of Downtown Summerlin on Sunday, January 22. Festivities are slated to begin at 5 p.m., with the parade starting at...
news3lv.com
Celebrity chef Guy Fieri to open new sports bar at Horseshoe Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Horseshoe Las Vegas is welcoming Flavortown. Celebrity chef Guy Fieri's Flavortown Sports Kitchen will open at the Las Vegas Strip resort this summer, Caesars Entertainment announced Wednesday. The restaurant will feature a 360-degree island bar, an MVP lounge for private events, and multiple TVs. It's...
Fox5 KVVU
Mariah Carey, Missy Elliot among headliners for Las Vegas Lovers & Friends Festival
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The team behind the Lovers & Friends festival has announced that the event will return to Las Vegas in May. According to a news release, “following enormous success with its inaugural year,” Lovers & Friends will be held May 6 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.
news3lv.com
City Council approves renovation, expansion project at Las Vegas Academy downtown
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Officials with the City of Las Vegas have approved an upcoming project that will renovate and expand a historic downtown Las Vegas high school during a recent city council meeting. The city announced that a proposed project for the Las Vegas Academy of the Arts...
‘Lights of Love’ to return to Henderson’s Ethel M kicking off Valentine’s Day festivities
One of the sweetest spots in the valley is giving couples across Southern Nevada the perfect spot to spend Valentine's Day this year.
What happened to Dinner in the Sky in Las Vegas?
Las Vegas has been home to just about every type of strange, dangerous, and jaw-dropping business over the decades, but one that just couldn't take off was called Dinner in the Sky.
Las Vegas Weekly
Quick Bites: Las Vegas restaurants making news this week
The Broken Yolk Cafe has opened its second Southern Nevada location in Henderson on St. Rose Parkway and South Maryland Parkway. The new restaurant will be operated by Scale x 3 Management, which also runs the Town Square location. It's open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. For more info, visit thebrokenyolk.com.
news3lv.com
Pop star Tiffany brings one-of-a-kind experience to Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — "An Evening with Tiffany" is a one-of-a-kind entertainment and culinary experience coming to The Space in Las Vegas. Pop star Tiffany joined us to share more details on what the evening will bring.
