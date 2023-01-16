2023 Hoophall Classic: Justin Edwards, Imhotep Charter defeat Cardinal Hayes in battle of top-ranked recruits

Read full article on original website
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in ConnecticutTravel MavenNew Hartford, CT
This Middle-of-Nowhere Massachusetts General Store is Worth the Drive from any Corner of the StateTravel MavenWilliamsburg, MA
Police foot pursuit of armed suspect leads to Wethersfield School lockdownSusan DeVilderKewanee, IL
The 2023 Ski Sundown Festival In New Hartford Offers Wintertime Family FunFlorence CarmelaNew Hartford, CT
Renowned discount supermarket chain opens another new location in MassachusettsKristen WaltersWestfield, MA
From Camden to Kentucky: DJ Wagner and Aaron Bradshaw’s commitment to play together in college
Growing up playing basketball, there is always a dream of being able to play at a major Division I college basketball program. Of course, achieving this goal means dedicating countless hours of time to perfect skills and work on the body. An even bigger dream is to play at that level with a longtime friend/teammate.
Scoreboard: Nate Torres, Athol wrestling complete comeback against Frontier & more
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. In the early portions of the wrestling dual meet between Frontier and Athol, it looked like the Red Hawks were going to roll over the Bears.
Giants vs Eagles: Where to buy NFC Divisional Round tickets
The New York Giants will face the Philadelphia Eagles in Philadelphia on Saturday, Jan. 21 for the NFC Divisional Round Playoff game. The game will be at 8:15 p.m. EST at Lincoln Financial Field. Fans looking to see this NFC playoff matchup in person can still snag some great seats to the game Saturday through reliable ticket vendors like VividSeats, StubHub and SeatGeek.
Boys Basketball Scoreboard for Jan. 17: Central earns narrow win over Longmeadow & more
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. In a game full of back-and-forth action, the Springfield Central boys basketball team earned a close victory over Longmeadow on Tuesday night, 58-57. The Lancers held a two-point lead going into the final eight minutes, but a 17-point fourth quarter helped the Golden Eagles get the win.
Boys basketball: Teaneck, Paterson Kennedy win - Freedom Fighters Hoops Challenge
Tyler Tejada tallied 29 points, 11 rebounds and four assists while Keith McKnight had 23 points, four rebounds and three assists as Teaneck pulled away from Columbia 80-76 at the Freedom Fighters Hoops Challenge in Paterson. Ty Carnegie tallied nine points while Jarrell Harmitt had eight points, eight rebounds and...
NHL player boycotts pregame warmups due to Pride-themed jerseys, still plays in game
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov cited his Russian Orthodox religion as the reason he did not participate in pregame warmups when the team wore Pride-themed jerseys and used sticks wrapped in rainbow Pride tape. The 26-year-old Provorov boycotted the pregame skate with his teammates before Tuesday night’s...
Bruins vs. Islanders game: How to watch NHL hockey Wednesday for free
The Boston Bruins face off against the New York Islanders Wednesday, Jan. 18 after David Pastrnak scored two goals in the Bruins’ 6-0 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday. The game will be at 7:30 p.m. EST and will be broadcast on ESPN+ through NHL Power Play and...
University of Georgia Football Player Killed in Crash Was a New Jersey Native
The University of Georgia and the Georgia Bulldogs football family are mourning the loss of one of their own, Devin Willock, who was killed in a car crash over the weekend. But as a New Jersey native, he was one of our own, too. It's the most unimaginable of tragedies....
Long Island native Charlie McAvoy leads Bruins to homecoming win vs. Islanders
NEW YORK (AP) — Defensemen Charlie McAvoy and Derek Forbort scored in the second period, and the Boston Bruins beat the New York Islanders 4-1 on Wednesday night. Brad Marchand and Trent Frederic also scored for Boston, and Charlie Coyle had two assists. Linus Ullmark had 26 saves in his 100th career win, improving to 24-2-1 on the season.
Joel Hofer’s stellar performance leads Springfield Thunderbirds over Milwaukee Admirals
MILWAUKEE, Wis. - The Springfield Thunderbirds (16-17-1-4) received a fantastic goaltending performance and rode two rapid-fire goals to a 2-1 win over the Milwaukee Admirals (21-14-0-2) on Wednesday night at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. Both teams entered coming off of tough multi-goal losses, but it was the visiting Thunderbirds who carried...
The Westfield News Scoreboard: Bombers rise on slopes in second PVIAC race, & more
CHARLEMONT – It may take a downward slope to cross the finish line at Berkshire East, but the Westfield High School ski team is on an upward trajectory when it comes to producing results of late. Westfield’s Jenna Renaudette finished runner-up in the girls Giant Slalom race Tuesday night...
Former pro pitcher who battled addiction awarded Key to the City in Paterson
His addiction cost him his career and landed him in and out of prison.
MLB free agency rumors: Former Red Sox OF signs with Mets (report)
Tommy Pham is reportedly heading to New York. As first reported by SNY’s Andy Martino, the Mets have signed the 34-year-old free agent outfielder. According to the New York Post, the deal is for one year and worth $6 million. Pham finished the 2022 MLB season with the Boston...
Lenox boys, Monument Mountain girls skiing pick up wins in Berkshire County Alpine Race No. 2
Pittsfield had the first place finisher for both the girls and the boys side of the Berkshire County Alpine Race No. 2 on Wednesday. For team results, Monument Mountain won the girls race and Lenox won boys. The boys race came down to less than a tenth of a second;...
Religion Notes: Jan. 19, 2023
Springfield - St. Gregory Armenian Church, 135 Goodwin St., in the Indian Orchard section, offers a thrift shop on Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Gently used clothing and accessories, household items, books, children’s items, collectors’ items and more will be for sale. For more information, call the church office at 413-543-4763.
Willie Avery Campbell, of Hartford, accused of kidnapping person in Springfield
A Hartford man was accused of kidnapping a person in Springfield on Monday night. Connecticut police tracked the alleged kidnapper down and detained him on Interstate 91, according to the Connecticut State Police Department. Willie Avery Campbell, 25, of Hartford, Connecticut, was charged with the following in connection with the...
Oxford Valley Mall | Shopping mall in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
With more than a hundred stores, Oxford Valley Mall is another of the shopping centers in Philadelphia with the longest history, having been open for almost 50 years. It is northeast of the city, just half an hour from downtown Philadelphia. Among its most outstanding stores are the department stores JCPenney and Macy's (offering clothing from a wide variety of brands, as well as jewelry, accessories, shoes and products for the home), the clothing brand Forever 21 or the famous makeup store Sephora. There are also places for children to either dress up their own teddy bear at Build-A-Bear or buy clothes for them at The Children's Place. If you want to buy official products from TV series, movies, comics or even musical groups you can go to the Hot Topic and FYE stores.
Missing Maura Murray billboards to raise awareness in Massachusetts
The Murray family believes “someone knows something” about what happened to Maura Murray, who went missing in 2004. And in February, 19 years after she went missing, billboards will help raise awareness in Massachusetts. “We firmly believe someone knows something and hope the exposure with the billboards will...
2 men critically injured in shooting at North Philadelphia deli
PHILADELPHIA - Two men have been hospitalized in critical condition after police say both were shot at a deli in North Philadelphia. The shooting occurred on the 2200 block of North Broad Street at the City Market Deli shortly before 1 p.m. Tuesday. According to police a 42-year-old man was...
The Central Mass. town of Clinton was a clue on ‘Jeopardy’ Tuesday
This Massachusetts town was a clue on “Jeopardy” Tuesday night. The answer is “What is Clinton?”. The show that aired Jan. 17 mentioned the Worcester County town as the location for a museum and contestants had to guess what it was a museum of. The exact clue:...
