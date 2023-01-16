Read full article on original website
Fox News weatherman says group of ‘kids’ beat him on NYC subway
(The Hill) — Fox News Weatherman Adam Klotz on Sunday detailed an encounter on the New York City subway that left him with two black eyes, among other injuries. In a video posted to Instagram, Klotz claimed he was attacked by a group of teenagers on the New York City subway after watching a New York Giants […]
