ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Marconews.com

Tom Hanks' 15 essential feel-good roles (including 'A Man Called Otto'), ranked

The world doesn't always deliver things for which to give thanks. But when you get down, just think of Tom Hanks. Over his decadeslong career, America's Dad has gifted audiences with a consistent resume of heartfelt, empathetic characters, many of whom have benefited from Hanks' naturally paternal off-screen presence. There have been some exceptions to that rule, obviously – the antagonistic "snowman" Colonel Tom Parker, in the current awards-season contender "Elvis," immediately comes to mind. But even playing a neighborhood grumpy pants in the new dramedy "A Man Called Otto" (in theaters now), Hanks can't help but exude a strong sense of kindly warmth.
Marconews.com

Channing Tatum recalls 'super scary' divorce from Jenna Dewan, doesn't know if he'll marry again

Channing Tatum is opening up about his divorce from Jenna Dewan and his hesitation to get married again. In a profile for Vanity Fair, published online Tuesday, the "Magic Mike" star, 42, got candid about his divorce from Dewan, saying they "fought" for their marriage "for a really long time, even though we both sort of knew that we had sort of grown apart."
Marconews.com

Former 'American Idol' contestant C.J. Harris dies at 31

"American Idol" alum C.J. Harris, who competed on Season 13 and placed sixth overall, died Sunday at age 31 following a medical emergency, a spokesperson for the Walker County Coroner confirmed to USA TODAY. TMZ first reported the news, with a family member telling the outlet that Harris suffered a...
ALABAMA STATE
The Guardian

Transfusion review – paint-by-numbers drama could be written by AI

Sam Worthington spends lots of time looking intensely glum in Transfusion, matching the tone of the writer/director Matt Nable’s quietly moody action-drama. You can’t blame the guy: not long ago Worthington was swimming in shimmering oceans on a picturesque planet populated by lanky smurfs. Now, in this sombre Stan original film, Worthington plays Ryan Logan, a former sniper for the Australian Army who is struggling to adjust to normal society. He starts selling wine he knows nothing about before getting in over his head, entangled in a narrative reminiscent of a Liam Neeson B-thriller.

Comments / 0

Community Policy