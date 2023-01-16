Read full article on original website
‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Bosses Reportedly Considering Bringing Back Lisa Vanderpump for Season 13
An insider recently revealed that producers are reportedly considering the return of Lisa Vanderpump for season 13 of the ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.’
Tom Hanks' 15 essential feel-good roles (including 'A Man Called Otto'), ranked
The world doesn't always deliver things for which to give thanks. But when you get down, just think of Tom Hanks. Over his decadeslong career, America's Dad has gifted audiences with a consistent resume of heartfelt, empathetic characters, many of whom have benefited from Hanks' naturally paternal off-screen presence. There have been some exceptions to that rule, obviously – the antagonistic "snowman" Colonel Tom Parker, in the current awards-season contender "Elvis," immediately comes to mind. But even playing a neighborhood grumpy pants in the new dramedy "A Man Called Otto" (in theaters now), Hanks can't help but exude a strong sense of kindly warmth.
‘Below Deck Adventure’: Captain Kerry Reveals He’d Never Work With Kyle Again
Captain Kerry from 'Below Deck Adventure' said deckhand Kyle Dickard is the one crew member he would never want to work with again.
Kevin Spacey receives lifetime achievement award in Italy: 'Truly blessed and grateful and humbled'
TURIN, Italy — Making his first speaking appearance since #MeToo-era allegations derailed his career, actor Kevin Spacey used a colorful Italian term to thank the National Cinema Museum in the northern city of Turin Monday for having the courage to invite him. Spacey received a lifetime achievement award from...
Kevin Spacey gets achievement award in Italy
Embattled actor Kevin Spacey received a lifetime achievement award from the National Cinema Museum in Turin on Monday. (Jan. 17)
John Larroquette confirms he was paid in marijuana to narrate 'The Texas Chainsaw Massacre'
A low-budget movie calls for some creativity. John Larroquette narrated the prologue of the 1974 horror movie "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre" without pay — at least not in the traditional sense. Larroquette, 75, confirmed longstanding rumors that he was paid by late director Tobe Hooper in marijuana. "Totally true,"...
Channing Tatum recalls 'super scary' divorce from Jenna Dewan, doesn't know if he'll marry again
Channing Tatum is opening up about his divorce from Jenna Dewan and his hesitation to get married again. In a profile for Vanity Fair, published online Tuesday, the "Magic Mike" star, 42, got candid about his divorce from Dewan, saying they "fought" for their marriage "for a really long time, even though we both sort of knew that we had sort of grown apart."
Former 'American Idol' contestant C.J. Harris dies at 31
"American Idol" alum C.J. Harris, who competed on Season 13 and placed sixth overall, died Sunday at age 31 following a medical emergency, a spokesperson for the Walker County Coroner confirmed to USA TODAY. TMZ first reported the news, with a family member telling the outlet that Harris suffered a...
Madonna enlists Amy Schumer, Lil Wayne, Jack Black and more for world tour announcement
Madonna is heading out on a 2023 world tour to celebrate four decades of her hit songs. She enlisted a star-studded cast to break the news.
Where is Season 3 of 'Only Murders in the Building'? Filming is underway – with Meryl Streep
Spoiler alert! The following contains details from the Season 2 finale of "Only Murders in the Building," "I Know Who Did It." "Only Murders in the Building" is coming back for Season 3 with even more star power – as if its core cast of Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez wasn't enough.
Joe DiMaggio Took Marilyn Monroe to This Sunset Strip Hotspot on Their 1st Date
Joe DiMaggio took Marilyn Monroe to a Sunset Strip hotspot with a no press policy for their 1st date.
Transfusion review – paint-by-numbers drama could be written by AI
Sam Worthington spends lots of time looking intensely glum in Transfusion, matching the tone of the writer/director Matt Nable’s quietly moody action-drama. You can’t blame the guy: not long ago Worthington was swimming in shimmering oceans on a picturesque planet populated by lanky smurfs. Now, in this sombre Stan original film, Worthington plays Ryan Logan, a former sniper for the Australian Army who is struggling to adjust to normal society. He starts selling wine he knows nothing about before getting in over his head, entangled in a narrative reminiscent of a Liam Neeson B-thriller.
Trevor Noah out, Leslie Jones in (for now): See who's guest-hosting 'The Daily Show'
Goodbye Trevor Noah. Hello Leslie Jones … and Wanda Sykes … and D.L. Hughley. A roster of guest hosts that have been tapped to helm Comedy Central's "The Daily Show" following Noah's departure in December. And their turns begin Tuesday. While fans wait for the network to announce...
