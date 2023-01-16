Read full article on original website
Joe Manganiello discovered that he's part-Black and said he never understood who he was until now
"All of a sudden I can see myself clearly for the first time," Joe Manganiello told Rolling Stone of learning he is a descendant of slaves.
Channing Tatum recalls 'super scary' divorce from Jenna Dewan, doesn't know if he'll marry again
Channing Tatum is opening up about his divorce from Jenna Dewan and his hesitation to get married again. In a profile for Vanity Fair, published online Tuesday, the "Magic Mike" star, 42, got candid about his divorce from Dewan, saying they "fought" for their marriage "for a really long time, even though we both sort of knew that we had sort of grown apart."
Where is Season 3 of 'Only Murders in the Building'? Filming is underway – with Meryl Streep
Spoiler alert! The following contains details from the Season 2 finale of "Only Murders in the Building," "I Know Who Did It." "Only Murders in the Building" is coming back for Season 3 with even more star power – as if its core cast of Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez wasn't enough.
Dear Rihanna: We'd love to see these 5 guest performers at your Super Bowl halftime show
People love a special guest with their Super Bowl halftime show. What would Coldplay at Super Bowl 50 have been without Bruno Mars and Beyoncé? Certainly not the third-most-viewed performance in the history of the game, pulling in 110 million views on YouTube. This brings us to Rihanna, the...
Madonna enlists Amy Schumer, Lil Wayne, Jack Black and more for world tour announcement
Madonna is heading out on a 2023 world tour to celebrate four decades of her hit songs. She enlisted a star-studded cast to break the news.
Snoop Dogg, Gloria Estefan and Sade among Songwriters Hall of Fame class of 2023
NEW YORK — Snoop Dogg, Gloria Estefan, Sade, Jeff Lynne, Glen Ballard, Teddy Riley and Liz Rose have been chosen to join the Songwriters Hall of Fame, a class that includes the writers of such varied hits as “Man In the Mirror,” “Drop It Like It’s Hot” and “Rhythm Is Gonna Get You.”
Former 'American Idol' contestant C.J. Harris dies at 31
American Idol alum C.J. Harris, who competed on Season 13 of the show and placed sixth overall, has died at the age of 31 after a medical emergency.
Kristin Chenoweth opens up about 'The Good Wife' accident: 'Don't ever let fear rule your life'
Kristin Chenoweth is sharing some wisdom she learned from a severe, on-set accident she suffered a decade ago. During an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” Cohen asked Chenoweth about injuries she suffered while filming the CBS drama “The Good Wife” in 2012, which Chenoweth details in her book “I'm No Philosopher, But I Got Thoughts.”
John Larroquette confirms he was paid in marijuana to narrate 'The Texas Chainsaw Massacre'
A low-budget movie calls for some creativity. John Larroquette narrated the prologue of the 1974 horror movie "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre" without pay — at least not in the traditional sense. Larroquette, 75, confirmed longstanding rumors that he was paid by late director Tobe Hooper in marijuana. "Totally true,"...
