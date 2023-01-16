ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Channing Tatum recalls 'super scary' divorce from Jenna Dewan, doesn't know if he'll marry again

Channing Tatum is opening up about his divorce from Jenna Dewan and his hesitation to get married again. In a profile for Vanity Fair, published online Tuesday, the "Magic Mike" star, 42, got candid about his divorce from Dewan, saying they "fought" for their marriage "for a really long time, even though we both sort of knew that we had sort of grown apart."
Kristin Chenoweth opens up about 'The Good Wife' accident: 'Don't ever let fear rule your life'

Kristin Chenoweth is sharing some wisdom she learned from a severe, on-set accident she suffered a decade ago. During an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” Cohen asked Chenoweth about injuries she suffered while filming the CBS drama “The Good Wife” in 2012, which Chenoweth details in her book “I'm No Philosopher, But I Got Thoughts.”

