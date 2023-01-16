Read full article on original website
Mickie James Talks About Wanting To Defend IMPACT Knockouts Championship In WWE, AEW
Mickie James recently appeared as a guest on Busted Open Radio for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the IMPACT Knockouts Champion spoke about wanting to face Mercedes Mone, as well as how she would like to defend her IMPACT title in matches with WWE and All Elite Wrestling.
Spoiler: Steel Cage Match Set For WWE Raw 30th Anniversary Special
You can officially pencil in a women's steel cage match for the Raw 30th Anniversary show next week. Ahead of next week's Raw Is XXX special event in Philadelphia, PA., a big steel cage match has been announced for the show. A match pitting Becky Lynch one-on-one against Bayley inside...
New Matches Announced For Tonight's WWE Monday Night Raw In Cincinnati, OH.
The road to WWE Royal Rumble 2023 continues this evening at the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. Ahead of tonight's edition of the three-hour WWE on USA Network television program, new matches have been announced for the event. Added to the lineup for tonight's show is Solo Sikoa vs....
WWE NXT Results (1/17/2023): Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, FL.
On tap for tonight's edition of the weekly two-hour NXT on USA Network television program is the returns of Tyler Bate and Tiffany Stratton. Additionally, Gallus (Wolfgang & Mark Coffey) will take on Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen in tag-team action, and the duo of Apollo Crews & Axiom will clash with Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams.
Title Match Set For WWE Raw Is XXX Special Event Next Monday Night
The WWE United States Championship match is set for next week's show. The main event of Monday Night Raw this week from Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio saw Bobby Lashley out-last five other WWE Superstars to emerge victorious in the No. 1 Contender Six-Pack Challenge. With the win, "The...
Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
AEW Road To Fresno Special For This Week's Dynamite On TBS (Video)
The road to AEW Dynamite: Fresno is winding down. Ahead of this week's AEW Dynamite on TBS show from Fresno, California, All Elite Wrestling has released the latest installment of their "Road To" documentary-style preview series. Focusing on the return of Adam Cole, Ricky Starks vs. Jake Hager and Bryan...
WWE News: New Day Heading To Australia For PR Work, Top 10 Monday Night Raw Highlights (Video)
-- All three members of The New Day are heading "Down Under". According to a report from PWInsider, current WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, along with former WWE Champion Big E, are making the long trip to Australia later this week. The trio is scheduled...
WWE News & Notes: Backstage at Tonight's Raw, Charlotte Flair Update, more (Possible Spoilers)
-- WWE NXT stars Zoey Stark and Charlie Dempsey have been brought in for tonight's Monday Night Raw and it is expected that they will work matches for Main Event which takes place prior to Raw. -- Multiple Smackdown stars are also in town ahead of tonight's episode of Raw...
Update On Ticket Sales For The WWE's 2023 Royal Rumble Event
WWE is set to hold their 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event on Saturday, January 28 from inside the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas and this will officially be the start of the road to WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles, California. According to WrestleTix, the show has sold 39,028...
Raw Women's Title Match Announced For WWE Royal Rumble 2023
It looks like the Raw Women's Championship match is set for the first premium live event of 2023. During this week's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw at the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio, Bianca Belair called out Alexa Bliss in her return segment. This lead to a back-and-forth...
Former WWE Divas Champion Teases Return In Women's Royal Rumble Match
With the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view fast-approaching, the rumors continue to swirl regarding potential surprise entrants in the men's and women's titular matches. Ahead of the first premium live event of the New Year, Candice Michelle appeared as a guest on the Ring the Belle program and spoke about the possibility of turning up in the women's Royal Rumble match as one of the surprise entrants.
Spoiler: Big Name Confirmed For Men's 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Match
The road to Cody Rhodes' recovery winds up at the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view. On Monday night's episode of WWE Raw at the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio, the latest "Cody Rhodes' road to recovery" video aired. This time things picked up with Cody's recovery from surgery for...
Finn Balor Reflects On Memorable Showing In Past WWE Royal Rumble Match
What is it like to spend nearly an hour inside the squared circle with dozens of other top WWE Superstars on a high-profile stage?. During a recent BT Sport interview, The Judgment Day member reflected on his memorable 58-minute showing in the 2018 Royal Rumble match before ultimately being eliminated by John Cena.
Braun Strowman Reflects On Shooting With Brock Lesnar During WWE Match
What is it like to duke it out with "The Beast Incarnate" -- for real?. Braun Strowman is among a handful of people who can answer this question and during a recent interview with BT Sport, that is exactly what the WWE veteran did. “Sh*t got real," Strowman recalled when...
Finn Balor Talks The Night He Had To Relinquish The WWE Universal Title Due To Injury
Top WWE Superstar Finn Balor recently spoke with BT Sport on a variety of topics such as the night he had to relinquish the WWE Universal Title due to an injury after winning it just one night earlier at the 2016 WWE SummerSlam Event as well as how he had no idea that WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley will be lifting his arm and that Stephanie McMahon was going to be in the ring.
Possible Spoiler For Tonight's WWE Monday Night Raw
Uncle Howdy could be making another television appearance this evening. Ahead of tonight's edition of WWE Monday Night Raw from the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio, there are reports that suggest the Bray Wyatt persona will be making an appearance on the program. Fightful Select is reporting that an...
WWE NXT Preview For Tonight's Show In Orlando, FL. (1/17/2023)
On tap for tonight's edition of the weekly two-hour NXT on USA Network television program is the returns of Tyler Bate and Tiffany Stratton. Additionally, Gallus (Wolfgang & Mark Coffey) will take on Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen in tag-team action, and the duo of Apollo Crews & Axiom will clash with Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams.
WWE News: Latest Canvas 2 Canvas, Damage CTRL Member Joins UpUpDownDown (Video)
-- Rob Schamberger's latest edition of Canvas 2 Canvas has surfaced online. Mr. Perfect is a member of the 2007 class of WWE Hall Of Fame inductees. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, Damage CTRL member and is WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Dakota Kai recently played The Last of Us, along with the UpUpDownDown crew:
Triple H Holds Another Talent Meeting Prior to Tonight's WWE Raw
-- Just as he did prior to last week's WWE Friday Night Smackdown, CCO Paul "HHH" Levesque addressed talent prior to tonight's Monday Night Raw, covering much the same topics he did on Friday. The meeting was led by Levesque with Kevin Dunn and Dan Ventrelle, the new EVP of Talent, joining him.
