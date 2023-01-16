ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corbin, KY

Comments / 0

Related
rajah.com

Mickie James Talks About Wanting To Defend IMPACT Knockouts Championship In WWE, AEW

Mickie James recently appeared as a guest on Busted Open Radio for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the IMPACT Knockouts Champion spoke about wanting to face Mercedes Mone, as well as how she would like to defend her IMPACT title in matches with WWE and All Elite Wrestling.
rajah.com

WWE NXT Results (1/17/2023): Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, FL.

On tap for tonight's edition of the weekly two-hour NXT on USA Network television program is the returns of Tyler Bate and Tiffany Stratton. Additionally, Gallus (Wolfgang & Mark Coffey) will take on Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen in tag-team action, and the duo of Apollo Crews & Axiom will clash with Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams.
ORLANDO, FL
rajah.com

Title Match Set For WWE Raw Is XXX Special Event Next Monday Night

The WWE United States Championship match is set for next week's show. The main event of Monday Night Raw this week from Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio saw Bobby Lashley out-last five other WWE Superstars to emerge victorious in the No. 1 Contender Six-Pack Challenge. With the win, "The...
CINCINNATI, OH
OnlyHomers

Current Wrestling Champion Dies

Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
rajah.com

AEW Road To Fresno Special For This Week's Dynamite On TBS (Video)

The road to AEW Dynamite: Fresno is winding down. Ahead of this week's AEW Dynamite on TBS show from Fresno, California, All Elite Wrestling has released the latest installment of their "Road To" documentary-style preview series. Focusing on the return of Adam Cole, Ricky Starks vs. Jake Hager and Bryan...
FRESNO, CA
rajah.com

Update On Ticket Sales For The WWE's 2023 Royal Rumble Event

WWE is set to hold their 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event on Saturday, January 28 from inside the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas and this will officially be the start of the road to WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles, California. According to WrestleTix, the show has sold 39,028...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
rajah.com

Raw Women's Title Match Announced For WWE Royal Rumble 2023

It looks like the Raw Women's Championship match is set for the first premium live event of 2023. During this week's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw at the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio, Bianca Belair called out Alexa Bliss in her return segment. This lead to a back-and-forth...
TEXAS STATE
rajah.com

Former WWE Divas Champion Teases Return In Women's Royal Rumble Match

With the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view fast-approaching, the rumors continue to swirl regarding potential surprise entrants in the men's and women's titular matches. Ahead of the first premium live event of the New Year, Candice Michelle appeared as a guest on the Ring the Belle program and spoke about the possibility of turning up in the women's Royal Rumble match as one of the surprise entrants.
TEXAS STATE
rajah.com

Spoiler: Big Name Confirmed For Men's 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Match

The road to Cody Rhodes' recovery winds up at the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view. On Monday night's episode of WWE Raw at the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio, the latest "Cody Rhodes' road to recovery" video aired. This time things picked up with Cody's recovery from surgery for...
CINCINNATI, OH
rajah.com

Finn Balor Reflects On Memorable Showing In Past WWE Royal Rumble Match

What is it like to spend nearly an hour inside the squared circle with dozens of other top WWE Superstars on a high-profile stage?. During a recent BT Sport interview, The Judgment Day member reflected on his memorable 58-minute showing in the 2018 Royal Rumble match before ultimately being eliminated by John Cena.
rajah.com

Braun Strowman Reflects On Shooting With Brock Lesnar During WWE Match

What is it like to duke it out with "The Beast Incarnate" -- for real?. Braun Strowman is among a handful of people who can answer this question and during a recent interview with BT Sport, that is exactly what the WWE veteran did. “Sh*t got real," Strowman recalled when...
rajah.com

Finn Balor Talks The Night He Had To Relinquish The WWE Universal Title Due To Injury

Top WWE Superstar Finn Balor recently spoke with BT Sport on a variety of topics such as the night he had to relinquish the WWE Universal Title due to an injury after winning it just one night earlier at the 2016 WWE SummerSlam Event as well as how he had no idea that WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley will be lifting his arm and that Stephanie McMahon was going to be in the ring.
rajah.com

Possible Spoiler For Tonight's WWE Monday Night Raw

Uncle Howdy could be making another television appearance this evening. Ahead of tonight's edition of WWE Monday Night Raw from the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio, there are reports that suggest the Bray Wyatt persona will be making an appearance on the program. Fightful Select is reporting that an...
CINCINNATI, OH
rajah.com

WWE NXT Preview For Tonight's Show In Orlando, FL. (1/17/2023)

On tap for tonight's edition of the weekly two-hour NXT on USA Network television program is the returns of Tyler Bate and Tiffany Stratton. Additionally, Gallus (Wolfgang & Mark Coffey) will take on Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen in tag-team action, and the duo of Apollo Crews & Axiom will clash with Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams.
ORLANDO, FL
rajah.com

WWE News: Latest Canvas 2 Canvas, Damage CTRL Member Joins UpUpDownDown (Video)

-- Rob Schamberger's latest edition of Canvas 2 Canvas has surfaced online. Mr. Perfect is a member of the 2007 class of WWE Hall Of Fame inductees. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, Damage CTRL member and is WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Dakota Kai recently played The Last of Us, along with the UpUpDownDown crew:
rajah.com

Triple H Holds Another Talent Meeting Prior to Tonight's WWE Raw

-- Just as he did prior to last week's WWE Friday Night Smackdown, CCO Paul "HHH" Levesque addressed talent prior to tonight's Monday Night Raw, covering much the same topics he did on Friday. The meeting was led by Levesque with Kevin Dunn and Dan Ventrelle, the new EVP of Talent, joining him.

Comments / 0

Community Policy