ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

JK Dobbins: With Lamar Jackson at QB, Baltimore would've won playoff game in Cincinnati

By Dave Clark, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EON1C_0kG0Endn00

Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins said he felt like he should have "been the guy" during his team's playoff loss Sunday night to the Cincinnati Bengals, and added that he thinks the Ravens would have won the game if they'd had starting quarterback Lamar Jackson available, according to a report early Monday via Twitter from ESPN's Jamison Hensley.

Dobbins had 62 rushing yards on 13 carries, along with four catches for 43 receiving yards with a touchdown. His former Ohio State Buckeyes teammate, Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard, had the highlight of the night with his 98-yard return of a fumble recovery for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.

More from Dobbins, via Hensley:

NBC Sports' Melissa Stark reported during the "Sunday Night Football" broadcast that Jackson didn't make the trip to Cincinnati with his Baltimore teammates.

Tyler Huntley was the third quarterback to start for Baltimore in three meetings with the Bengals. Jackson started the first regular-season game against Cincinnati - a win for Baltimore - and third-stringer Anthony Brown started the Week 18 game, a win for the Bengals.

LOVE SPORTS? [ Subscribe now for unlimited access to Cincinnati.com ]

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Boston

Tom Brady said farewell to Buccaneers after playoff loss

BOSTON -- A frustrating and fairly miserable 2022 season came to an end for Tom Brady on Monday night, as his sub-.500 Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys to conclude the NFL's Wild Card round. Brady and the Bucs never really stood a chance in the 31-14 defeat, with Tampa held scoreless until the end of the third quarter.We're now left wondering if Brady will lace them up for yet another season. He always said that his goal was to play until he was 45, and his 46th birthday is coming up in August. Will he continue to defy time,...
TAMPA, FL
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

'Guess I grabbed the wrong one': Joe Burrow wears Brandon Allen's No. 8 jersey

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is known to make a fashion statement, and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen - Burrow's friend and upcoming counterpart in Sunday's divisional-round playoff game in Buffalo - told reporters Wednesday that he can't compete with Burrow in the wardrobe department. But Burrow threw everyone for a curve at...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

NFL: Chiefs, Bills can sell tickets for potential neutral-site AFC title game in Atlanta

It's common for tickets to a game that may or may not happen to be made available for purchase to fans of teams in many sports. But when you consider that some still think the Bengals got a raw deal in having to travel to Buffalo for their divisional-round game against the Bills - without a coin flip or neutral-site consideration - it feels somewhat offensive that the NFL announced Tuesday that tickets for a potential neutral-site AFC title game in Atlanta between Buffalo and the Kansas City Chiefs are scheduled to go on sale Wednesday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

14K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking Cincinnati news, traffic, weather and local headlines from The Cincinnati Enquirer newspaper.

 http://cincinnati.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy