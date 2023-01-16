ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

LeBron James makes history while wearing exclusive FAMU sneakers

By Gerald Thomas III, Tallahassee Democrat
Tallahassee Democrat
Tallahassee Democrat
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25AdpN_0kG0ElsL00

Florida A&M continues to cement itself as a national brand.

And that was on full display on Sunday evening during the Los Angeles Lakers versus Philadelphia 76ers game inside of Crypto.com Arena.

Lakers forward LeBron James donned his signature Nike ‘LeBron XX Florida A&M’ Player Exclusive sneaker.

The four-time NBA champion and Most Valuable Player drained a midrange jumpshot in the game’s first quarter that made him the second player in league history to score at least 38,000 career points, joining Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

James is currently chasing the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame center Abdul-Jabbar ’s NBA career all-time scoring record (38,387) — trailing by 363 points.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tl6Vy_0kG0ElsL00

FAMU is currently in year two of a six-year deal to equip the sports programs with James’ Nike gear .

Nike released two installments of the ‘LeBron XII FAMU’ on Jan. 7 — a green pair and a black pair.

FAMU football is also using a James-branded throne during its recruiting visit photoshoots which is a nod to the ‘King James’ moniker.

James finished with 35 points, ten assists, and eight rebounds in the Lakers’ 113-112 loss to the 76ers on Sunday.

Gerald Thomas, III covers Florida A&M University Athletics for the Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at gdthomas@gannett.com or on Twitter @3peatgee.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: LeBron James makes history while wearing exclusive FAMU sneakers

