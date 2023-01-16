Read full article on original website
radioresultsnetwork.com
Missing Marquette County Girl Found Safe And Sound
UPDATE: On 1/18/23 at 4:15 PM, Davida was located and she was returned home safely. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Marquette County Search and Rescue, the Marquette City Police, Michigan State Police, and many helpful tips from the public. ORIGINAL STORY:. The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office is attempting...
WLUC
UPDATE: Missing 11-year-old girl from Trowbridge Park area of Marquette Township found safe
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: After nearly seven hours of search efforts, a missing 11-year-old Marquette County Girl has been found safe. Detective Lowell Larson with the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office confirmed with a TV6 reporter on scene that Davida Patrice Fortin was being taken to her family as of 4:25 p.m. Wednesday.
radioresultsnetwork.com
U.P. Meetings On Services For ‘Older Adults’ Set For Jan. 30
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Bureau of Aging, Community Living and Supports is inviting the public to join community conversations online and throughout the state to discuss the needs of older adults. MDHHS is seeking input regarding the needs and gaps in programs and services that...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Marquette Internal Medicine Joins Marshfield-Dickinson Hospital
Marquette Internal Medicine and Pediatric Associates (MIMPA), and Marshfield Medical Center Dickinson have signed a Letter of Intent for the Marquette-based clinic to join Marshfield. The agreement brings Marquette’s most prominent independent healthcare provider practice together with Marshfield to continue to provide the needed Primary Care, Internal Medicine, Pediatric, and...
wnmufm.org
One dead in Delta County crash
DELTA COUNTY, MI— An Escanaba man has been killed in a two-vehicle crash in Delta County. Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched Sunday around 12:35 p.m. to US-2 in Bayview. They say a tire on a pickup driven by Kenneth Arnold, 81, of Cornell blew out, causing him to cross the median into oncoming traffic. He struck another pickup driven by 55-year-old Michael Englund of Escanaba.
wnmufm.org
WI police trying to check welfare of missing man
MARINETTE COUNTY, WI— The Marinette County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in finding a missing man. Theodore Egge, 35, was possibly driving a blue 2003 Jeep Liberty on Benson Lake Road near Northway Drive in Athelstane Friday around 2 p.m. The vehicle has Wisconsin registration APB9282.
One killed in crash after pickup’s tire blows out on U.P. highway
DELTA COUNTY, MI -- A 55-year-old Escanaba man was killed Sunday after he was hit by another driver whose tire had blown out. According to the Delta County Sheriff’s Office, troopers were dispatched around 12:34 p.m. to US-2 for reports of a two-car crash. Police eventually determined that a...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Marquette High School Plans 8th Grade Orientation Feb. 15
Marquette Senior High School students will have an early dismissal on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 10:45 a.m. to allow the MSHS staff to host Eighth Grade Orientation. Busing will be provided for our 9-12th grade students immediately following our 10:45 a.m. dismissal. Lunch will not be served to high school students.
