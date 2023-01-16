Read full article on original website
Related
Joe Manganiello discovered that he's part-Black and said he never understood who he was until now
"All of a sudden I can see myself clearly for the first time," Joe Manganiello told Rolling Stone of learning he is a descendant of slaves.
msn.com
Buckingham Palace Reportedly Has Plans For Prince Harry Ahead Of King Charles' Coronation
Prince Harry has opened the floodgates, and it's a scene! "Spare," his uncensored memoir, gets into the nitty-gritty details of his own life and that of his family, with many wondering if he went too far. The consensus is divided. There's the "Sussex Squad," who are avidly defending Harry and wife, Meghan Markle, and there are those who keep the hashtag "ShutUpHarry" trending. Then, of course, there's a good batch of the population that simply doesn't care.
A Closer Look at Elle Fanning’s Risk-Taking Critics Choice Look
Elle Fanning was undeniably one of the best-dressed stars in attendance at the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards this Sunday. Fanning—whose Hulu series, The Girl From Plainville, was nominated for Best Limited Series—chose an unexpected take on the 19th-century bustle skirt from Alexander McQueen. Perfect for a 21st-century It-girl!
Jenna Ortega Was the Star of the Saint Laurent Show in a Backless Hooded Dress
On Tuesday, January 17, Saint Laurent hosted a gathering to reveal its menswear collections for fall-winter 2023–2024 at the Bourse du Commerce in Paris. Included on the star-studded guest list was actor Jenna Ortega, who raised her fashion status even more—if that’s possible—in a dress that garnered a lot of attention.
In Style
Margot Robbie Slipped into a Slinky Versace Gown While Walking the 'Babylon' Red Carpet
Margot Robbie continues to raise the bar, and we simply can't get enough. From custom blush pink Chanel gowns to floor-sweeping Valentino dresses, Robbie has effortlessly (and unfailingly) elevated her style one premiere after the other — and apparently, it’s just the beginning. On the latest stop of her fashion tour, she posed in a slinky Versace gown for the Babylon premiere in Sydney, Australia.
NME
Watch the music video for The Weeknd’s ‘Avatar’ song ‘Nothing is Lost (You Give Me Strength)’
The Weeknd has released the music video for ‘Nothing is Lost (You Give Me Strength)’. The song is lifted from the soundtrack of James Cameron’s Avatar sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water, which was released in cinemas last month. The accompanying video, directed by Quentin Deronzier, is...
BBC
Letter from Africa: Prince Harry and a royal scramble for the continent
In our series of letters from African journalists, writer Adaobi Tricia Nwaubani looks at what Nigerians have been making of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's latest revelations - especially Prince Harry's encounter with a leopard. Nigerians currently have many major issues to contend with, such as mysterious fuel scarcities,...
Turns Out Vin Diesel Isn’t In The Avatar Sequels After All, Producer Explains How This Was Taken ‘Out Of Context’
Diesel previously teased working with James Cameron and even visited the set of an Avatar sequel.
Filming in Los Angeles Drops Off to End 2022
Production in Los Angeles sharply declined to end 2022 as Hollywood slowed its recovery from COVID-19. But data recorded for the full year reflected that filming returned to pre-pandemic levels in 2019, which was a year of significant production decline. More from The Hollywood ReporterLos Angeles TV Shoot Days Decline, But Overall Filming Remains RobustUnhoused Sweeps Become Flashpoint for Film Shoots in Los AngelesBerlin Festival Extends Russian Ban to Iranian-Backed Companies, Outlets “Can we hold here, or will the pre-COVID downtrend resume?” said FilmLA President Paul Audley. “That is the question everyone is asking.” The quarter that ended in December saw 8,674 shoot...
EW.com
How Merle Dandridge became the only The Last of Us game actor to reprise role in the series
Warning: Mild spoilers from HBO's The Last of Us premiere are discussed in this article. Merle Dandridge holds a unique position within the cast of HBO's The Last of Us. The BAFTA Award winner is the only legacy actor from the original video games to play the same role in the live-action series adaptation, that of Marlene, the leader of the rebel group known as the Fireflies.
EW.com
Tom Hanks reveals how kicking Fonzie on Happy Days led to being cast in Splash
Tom Hanks made quite the splash in his guest starring role on Happy Days. So much so that he credits his appearance on the beloved sitcom with getting him his first leading film role, in Ron Howard's 1984 hit ... Splash. Hanks guest starred in the 1982 episode "A Little...
Popculture
Sandra Oh's 'The Chair' Reportedly Canceled at Netflix
Sandra Oh's academic satire The Chair is officially done at Netflix. The series, which released its first season on the streamer in August 2021, was not renewed for a second season, co-creator Amanda Peet revealed during the Television Critics Association's Winter Press Tour earlier this month. Peet, who co-created the...
BBC
Prince William's lumpy sauce admission on Slough charity visit
The Prince of Wales admitted making "lumpy sauces" while joining a charity's cooking lesson. Prince William was visiting Together As One - a Slough charity that teaches life skills to young carers. The next-in-line to the throne did confess a love for steak, admitting his sauces needed more work. The...
Comments / 0