Read full article on original website
Related
New Year, New Career? Pursue Your Graduate Degree at GMercyU
Are you looking to start a new career path or advance your career? Gwynedd Mercy University has a variety of graduate programs to fit your needs. Master of Science in Occupational Therapy (MSOT)
artandeducation.net
Scholarship applications for spring/summer 2023
Scholarship applications for our certificate programs are now open from January 16 to February 20. To apply, please complete this form. Applications should include a writing sample and a cover letter showcasing your intellectual interests and clarifying your need for financial relief. Applicants from the Global South will be automatically considered for 50 percent of scholarships. Half of our full scholarship recipients are from the Global South, and half are women.
Comments / 0