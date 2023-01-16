ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone County, KY

linknky.com

Rolling roadblocks planned in Kenton County along highway

Rollin’ down the highway may take a little longer for motorists in the wee hours of Sunday, Jan. 22. Duke Energy crews will be removing old utility poles along I-71/I-75 in Kenton County, with rolling roadblocks in place from exit 184B to KY236 in Erlanger on the I-275 ramp to I-71/I-75 south.
KENTON COUNTY, KY
eaglecountryonline.com

Duke Energy Schedules Rolling Roadblocks on I-71/75

Rolling roadblocks are necessary to remove utility lines spanning across I-71/75. (Erlanger, Ky.) – Utility line work will require rolling roadblocks on Interstate 71/75 near Erlanger this weekend. Duke Energy has scheduled a series of rolling roadblocks on Sunday, January 22 so crews can remove old utility lines. The...
ERLANGER, KY
WLWT 5

Report of a multi-vehicle accident on I-75 south near Erlanger

ERLANGER, Ky. — Emergency crews are responding to a report of a multi-vehicle accident on I-75 south, at the I-275 collector, near Erlanger. expect delays. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon/ headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated...
ERLANGER, KY
Fox 19

Pedestrian crash closes OH-129 in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - OH-129 is closed in Liberty Township due to a crash involving a pedestrian, according to Butler County Dispatch. It happened sometime before 10:30 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of OH-129 between Princeton-Glendale Road and Cincinnati Dayton Road. The crash has all lanes closed in both...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Crash cleared on east I-275 in Loveland, all lanes open

INDIAN HILL, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane on eastbound I-275 in Loveland has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. Police are at the scene of a crash blocking a lane on the interstate in Loveland, Monday evening. According to the Ohio Department...
LOVELAND, OH
beltmag.com

Cincinnati Has a Bridge to Sell You

A massive new highway project in the Queen City could reclaim valuable downtown acres and right a decades-old racial injustice, but only if leaders act. During the three years I lived in Cincinnati, I spent the majority of my free time doing one of two things – shooting pool at Northside Tavern or sitting in traffic on either end of the Brent Spence Bridge.
CINCINNATI, OH
fox56news.com

Georgetown fire shuts down roads

BEREA, Ky. (FOX 56) – On Monday, a fire shut down portions of road in Georgetown. The Georgetown Fire Department said a structure fire near Bourbon Street and Bourbon Court caused them to close down the area while they worked and had asked people to avoid the area while they worked to extinguish the fire.
GEORGETOWN, KY
eaglecountryonline.com

Air Care Called to Vehicle vs. Train Accident in Osgood

The accident took place Saturday evening. (Osgood, Ind.) – One person was injured in a vehicle versus train accident. Ripley County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the accident on Saturday around 6:00 p.m. at the intersection of Sycamore Street and Railroad Avenue. Upon arrival, deputies found Diane Vest, 67,...
OSGOOD, IN
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash, entrapment on Yankee Road in Springboro

SPRINGBORO, Ohio — Reports of a crash, entrapment on Yankee Road in Springboro. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
SPRINGBORO, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a crash with injuries on Terra Firma Drive in Warren County

MASON, Ohio — Crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on Terra Firma Drive, near Kroger, in Warren County. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's...
MASON, OH
A signature project of The Center, The Tribune gives Northern Kentucky its daily newspaper back. An online-only, comprehensive newspaper will focus on local issues, people, schools and business in ways that will build community and encourage civic engagement.

