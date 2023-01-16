Read full article on original website
linknky.com
Rolling roadblocks planned in Kenton County along highway
Rollin’ down the highway may take a little longer for motorists in the wee hours of Sunday, Jan. 22. Duke Energy crews will be removing old utility poles along I-71/I-75 in Kenton County, with rolling roadblocks in place from exit 184B to KY236 in Erlanger on the I-275 ramp to I-71/I-75 south.
eaglecountryonline.com
Duke Energy Schedules Rolling Roadblocks on I-71/75
Rolling roadblocks are necessary to remove utility lines spanning across I-71/75. (Erlanger, Ky.) – Utility line work will require rolling roadblocks on Interstate 71/75 near Erlanger this weekend. Duke Energy has scheduled a series of rolling roadblocks on Sunday, January 22 so crews can remove old utility lines.
WLWT 5
Crews responding to Edgecliff Road in Covington for reports of wires down
COVINGTON, Ky. — Crews responding to Edgecliff Road in Covington for reports of wires down.
WLWT 5
Report of a multi-vehicle accident on I-75 south near Erlanger
ERLANGER, Ky. — Emergency crews are responding to a report of a multi-vehicle accident on I-75 south, at the I-275 collector, near Erlanger. expect delays.
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on US 42 and Hopeful Church Road in Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. — Crash with injuries reported on US 42 and Hopeful Church Road in Florence.
Fox 19
Pedestrian crash closes OH-129 in Butler County
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - OH-129 is closed in Liberty Township due to a crash involving a pedestrian, according to Butler County Dispatch. It happened sometime before 10:30 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of OH-129 between Princeton-Glendale Road and Cincinnati Dayton Road. The crash has all lanes closed in both
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on north I-75 near Turfway Road in Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash on north I-75 near the Turfway Road exit has been cleared. Police are responding to a reported crash with injuries on the interstate in Florence, Tuesday evening. It happened just before 5:30 p.m. on northbound Interstate 75 near the Turfway Road Exit. Cameras
WLWT 5
Crash cleared on east I-275 in Loveland, all lanes open
INDIAN HILL, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane on eastbound I-275 in Loveland has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. Police are at the scene of a crash blocking a lane on the interstate in Loveland, Monday evening. According to the Ohio Department
WLWT 5
Vehicle fire reported on State Route 129 in Liberty Township
WETHERINGTON, Ohio — Vehicle fire reported on State Route 129 in Liberty Township.
Kenton County Fiscal Court raised the payroll tax rate — and Kenton city mayors have questions
Kenton County Fiscal Court met last year on November 8 to pass the second reading of an ordinance raising the payroll tax rate from $.7097 to $.9097. They also passed a similar increase on net profit tax and increased the cap on the payroll tax to 50 percent of the Social Security Max.
beltmag.com
Cincinnati Has a Bridge to Sell You
A massive new highway project in the Queen City could reclaim valuable downtown acres and right a decades-old racial injustice, but only if leaders act. During the three years I lived in Cincinnati, I spent the majority of my free time doing one of two things – shooting pool at Northside Tavern or sitting in traffic on either end of the Brent Spence Bridge.
fox56news.com
Georgetown fire shuts down roads
BEREA, Ky. (FOX 56) – On Monday, a fire shut down portions of road in Georgetown. The Georgetown Fire Department said a structure fire near Bourbon Street and Bourbon Court caused them to close down the area while they worked and had asked people to avoid the area while they worked to extinguish the fire.
WLWT 5
Crews respond to reported crash with injuries and entrapment on North B Street in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Crews respond to reported crash with injuries and entrapment on North B Street in Hamilton.
eaglecountryonline.com
Air Care Called to Vehicle vs. Train Accident in Osgood
The accident took place Saturday evening. (Osgood, Ind.) – One person was injured in a vehicle versus train accident. Ripley County Sheriff's deputies responded to the accident on Saturday around 6:00 p.m. at the intersection of Sycamore Street and Railroad Avenue. Upon arrival, deputies found Diane Vest, 67,
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Brentwater Place in Independence
INDEPENDENCE, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries on Brentwater Place in Independence.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash, entrapment on Yankee Road in Springboro
SPRINGBORO, Ohio — Reports of a crash, entrapment on Yankee Road in Springboro.
Wave 3
Lanes blocked after 18-wheeler rolls over spilling frozen McChickens on I-71 North in Carroll County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - All lanes are shut down on I-71 North going toward Cincinnati after 18-wheeler frozen food trailer rolled over, spilling frozen McChickens across the roadway. Volunteer firefighter Don Bullock with Amateur Radio Emergency Services said the crash happened near mile marker 39 around 1:50 p.m. on Saturday.
COV commission hears reports on architectural firm for new City Hall; talks bike friendly city, more
Perhaps Andrew Wilhoite said it best. The city’s director of special projects and intergovernmental affairs introduced himself to the Covington Commission at their regular caucus meeting Tuesday night, and he did so by describing how City Hall has had a “migratory existence” over the past 50 years.
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on Terra Firma Drive in Warren County
MASON, Ohio — Crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on Terra Firma Drive, near Kroger, in Warren County.
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with possible entrapment in Highland Heights
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. — Report of a crash with a car on its top, possible entrapment, in Highland Heights.
