Gov. Jim Justice Tests Positive for COVID-19
Late Tueday afternoon, upon the sudden onset of symptoms, Gov. Jim Justice immediately sought a COVID-19 test, and it came back positive. The Governor, who is fully vaccinated and boosted, is experiencing mild symptoms and is isolating at home. He is being treated by several physicians, including his family physician...
West Virginia House of Delegates considers bill to reorganize Department of Health and Human Resources
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia House of Delegates is in the process of considering a landmark bill that would massively reorganize the West Virginia department of health and human services. House Bill 2006, and its related legislation in the senate, senate bill 126, would split DHHR into three...
Gov. Justice thankful as House passes tax cut
Gov. Jim Justice has issued a statement thanking members of the West Virginia House of Delegates after an overwhelming bipartisan vote in favor of his proposed tax cut, according to a release.
Bill to reduce WV Personal Income Tax overwhelmingly passes through House, Gov. Justice urges Senate to follow suit
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia House of Delegates assembled Wednesday as part of the ongoing Legislative sessions to discuss several a number of bills not the least significant of which was House Bill 2526 pertaining to reduction of the personal income tax. HB 2526, introduced by Speaker...
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is fifth most popular Gov. in the United States
Gov. Jim Justice is the fifth most popular Governor in the United States, with 64% of voters approving of him, according to a study by Morning Consult.
West Virginia lawmakers rushed to ban abortion. Support for families hasn’t been as urgent
Now that abortion is banned in the state, more than 1,000 people who would have sought the procedure are expected to carry to term. Over the past two years, lawmakers have restricted, not enhanced, access to child care and government assistance for families. West Virginia lawmakers rushed to ban abortion. Support for families hasn’t been as urgent appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
West Virginia Attorney General blasts Biden’s final ruling on ‘stabilizing braces’
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey blasted The Biden Administration’s release of a final rule governing “Stabilizing Braces.” The final rule said that when manufacturers, dealers and individuals use stabilizing braces to convert pistols into rifles with a barrel of less than 16 inches—commonly referred to as short-barreled rifles—they must comply with […]
Treasurer Moore, Delegates Propose Bill to Block New Credit Card Gun, Ammo Tracking Scheme
Riley Moore, WV State Treasurer, spoke with Blaze Media’s Glenn Beck this morning praised West Virginia for their position of standing up against those who would tear down the Right to Bear Arms. Beck and Riley both noted that West Virginia, like Florida and other ProGun states, were those carrying a greater Republican representation. – Ridgview News.
New bill, if passed, would ban sanctuary cities in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A bill introduced in the West Virginia House of Delegates would ban sanctuary cities. House Bill 2386 would amend a bill dating back to 1931 by adding a new section requiring local entities to enforce immigration laws and ban sanctuary cities. The fine imposed upon municipalities or counties for harboring illegal immigrants would be 10,000 dollars a month.
W.Va. state law prevents enforcement of ‘pistol brace ban’
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A federal agency is issuing a new regulation on certain adaptations to guns, but many law enforcement agencies say they aren’t going to follow the rule. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives recently signed a regulation limiting certain types of braces for pistols.
West Virginia Gov. Justice proposes 50 percent cut to income taxes
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice proposed a 50 percent cut in the state’s personal income taxes over three years while setting aside $700 million in reserve.© Shutterstock The plan, announced during his state of the state address last week, would be the largest tax cut in West Virginia history if enacted. The plan calls for […] The post West Virginia Gov. Justice proposes 50 percent cut to income taxes appeared first on Financial Regulation News.
Gov. Justice confident in tax cut proposal
GHENT, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia taxpayers wait patiently to see what is on the way for their wallets. In the meantime, Governor Jim Justice continues his efforts to reduce the state’s income tax. Regardless of prior rejections, the Governor preached the need to give back to the people of the mountain state, especially after […]
Legislature considers bringing back death penalty in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A bill that proposes bringing back the death penalty in West Virginia was introduced in the House of Delegates. HB 2555 would bring back capital punishment in some first-degree murder cases. According to the bill’s text, those certain cases would include if the victim was a...
Samples: 'We're just dropping the ball' on foster care policies
West Virginia has the right policies to help children transitioning out of foster care, but they are not being effectively applied, a top legislative adviser told lawmakers. Jeremiah Samples, a former deputy secretary with the Department of Health and Human Resources, recently gave a presentation to the West Virginia Legislature’s Joint Committee on Children and Families in which he discussed the risks associated with children aging out of the state’s foster care system. Samples is now an adviser for the Joint Committee on Government and Finance.
W.Va. DHHR split bill gains momentum
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia House of Delegates took a first look at its proposal to split the state’s Department of Health and Human Resources. The House Health and Human Resources Committee took up legislation Tuesday very similar to that already passed by the Senate. Committee members considered some technical changes requested by the executive branch, but kept the broad idea intact.
DHHR Receives Federal Funding For Early Childhood Services
Federal grant money is being sent to West Virginia’s Department of Health and Human Resources to support services for children in pre-K through 5th grade. The Preschool Development Birth through Five grant includes $2.6 million from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. It will help the agency’s Division of Early Care and Education (ECE) with efforts working with local early learning providers and school districts.
DHHR reports active COVID 19 cases decrease to 860; 7 deaths since last report
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of January 17, 2023, there are currently 860 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been seven deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 7,785 deaths attributed to COVID-19. DHHR has...
West Virginia bill would bring back death penalty for murder
A bill that has been introduced during the West Virginia 2023 legislative session that would bring back the death penalty for first degree murder. The bill is currently in the House Judiciary under HB 2555. The death penalty would be for those that were sentenced for first degree murder of a first responder, or if […]
Now is the time to improve literacy in West Virginia schools, superintendent emphasizes to delegates
West Virginia’s superintendent of schools told lawmakers that literacy has been lagging for three decades and he wants to do something about it. David Roach, who was named superintendent last August, laid out his vision for improving West Virginia’s education system to the House Education Committee over about an hour. Roach said falling behind on literacy isn’t just a West Virginia problem, but a national one.
Five more COVID-19-related deaths reported in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Five more coronavirus-related deaths were reported Wednesday in West Virginia, while active virus cases increased slightly. The state Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the latest deaths in a news release:. 84-year-old man from Ritchie County. a 90-year-old woman from Preston County. an 80-year-old...
