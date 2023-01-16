West Virginia has the right policies to help children transitioning out of foster care, but they are not being effectively applied, a top legislative adviser told lawmakers. Jeremiah Samples, a former deputy secretary with the Department of Health and Human Resources, recently gave a presentation to the West Virginia Legislature’s Joint Committee on Children and Families in which he discussed the risks associated with children aging out of the state’s foster care system. Samples is now an adviser for the Joint Committee on Government and Finance.

WEST VIRGINIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO