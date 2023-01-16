ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Gov. Jim Justice Tests Positive for COVID-19

Late Tueday afternoon, upon the sudden onset of symptoms, Gov. Jim Justice immediately sought a COVID-19 test, and it came back positive. The Governor, who is fully vaccinated and boosted, is experiencing mild symptoms and is isolating at home. He is being treated by several physicians, including his family physician...
Mountain State Spotlight

West Virginia lawmakers rushed to ban abortion. Support for families hasn’t been as urgent

Now that abortion is banned in the state, more than 1,000 people who would have sought the procedure are expected to carry to term. Over the past two years, lawmakers have restricted, not enhanced, access to child care and government assistance for families. West Virginia lawmakers rushed to ban abortion. Support for families hasn’t been as urgent appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
WVNS

West Virginia Attorney General blasts Biden’s final ruling on ‘stabilizing braces’

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey blasted The Biden Administration’s release of a final rule governing “Stabilizing Braces.” The final rule said that when manufacturers, dealers and individuals use stabilizing braces to convert pistols into rifles with a barrel of less than 16 inches—commonly referred to as short-barreled rifles—they must comply with […]
Lootpress

New bill, if passed, would ban sanctuary cities in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A bill introduced in the West Virginia House of Delegates would ban sanctuary cities. House Bill 2386 would amend a bill dating back to 1931 by adding a new section requiring local entities to enforce immigration laws and ban sanctuary cities. The fine imposed upon municipalities or counties for harboring illegal immigrants would be 10,000 dollars a month.
WDTV

W.Va. state law prevents enforcement of ‘pistol brace ban’

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A federal agency is issuing a new regulation on certain adaptations to guns, but many law enforcement agencies say they aren’t going to follow the rule. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives recently signed a regulation limiting certain types of braces for pistols.
Financial Regulation News

West Virginia Gov. Justice proposes 50 percent cut to income taxes

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice proposed a 50 percent cut in the state’s personal income taxes over three years while setting aside $700 million in reserve.© Shutterstock The plan, announced during his state of the state address last week, would be the largest tax cut in West Virginia history if enacted. The plan calls for […] The post West Virginia Gov. Justice proposes 50 percent cut to income taxes appeared first on Financial Regulation News.
WVNS

Gov. Justice confident in tax cut proposal

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia taxpayers wait patiently to see what is on the way for their wallets. In the meantime, Governor Jim Justice continues his efforts to reduce the state’s income tax. Regardless of prior rejections, the Governor preached the need to give back to the people of the mountain state, especially after […]
Williamson Daily News

Samples: 'We're just dropping the ball' on foster care policies

West Virginia has the right policies to help children transitioning out of foster care, but they are not being effectively applied, a top legislative adviser told lawmakers. Jeremiah Samples, a former deputy secretary with the Department of Health and Human Resources, recently gave a presentation to the West Virginia Legislature’s Joint Committee on Children and Families in which he discussed the risks associated with children aging out of the state’s foster care system. Samples is now an adviser for the Joint Committee on Government and Finance.
WSAZ

W.Va. DHHR split bill gains momentum

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia House of Delegates took a first look at its proposal to split the state’s Department of Health and Human Resources. The House Health and Human Resources Committee took up legislation Tuesday very similar to that already passed by the Senate. Committee members considered some technical changes requested by the executive branch, but kept the broad idea intact.
wvpublic.org

DHHR Receives Federal Funding For Early Childhood Services

Federal grant money is being sent to West Virginia’s Department of Health and Human Resources to support services for children in pre-K through 5th grade. The Preschool Development Birth through Five grant includes $2.6 million from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. It will help the agency’s Division of Early Care and Education (ECE) with efforts working with local early learning providers and school districts.
Metro News

Now is the time to improve literacy in West Virginia schools, superintendent emphasizes to delegates

West Virginia’s superintendent of schools told lawmakers that literacy has been lagging for three decades and he wants to do something about it. David Roach, who was named superintendent last August, laid out his vision for improving West Virginia’s education system to the House Education Committee over about an hour. Roach said falling behind on literacy isn’t just a West Virginia problem, but a national one.
wchstv.com

Five more COVID-19-related deaths reported in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Five more coronavirus-related deaths were reported Wednesday in West Virginia, while active virus cases increased slightly. The state Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the latest deaths in a news release:. 84-year-old man from Ritchie County. a 90-year-old woman from Preston County. an 80-year-old...
