Longtime Maui restaurant closing after 20 years
Longtime Maui restaurant Eskimo Candy Seafood Market and Cafe is closing its doors at the end of the month. A popular Maui restaurant known for it's poke bowls, fish and chips, and seafood chowder, is closing its doors after 20 years. Eskimo Candy Seafood Market & Cafe in Kihei announced...
More Maui County residents are leaving electric bills unpaid; some resources can help
In light of global inflation and the end of COVID-19 assistance, some Maui County residents are having a hard time paying their utility bills, according to recent data. Maui County saw a slight increase in customers who have late balances for their electricity bills. About 8% of residential customers, or 6,000 people, haven’t paid in more than 30 days, according to Hawaiian Electric Co. December data. In comparison, 7% of residential customers in December 2021 had late balances.
Free training for nonprofits hosted by Maui Volunteer Center
The County of Maui Department of Housing and Human Concerns Volunteer Center in collaboration with Maui United Way have announced an in-person training for nonprofit organizations in Maui County. This training will demonstrate how nonprofits can grow their volunteer program by partnering with local businesses. New “Partnering with Businesses to...
