Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Addressing the Semiconductor CrisisBuilding Indiana BusinessWest Lafayette, IN
Men’s Basketball: Sensabaugh scores 21, No. 24 Ohio State falls to No. 1 Purdue 71-69The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: ‘He’s a human cheat code’: On collision course with No. 1 Boilermakers, No. 24 Buckeyes look to keep Edey from powering upThe LanternColumbus, OH
Rutgers Defeats Top-Ranked Purdue College Basketball TeamFlurrySportsWest Lafayette, IN
Related
hammerandrails.com
Purdue Basketball: Alone Atop the Big Ten
The Big Ten is a tough conference regardless of how many teams are ranked. I know right there are are just two ranked teams, us and Rutgers, but there is still a lot of good competition. You could see that yesterday when Purdue traveled to East Lansing to take on Michigan State. It was a tough matchup and a difficult environment especially for such a young team. It wasn’t always pretty but Purdue walked out of the Breslin Center with a victory and a 5-0 road record.
Notre Dame Makes A Strong Move With In-State Lineman Styles Prescod
The Notre Dame staff has forged a growing relationship with Indiana 2024 offensive target Styles Prescod and has concluded with a scholarship offer
vermilioncountyfirst.com
BIG & RICH Coming to Attica, IN for TRIBUTE TO THE TROOPS
Attica, IN (January 17, 2023) – Badlands Off-Road Park is excited to announce their next event in their line of giving back, Tribute to the Troops, happening on July 29, 2023 in Attica, Indiana! Headlining this year is a duo whose sound is instantly recognizable! Known for hits such as “Save a Horse (Ride a Cowboy)”, “Comin’ to Your City”, and “Lost in This Moment” – Big & Rich will be in Attica, Indiana with Cowboy Troy! More artists will be added to the schedule at a later dates as well!
homeofpurdue.com
Dining Divas & Dudes Taste Banh Mi Eatery
Banh Mi Eatery, located at the corner of S 4th Street and Owen in Lafayette, is a Vietnamese restaurant and catering business owned by Tina Minjares. Tina previously owned Greenleaf in West Lafayette, which was a favorite of many in the Dining Divas & Dudes group who visited Banh Mi recently. Tina, who is charming and welcoming, arrived in our area by a circuitous route. Escaping Viet Nam with her family as some of the many boat people who left after the end of the Vietnamese war, Tina went to Malaysia, the Philippines, California, Massachusetts, and Indianapolis, before landing in West Lafayette, when her daughter went to school at Purdue. Margy, one of our charter members, was a frequent visitor to Greenleaf and was impressed that not only did Tina remember her name when she first visited Banh Mi, she also remembered Margy’s favorite, #21 on the Greenleaf menu, a rice noodle bowl with tofu. Banh Mi has been more successful than Tina expected, doing lots of take-out business, as well as catering for Purdue and IU Bloomington, among others. The restaurant is small, but there are a number of tables for eating in. Business was brisk while we were there.
wbiw.com
Let’s look at the monumental progress of the I-69 Finish Line project
INDIANA – Let’s look in the rearview mirror at last year’s monumental progress of the I-69 Finish Line project. The following video highlights all the progress made across Morgan, Johnson, and Marion Counties in 2022. I-69 in Martinsville was named the number one road in America by...
readthereporter.com
Carmel cops catch four-pack of these Payless petty crooks
At 12:58 p.m. on Nov. 3, 2022, Carmel police officers responded to Payless Liquors, 14580 River Road, regarding a robbery. The four individuals pictured were captured on surveillance video and were believed to have taken numerous bottles of liquor during the incident. On Friday, Jan. 13, the Carmel Police Department...
2 arrested after investigation into string of overdoses in Kokomo
KOKOMO, Ind. — The Kokomo Police Department has arrested a local man and woman after nearly a dozen suspected overdoses occurred over the holiday weekend which police believe were caused by laced drugs. On Tuesday the Kokomo police announced the arrests of 38-year-old Dominique Williams and 38-year-old Christina Carls, both of Kokomo. Both face a […]
WISH-TV
Anderson man dies in crash at busy Fishers intersection
FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — A Tuesday night crash in Fishers killed one person and sent two others to the hospital, police said. At around 7:40 p.m ., the Fishers Police Department tweeted that officers were responding to a crash at East 116th Street and Olio Road and the road was closed.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Seven Arrested After Saturation Patrol
Friday evening, troopers from the Lafayette Post conducted a saturation patrol searching for dangerous and impaired drivers. During the patrol, troopers issued 106 warnings, 28 citations, arrested one person for possession of methamphetamine, and arrested six people for operating a vehicle while intoxicated. One of the OWI arrests resulted from the driver being involved in a crash.
dchsparnassus.com
Delphi welcomes new restaurant and store
Over the past few months, Delphi has welcomed two new businesses to the area surrounding the courthouse. Looking to get out of her 9 to 5 job and buy a house, Ashley Jones from Chicago opened The Pitt House Bar and Grill in the building where Chyenne’s Dream used to be. Opening just over two months ago, it is the town’s new barbeque place with a variety of meals ranging from ribs to chicken with the typical sides like mac and cheese, baked beans, and other barbecue must-haves. “Delphi has opened us with open arms,” Jones commented. Though it has only been a few months, Jones has loved seeing repeat customers in her restaurant letting her know that she is doing something right. Much like many businesses, there is always the issue of staffing, but for the most part things are going well. The claim to have the best ribs in Indiana is sure to keep customers returning and new ones coming in.
1 dead, 2 injured in Fishers car crash
FISHERS, Ind. — One person died and two others were hospitalized following a car Tuesday night in Hamilton County. The Fishers Police Department tweeted around 7:45 p.m. that officers were working a serious crash near the intersection of E. 116th Street and Olio Road. A portion of the roadway in the area was shut down […]
Driver dies in Tippecanoe County crash early Saturday
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A driver who's believed to have crashed during the early morning hours Saturday was found dead at around 10 a.m. near the crash scene in far eastern Tippecanoe County. Investigators say at around 10 a.m. someone called 911 to report a vehicle in the ravine on...
Noblesville Subway employees robbed at gunpoint
Noblesville police are investigating an armed robbery that took place Sunday evening.
WLFI.com
No fatalities in White County house fire, ambulance on scene at silo fire
WHITE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Two active structure fires are being fought Sunday night around 9 p.m. in White County. Dispatch has confirmed to News 18 one fire is happening at Rockland Flooring in Monon. Sheriff Bill Brooks tells News 18 it is a silo fire. He tells News 18 an ambulance is on scene.
Comments / 0