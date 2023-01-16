ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

wlsam.com

The Mayoral Candidates Threw Down This Weekend – Who’s On Top?

Mayor Lightfoot mixed it up with her challengers at a forum over the weekend. It appears that Lightfoot’s team has decided Paul Vallas is one of her biggest obstacles to re-election. All of the other candidates also had a lot to say about their competition. John Howell speaks with Gregory Pratt, Chicago Tribune reporter covering Mayor Lori Lightfoot and City Hall.
CHICAGO READER

Police district councils candidate questionnaire

The sent questionnaires to candidates running for seats on Chicago’s newly created police district councils. We asked candidates about their backgrounds, experience in community organizing or activism, and their interactions with the Chicago Police Department and government. Read their responses here. Here’s what we asked. Do you have...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago mayoral candidate Paul Vallas returns to campaign in Beverly

CHICAGO - Paul Vallas did not show at Monday night's Southwest Side Republican Club mayoral forum. But Vallas returned to the Beverly neighborhood on Tuesday. At Barraco's on 95th Street, Vallas says he skipped last night's forum not because it was hosted by a Republican Party group, but due to a scheduling conflict.
CHICAGO, IL
Natalie Frank, Ph.D.

Chicago Aldermen Question DPD Plan to Put over 2,000 Vacant Properties Up for Sale to Area Residents

Chi Block Builder, Chicago'snew program to boost the buying and redevelopment of vacant land owned by the city, has Aldermen asking questions about communication. Last week during the Chicago City Council Committee on Housing and Real Estate meeting, discussion turned to Chi Block Builder, a new program that is allowing residents to submit applications to buy vacant land owned by the city. Kathy Dickhut, DPD, stated that there were 2000 city owned properties for sale, mostly on the South and West Sides. Applications began being accepted in November. According to Dickhut there has been a lot of interest and traffic to the website.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson accuses Lightfoot of misleading voters

CHICAGO - During a rally Monday at Chicago Teachers Union headquarters, Jonathan Jackson and another new member of Congress announced their support for a veteran union organizer. "I hereby endorse and stand with my friend, Brandon Johnson, for mayor!" said Rep. Jackson. Teachers union organizer Brandon Johnson, whose campaign relies...
CHICAGO, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

Assessor’s Office presents at Chi Hack Night: Why are property taxes in Chicago so high? (And what can be done to lower them)

The Cook County Assessor’s Office will join the Chicago civic tech community group Chi Hack Night to introduce a new tool called the Property Tax Simulator or PTAXSIM. PTAXSIM is a software code package implemented in the coding language R and designed to recalculate changes to Cook County property tax bills. It uses real assessment, exemption, TIF, and levy data to generate historic, line-by-line tax bills for any Cook County property from tax years 2006 to 2020 (for bills issued from 2007 through 2021).
CHICAGO, IL
CHICAGO READER

Anthony David Bryant

Bryant has worked as a government affairs associate for Metropolitan Family Services, as a legislative administrator for State Representative Lamont J. Robinson, and as a community outreach and engagement associate for The TRiiBE. Alderperson Jeanette Taylor (20th Ward), Desmon Yancy (5th Ward candidate), Jocilyn Floyd (7th Ward candidate), Coalition of...
CHICAGO, IL
Block Club Chicago

A Closed Englewood School Could Become A Resource Center For Formerly Incarcerated Neighbors

ENGLEWOOD — Community organizers are moving forward with years-long plans to turn a closed South Side elementary school into a community resource center. Community organizers led by Teamwork Englewood, Inner-City Muslim Action Network, E.G. Woode and the Resident Association of Greater Englewood filed a zoning change application this week to overhaul Granville T. Woods Elementary, 6206 S. Racine Ave.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

$47M in Cook County property tax refunds to be issued automatically

COOK COUNTY, Ill. - More than $47 million in property tax refunds will be sent over the next few months to more than 53,000 Cook County homeowners who overpaid last year. The refunds will be sent automatically to 53,007 homeowners who made overpayments on their First Installment taxes last year, according to a statement from the Cook County treasurer’s office.
COOK COUNTY, IL
fox32chicago.com

Work Chicago elections and earn $17 an hour — what to know

CHICAGO - The Chicago Board of Elections is hiring. Early voting officials will earn $17 an hour at early voting sites across the city, and up to $230 if they work on Election Day. Training will be provided. You can apply on the city Board of Elections website.
CHICAGO, IL

