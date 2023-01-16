Read full article on original website
Swept Into Office by Promises of Reform, Lightfoot Faces New Scrutiny on Ethics Record
Lori Lightfoot won every Chicago ward in her first bid for mayor after her campaign took off like a rocket, fueled by promises that she alone could put an end the notion that placing Chicago government and integrity in the same sentence is an oxymoron at best, or a joke at worst.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago mayoral election: Vallas, Johnson and Garcia close fundraising gap with Lightfoot, new reports show
CHICAGO - Mayoral challengers Brandon Johnson, Paul Vallas and Jesus "Chuy" Garcia have closed the fundraising gap with Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who is still spending twice as much money as she’s raising, but none of them has caught millionaire businessman Willie Wilson. That’s the bottom line of the last...
City Council Zoning board approves 'Soul City Kitchens' in South Side
The City Council’s Zoning Committee has approved changes needed to clear the way for “Soul City Kitchens” to take over a century-old building that was once a Streets and Sanitation Department facility.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago mayoral candidate Chuy Garcia snags major endorsement, outlines women's policy platform
CHICAGO - Illinois Rep. Robyn Gabel endorsed U.S. Rep. Jesus ‘Chuy’ Garcia for mayor of Chicago on Tuesday. The newly promoted House majority leader and political veteran has worked closely with Garcia in Mayor Harold Washington's city hall. Gabel's endorsement came at a news conference where Garcia promised,...
wlsam.com
The Mayoral Candidates Threw Down This Weekend – Who’s On Top?
Mayor Lightfoot mixed it up with her challengers at a forum over the weekend. It appears that Lightfoot’s team has decided Paul Vallas is one of her biggest obstacles to re-election. All of the other candidates also had a lot to say about their competition. John Howell speaks with Gregory Pratt, Chicago Tribune reporter covering Mayor Lori Lightfoot and City Hall.
CHICAGO READER
Police district councils candidate questionnaire
The sent questionnaires to candidates running for seats on Chicago’s newly created police district councils. We asked candidates about their backgrounds, experience in community organizing or activism, and their interactions with the Chicago Police Department and government. Read their responses here. Here’s what we asked. Do you have...
Chicago may go deeper into traffic surveillance under plan pushed by Lightfoot, downtown aldermen
Chicago motorists who block bus lanes, bike lanes. crosswalks or loading zones might soon get nailed by surveillance cameras installed on CTA buses, “city vehicles,” light poles and other property pinpointed by City Hall.
Illinois Assault Weapons Ban Enforcement Pits DuPage County Sheriff Against Elected Officials
After DuPage County’s sheriff said he would not enforce provisions of a new assault weapons ban in Illinois, elected officials called for action against him, with some even calling for him to resign his post. Last week, DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick joined dozens of other law enforcement officials...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago mayoral candidate Paul Vallas returns to campaign in Beverly
CHICAGO - Paul Vallas did not show at Monday night's Southwest Side Republican Club mayoral forum. But Vallas returned to the Beverly neighborhood on Tuesday. At Barraco's on 95th Street, Vallas says he skipped last night's forum not because it was hosted by a Republican Party group, but due to a scheduling conflict.
Chicago Aldermen Question DPD Plan to Put over 2,000 Vacant Properties Up for Sale to Area Residents
Chi Block Builder, Chicago'snew program to boost the buying and redevelopment of vacant land owned by the city, has Aldermen asking questions about communication. Last week during the Chicago City Council Committee on Housing and Real Estate meeting, discussion turned to Chi Block Builder, a new program that is allowing residents to submit applications to buy vacant land owned by the city. Kathy Dickhut, DPD, stated that there were 2000 city owned properties for sale, mostly on the South and West Sides. Applications began being accepted in November. According to Dickhut there has been a lot of interest and traffic to the website.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson accuses Lightfoot of misleading voters
CHICAGO - During a rally Monday at Chicago Teachers Union headquarters, Jonathan Jackson and another new member of Congress announced their support for a veteran union organizer. "I hereby endorse and stand with my friend, Brandon Johnson, for mayor!" said Rep. Jackson. Teachers union organizer Brandon Johnson, whose campaign relies...
Assessor’s Office presents at Chi Hack Night: Why are property taxes in Chicago so high? (And what can be done to lower them)
The Cook County Assessor’s Office will join the Chicago civic tech community group Chi Hack Night to introduce a new tool called the Property Tax Simulator or PTAXSIM. PTAXSIM is a software code package implemented in the coding language R and designed to recalculate changes to Cook County property tax bills. It uses real assessment, exemption, TIF, and levy data to generate historic, line-by-line tax bills for any Cook County property from tax years 2006 to 2020 (for bills issued from 2007 through 2021).
CHICAGO READER
Anthony David Bryant
Bryant has worked as a government affairs associate for Metropolitan Family Services, as a legislative administrator for State Representative Lamont J. Robinson, and as a community outreach and engagement associate for The TRiiBE. Alderperson Jeanette Taylor (20th Ward), Desmon Yancy (5th Ward candidate), Jocilyn Floyd (7th Ward candidate), Coalition of...
Brandon Johnson and Jesus ‘Chuy’ Garcia duke it out on mayoral campaign trail
CHICAGO — In the race for mayor, two well-financed candidates who came up in politics as grassroots organizers are going at it. “As we take steps forward it’s clear that Congressman Garcia has taken a step back, right? Because he didn’t stand up for the people of the Southeast of Chicago when General Iron was […]
A Closed Englewood School Could Become A Resource Center For Formerly Incarcerated Neighbors
ENGLEWOOD — Community organizers are moving forward with years-long plans to turn a closed South Side elementary school into a community resource center. Community organizers led by Teamwork Englewood, Inner-City Muslim Action Network, E.G. Woode and the Resident Association of Greater Englewood filed a zoning change application this week to overhaul Granville T. Woods Elementary, 6206 S. Racine Ave.
fox32chicago.com
$47M in Cook County property tax refunds to be issued automatically
COOK COUNTY, Ill. - More than $47 million in property tax refunds will be sent over the next few months to more than 53,000 Cook County homeowners who overpaid last year. The refunds will be sent automatically to 53,007 homeowners who made overpayments on their First Installment taxes last year, according to a statement from the Cook County treasurer’s office.
fox32chicago.com
Work Chicago elections and earn $17 an hour — what to know
CHICAGO - The Chicago Board of Elections is hiring. Early voting officials will earn $17 an hour at early voting sites across the city, and up to $230 if they work on Election Day. Training will be provided. You can apply on the city Board of Elections website.
DuPage sheriff gets pushback for stance on new gun law
Several members of the DuPage County Board today expressed concerns about the sheriff’s suggestion his department won’t enforce provisions of Illinois’ new ban on the sale of assault weapons
fox32chicago.com
Lightfoot proposes CTA bus cameras, other video surveillance to nail motorists who block bus or bike lanes
CHICAGO - Chicago motorists who block bus lanes, bike lanes. crosswalks or loading zones might soon get nailed by surveillance cameras installed on CTA buses, "city vehicles," light poles and other property pinpointed by City Hall. Nearly 20 years after a CTA experiment with bus surveillance cameras failed miserably, Mayor...
Cook County Assessor's Office creates cutting edge property tax software
The Cook County Assessor’s Office is rolling out a property tax tool that creators say could be a game changer for plenty of people. They are introducing its new Property Tax Simulator software, or PTAXSIM.
