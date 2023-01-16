ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

KATU.com

City plans to open next Safe Rest Village in NE Portland near Marine Drive

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland is set to soon open another Safe Rest Village as the city continues to address its ongoing homelessness crisis. City officials said the next site they expect to open, called the Sunderland RV Safe Park, has space for 55 vehicles on Sunderland Avenue in Northeast Portland, near the airport and Marine Drive. It is on a PBOT-owned property.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

A Former Day Care Stands Empty Amid Promises of Subsidized Housing

Address: 511 SE 60th Ave. Why it’s empty: Unfunded affordable housing plans. Before the two-story brick building overlooking Southeast 60th Avenue and Stark Street was abandoned to vandals, it housed a day care operated by the YMCA. But the Y’s lease with the city on the building known as...
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Readers Respond to a Carless Square and Our Other Big Ideas for Portland

Thank you for ideas on improving Portland [”How to Save Portland,” WW, Jan. 4]. “Create a six-block Carless Square in the heart of Portland”? Not a good idea. Try making driving and parking in downtown area safer and more accessible. Look at a map. A lot of the population with some expendable income live outside the city (I-205) perimeter. Even those, for instance, in the Gresham vicinity (or Troutdale, Damascus, Pleasant Valley, Happy Valley, Oregon City, Sherwood, etc.) are not going to take public transportation to downtown even if we could get to it.
PORTLAND, OR
pdxmonthly.com

Property Watch: A Midcentury Time Capsule on Nearly 7 Acres in Hillsboro

Editor’s Note: Portland Monthly’s “Property Watch” column takes a weekly look at an interesting home in Portland’s real estate market (with periodic ventures to the burbs and points beyond, for good measure). This week: a vintage midcentury-modern home in Hillsboro. Got a home you think would work for this column? Get in touch at [email protected].
HILLSBORO, OR
travelmag.com

5 of the Best Portland, OR Boat Tours

From whistlestop sightseeing tours to luxurious dinner cruises, there’s an excellent range of boat tours operating daily in Portland, Oregon. Famed for its breweries, cutting-edge culinary scene and creative spirit, Portland is one of America’s most interesting metropolises. Around 5.4 million tourists visit the hipster haven every year. One of the best ways to get your bearings is on a boat tour. Most sail along the Willamette River which cuts right through the heart of town and its five districts. Nearly all offer live commentary from the captain or a local knowledgeable guide, and some even offer extras such as champagne and live piano music. We’ve scoured the internet for the best Portland, OR boat tours and have rounded up the best based on value for money, itinerary and customer reviews.
PORTLAND, OR
railfan.com

Amtrak’s New Long-Distance Chargers Continue to Struggle

CHICAGO — Nearly a year after they made their main line debut, Amtrak’s new Siemens Mobility ALC-42 “Chargers” are still having teething issues, especially in cold weather. This winter, the Empire Builder connecting Chicago with Portland and Seattle has been plagued by delays and even cancelations....
CHICAGO, IL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you like trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oregon that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them definitely add them to your list.
OREGON STATE
Oregon Coast Breaking News

Coast Not Included In Homeless Emergency Declaration

Oregon Governor Tina Kotek has declared a housing and homelessness state of emergency. State Representative David Gomberg pointed out though he is happy the issue of unhoused is being addressed he was disappointed that Lincoln, Tillamook, and Benton Counties will not be benefitted by the Order. Lane County is the only coastal area that will benefit.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Portland towing company accused of unlawful impounds, shortchanged refunds in AG lawsuit

The Oregon Department of Justice has sued a Portland towing company, alleging that it has illegally seized vehicles and failed to refund the owners. Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum said her office has received 261 complaints in the past five years about Retriever Towing removing cars from lots around the metro area without signed permission from the owner of the parking facilities. That’s required under reforms adopted by the Oregon Legislature in 2018 in an effort to curb predatory towing practices.
PORTLAND, OR
tillamookcountypioneer.net

Governor’s Homelessness Emergency Declaration Leaves Out Rural Areas – Coast, Eastern Oregon; Oregon Coastal Caucus Calls Out Exclusion, Requests Opt-In

“Homelessness is not just an urban issue,” stated Erin Skaar, Chair of Tillamook County Board of Commissioners, on the weekly Community update today, January 17th, “Rural Oregon has historically had higher rates per capita, based on population, of homelessness. Now that the urban areas have ‘caught up’ with us, and there’s funding, rural areas should also have access to the money.”
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Captain’s Choice helps usher in Portland’s Cajun crab boil era

Yes, Portland has had Viet-Cajun seafood boil restaurants for some time — My Brother’s Crawfish is more than a decade old. The Rockin’ Crab & Boiling Pot isn’t far behind. But a new wave of Cajun boil, with undersea creatures bobbing in rich, spicy sauces, a trend already sweeping the East Coast, seems to be poised to take over Portland next.
PORTLAND, OR

