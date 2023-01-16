Read full article on original website
KATU.com
City plans to open next Safe Rest Village in NE Portland near Marine Drive
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland is set to soon open another Safe Rest Village as the city continues to address its ongoing homelessness crisis. City officials said the next site they expect to open, called the Sunderland RV Safe Park, has space for 55 vehicles on Sunderland Avenue in Northeast Portland, near the airport and Marine Drive. It is on a PBOT-owned property.
WWEEK
A Former Day Care Stands Empty Amid Promises of Subsidized Housing
Address: 511 SE 60th Ave. Why it’s empty: Unfunded affordable housing plans. Before the two-story brick building overlooking Southeast 60th Avenue and Stark Street was abandoned to vandals, it housed a day care operated by the YMCA. But the Y’s lease with the city on the building known as...
I-205 toll project raises concerns for West Linn, Oregon City leaders and drivers
WEST LINN, Ore. — Leaders for two Clackamas County cities voiced continued concerns with the Oregon Department of Transportation's Interstate 205 toll project, set to begin at the end of 2024. In a joint meeting Tuesday, West Linn City councilors and Oregon City commissioners met to discuss a variety...
Are you waiting for a Portland-area In-N-Out? Don’t hold your breath
If you want to hop on a TriMet bus and get yourself a Double Double, you might have to wait awhile. While various somewhat-near-Portland locations for In-N-Out Burger have been in the works for years, exactly zero of them have materialized. Take the Beaverton-Hillsdale Highway location, which was denied a...
Potential I-205 tolling draws pushback from Oregon mayors, lawmakers
A plan to start tolling along I-205 is getting a lot of heat from some local mayors and Oregon lawmakers.
WWEEK
Readers Respond to a Carless Square and Our Other Big Ideas for Portland
Thank you for ideas on improving Portland [”How to Save Portland,” WW, Jan. 4]. “Create a six-block Carless Square in the heart of Portland”? Not a good idea. Try making driving and parking in downtown area safer and more accessible. Look at a map. A lot of the population with some expendable income live outside the city (I-205) perimeter. Even those, for instance, in the Gresham vicinity (or Troutdale, Damascus, Pleasant Valley, Happy Valley, Oregon City, Sherwood, etc.) are not going to take public transportation to downtown even if we could get to it.
A 5 p.m. sunset is just around the corner for Portland
It’s been nearly a month since the winter solstice and whether you’ve noticed it or not, the days are getting longer.
One wounded in shooting near Union Gospel Mission in Portland
One person was shot near the Union Gospel Mission early Wednesday morning, according to Portland police.
pdxmonthly.com
Property Watch: A Midcentury Time Capsule on Nearly 7 Acres in Hillsboro
Editor’s Note: Portland Monthly’s “Property Watch” column takes a weekly look at an interesting home in Portland’s real estate market (with periodic ventures to the burbs and points beyond, for good measure). This week: a vintage midcentury-modern home in Hillsboro. Got a home you think would work for this column? Get in touch at [email protected].
travelmag.com
5 of the Best Portland, OR Boat Tours
From whistlestop sightseeing tours to luxurious dinner cruises, there’s an excellent range of boat tours operating daily in Portland, Oregon. Famed for its breweries, cutting-edge culinary scene and creative spirit, Portland is one of America’s most interesting metropolises. Around 5.4 million tourists visit the hipster haven every year. One of the best ways to get your bearings is on a boat tour. Most sail along the Willamette River which cuts right through the heart of town and its five districts. Nearly all offer live commentary from the captain or a local knowledgeable guide, and some even offer extras such as champagne and live piano music. We’ve scoured the internet for the best Portland, OR boat tours and have rounded up the best based on value for money, itinerary and customer reviews.
Popular retail store closing another store in Oregon this week
A popular retail store recently announced that it would be closing another one of its store locations in Oregon this week. Read on to learn more. On Sunday, January 22, 2023, the popular clothing retailer J. Crew will be closing another one of its Oregon store locations in Portland, according to local reports.
City of Portland OKs $75K lawsuit settlement with 2020 protester
The Portland City Council has agreed to pay a man $75,000 for the alleged financial, physical and emotional damages that he suffered during a recorded clash with Portland Police and a Multnomah County Sheriff’s Deputy during a George Floyd protest in Downtown Portland on July 4, 2020.
railfan.com
Amtrak’s New Long-Distance Chargers Continue to Struggle
CHICAGO — Nearly a year after they made their main line debut, Amtrak’s new Siemens Mobility ALC-42 “Chargers” are still having teething issues, especially in cold weather. This winter, the Empire Builder connecting Chicago with Portland and Seattle has been plagued by delays and even cancelations....
4 Amazing Burger Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you like trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oregon that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them definitely add them to your list.
Clark County officials ID man’s body found in the Columbia River in 1998
Clark County officials say they used forensic genealogy to identify a man whose body was found in the Columbia River more than 24 years ago.
Coast Not Included In Homeless Emergency Declaration
Oregon Governor Tina Kotek has declared a housing and homelessness state of emergency. State Representative David Gomberg pointed out though he is happy the issue of unhoused is being addressed he was disappointed that Lincoln, Tillamook, and Benton Counties will not be benefitted by the Order. Lane County is the only coastal area that will benefit.
Portland towing company accused of unlawful impounds, shortchanged refunds in AG lawsuit
The Oregon Department of Justice has sued a Portland towing company, alleging that it has illegally seized vehicles and failed to refund the owners. Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum said her office has received 261 complaints in the past five years about Retriever Towing removing cars from lots around the metro area without signed permission from the owner of the parking facilities. That’s required under reforms adopted by the Oregon Legislature in 2018 in an effort to curb predatory towing practices.
Long running Portland restaurant targeted in check fraud scam
PORTLAND, Ore. — The owner of Mother’s Bistro and Bar in downtown Portland has been in a battle with her bank for the last several months after she was the target of check fraud. She lost more than $800 and says her bank claimed they couldn’t do anything about it.
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Governor’s Homelessness Emergency Declaration Leaves Out Rural Areas – Coast, Eastern Oregon; Oregon Coastal Caucus Calls Out Exclusion, Requests Opt-In
“Homelessness is not just an urban issue,” stated Erin Skaar, Chair of Tillamook County Board of Commissioners, on the weekly Community update today, January 17th, “Rural Oregon has historically had higher rates per capita, based on population, of homelessness. Now that the urban areas have ‘caught up’ with us, and there’s funding, rural areas should also have access to the money.”
Captain’s Choice helps usher in Portland’s Cajun crab boil era
Yes, Portland has had Viet-Cajun seafood boil restaurants for some time — My Brother’s Crawfish is more than a decade old. The Rockin’ Crab & Boiling Pot isn’t far behind. But a new wave of Cajun boil, with undersea creatures bobbing in rich, spicy sauces, a trend already sweeping the East Coast, seems to be poised to take over Portland next.
