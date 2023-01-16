Read full article on original website
Ohio State Backup Quarterback Has 3-Word Message For CJ Stroud
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud surprised nobody on Monday morning when he declared for the 2023 NFL Draft. Stroud is expected to be a top-five pick in the draft after he had one heck of a collegiate career. After Stroud declared for the draft, his backup, Kyle McCord, had a nice message ...
Is this why Michigan football co-OC Matt Weiss is under investigation?
Reports indicated on Tuesday evening that Michigan football co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss is under investigation for what campus police are calling ‘computer crimes.’ But with that being a vague term, it’s left little explanation as to what he is being investigated about from a public standpoint.
Veteran Ohio State Wide Receiver Announces He's Moving On
Ohio State wide receiver Kamryn Babb announced the end of his college career Tuesday. The Buckeyes captain posted a video on Twitter confirming that he won't return for a sixth season. "Ohio has become my home for the past five years, and I wouldn't change a thing," Babb said. "I'm excited to start ...
Michigan Football Star Reveals What Jim Harbaugh Told Players
There may be some uncertainty among Michigan fans regarding Jim Harbaugh's future, but Donovan Edwards has no doubt his head coach will be back in Ann Arbor. Edwards, who was part of Michigan's potent 1-2 running back punch along with Blake Corum, expressed confidence in Harbaugh sticking with the ...
Football World Reacts To Ohio State's Quarterback Transfer
The Ohio State Buckeyes have added some notable quarterback depth through this year's transfer portal. Oregon State transfer Tristan Gebbia is joining the Big Ten powerhouse for his final season of collegiate eligibility. The football world took to Twitter to react to this news. "Ohio State QB ...
Nebraska Wide Receiver Reportedly Changes Transfer Decision
After fears that Nebraska would lose wide receiver Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda to the transfer portal, it appears he's not leaving Lincoln just yet. Per On3 Sports' Matt Zenitz, the junior wideout has withdrawn his name from the portal, which could turn out to be a huge win for Matt Rhule and ...
Nick Saban Hires New Defensive Assistant From Sun Belt
The Alabama Crimson Tide football program is in a period of transition entering the 2023 offseason. Alabama failed to qualify for the College Football Playoff for the second time in school history and many expect changes to be on the horizon for the Crimson Tide. The Tide has already lost...
Ohio State Football trying to steal five-star QB from TTUN
The Ohio State football team is trying to get their 2024 recruiting class back on the right track. After a rough finish to the 2023 class, Ohio State has turned their attention to the 2024 class. Unfortunately, they lost Dylan Raiola, the number one overall recruit in that class. Even...
Reaction: Michigan State coach Tom Izzo wishes he could tell us what he really thinks about the officiating
East Lansing, Mich. – Wrapped around heavy compliments for Matt Painter, Zach Edey, Fletcher Loyer and the entire Boilermaker outfit, and his respect for being able to play a nationally-televised, afternoon game on Martin Luther King Day, and pride for his Spartans in coming back from a 13-point deficit, Michigan State coach Tom Izzo was otherwise angry with factors surrounding Michigan State’s 64-63 loss to No. 3-ranked Purdue on Monday.
Rumor: Jim Harbaugh relationship with AD ‘distant’ despite Michigan return
Jim Harbaugh officially decided to return to the Michigan Wolverines football program in 2023 after rumors of him possibly bolting for an NFL head coaching job. Even as Michigan football fans were overjoyed by the news, many couldn’t help but notice that it was University president Santa Ono who had a phone conversation with Harbaugh, and not athletic director Warde Manuel.
Detroit Lions trade up with Packers in Dane Brugler’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft 2.0
On Tuesday, Dane Brugler of The Athletic released his 2023 NFL Mock Draft 2.0 and he has the Detroit Lions making a trade with the Green Bay Packers. We may be in the midst of the 2022 NFL Playoffs, and though our Lions did not make the cut, that does not mean they are not on our minds at all times. This is especially true when our favorite NFL Draft guru Dane Brugler releases his latest NFL Mock Draft.
College Football Analyst Predicts Ohio State's Next Quarterback
2023 will see a lot of changes at the quarterback position for much of the Big Ten, but perhaps no team has a bigger hole to fill than Ohio State. On Monday, two-time Heisman Trophy finalist C.J. Stroud announced his decision to enter the NFL draft, leaving some to wonder where the Buckeyes go from ...
Official: Oklahoma Offensive Lineman Enters Transfer Portal
Marcus Alexander was a 4-star recruit who had been waiting for his chance to break into Bill Bedenbaugh's lineup.
Football World Reacts To Nebraska's Massive Transfer Addition
Matt Rhule is making some major moves in Lincoln. On Monday, Nebraska reportedly landed one of the highest-ranked players in the 2020 class by adding Georgia linebacker MJ Sherman via the transfer portal. Sherman appeared in 39 games in three years for the two-time champion Dawgs, including all 15 ...
Football World Is Saddened By Kevin Warren's Admission
Former Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren has been named the new team president and CEO of the Chicago Bears. At the very least, Warren will be very dedicated to his new job. The 59-year-old executive told reporters at his introductory press conference Tuesday that he is a "boring" person with zero ...
4 Schools Have Been In Contact With 5-Star Quarterback Dylan Raiola The Most
Five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola shocked the college football world in December when he announced that he's decommitting from Ohio State. Raiola is the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2024 class, per 247Sports' Composite rankings. The Arizona native has all the tools to become a star at the ...
CJ Stroud's NFL departure sets up crucial QB battle for Ohio State entering 2023
CJ Stroud delivered the news many fans and analysts were expecting for a while. After a long wait and some suspense, Stroud officially declared for the 2023 NFL Draft on Monday. Stroud’s departure is not surprising but it does put another offseason quarterback battle at the front of Ohio State’s...
Football World Reacts To Troubling Report About Michigan Coach
There are some rather troubling allegations coming out of Ann Arbor this week involving one of their top assistant coaches. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel and Dan Murphy, the University of Michigan have placed co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss on leave amid a police investigation into a ...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you like having pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Michigan that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
BREAKING: Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh confirms he will coach Wolverines in 2023, despite NFL interest
After interviewing with the Denver Broncos and seeing his name floated out for consideration for other NFL head-coaching jobs, Jim Harbaugh is once more staying with Michigan, and will coach the Wolverines for a ninth season. University of Michigan president Santa Ono tweeted the news out Monday afternoon. "I just...
