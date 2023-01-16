ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tina Howell

Chicken enchiladas: Simple dinner ideas

Ever been in the mood for good Mexican food but you just don't feel like going out. This recipe for chicken enchiladas is so easy and delicious that you will think you did carry out at your favorite Mexican restaurant. With only one hour of prep and cooking time, you will be enjoying this meal with your family in no time. So, let's get cooking...
Tina Howell

Smothered chicken and rice casserole: Simple dinner ideas

This smothered chicken and rice casserole is the perfect dinner recipe for a busy day. I can't tell you how many times I have had a long day at work and on the way home, I was still trying to figure out what to cook for dinner. This dish from PlainChicken.com is so easy and delicious and with less than an hour to prep and cook, it will quickly become a meal your family will love.
Gin Lee

Mama's Mexican chicken and rice casserole

If you enjoy Mexican cuisine, I think that you'll love this! Because today, I am sharing my mom's recipe for her Mexican chicken and rice casserole. My beautiful and oh so amazing mom surprised me early this morning by bringing over a pan of her homemade casserole for me to serve for our dinner tonight and it looks simply mouthwatering. I know that I can't wait to taste it!
butterwithasideofbread.com

PINEAPPLE COCONUT CAKE

Pineapple Coconut Cake that’s made with a boxed cake mix, instant pudding mix and topped with a delicious coconut whipped cream frosting & shredded coconut. Amazing tropical flavored sheet cake recipe!. Making this coconut pineapple cake is so simple, using a boxed cake mix and adding a few more...
Giangi's Kitchen

French Onion Tart – The Vintage Way

Onion tart is a delightful, super easy, healthy, and economical dinner. With the arrival of colder weather, it is time to get back to comfort food, and as French, we have this category covered.
Chef Dennis

Best Seafood Soup Recipe

Have you ever made seafood soup? If you haven’t, now is the perfect time to give it a try. I always like to remind people that recipes are guidelines. If you don’t have everything on hand or you don’t like an ingredient, replace them.
Chef Dennis

Chicago Style Cheesecake Recipe

If you’re a cheesecake lover and you’ve never had a Chicago Style Cheesecake, this is definitely a cheesecake recipe you need to try. I promise you won’t be disappointed.
Giangi's Kitchen

Pastry with Ham and Cheese

Ham and cheese puff pastry appetizers have been my party’s easy appetizers for so many years and are always a perfect hit with everyone. There is not an occasion that I do not make them.
Claudia Lamascolo

Air Fried Hand Pies

Air-fried hand pies are the quickest dessert to get on your table with very few ingredients. These pies can be filled with canned or fresh ingredients, homemade or store-bought pie crust.
Dicle Belul

Homemade Sweet Chili Sauce: Ready in 3 min!

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a sauce recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Homemade Sweet Chili Sauce.
hotelnewsme.com

ONE LIFE LAUNCHES NEW NEAPOLITAN PIZZAS & PANUOZZO SANDWICHES

The popular homegrown eatery One Life in JVC introduces eight Neapolitan pizzas and six new Panuozzo sandwiches at its best, straight out of the wood-fired pizza oven. Starting from AED 50, the menu features eight wood-fired artisan pizza flavours that will make you come back for more. The pizzas and Panuozzo sandwiches at One Life JVC are made with 24-hour fermented dough. Fermenting the dough improves the texture, making it lighter and easier to digest as well as creating those signature air bubbles in the crust, while cooked in a wood-burning oven at 800F.
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Heart and soul: Home butchering is a lost art

It started with a hunk of beef liver. I’d stopped by my Amish neighbors — Eli and Naomi’s Yutzy’s farm — to pay a bill I owed them. We stood in their breezeway, filled with old chore clothes, jackets, caps, overalls and five-gallon plastic buckets. The Yutzys had begun their butchering for the season, a […] The post Heart and soul: Home butchering is a lost art appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Chef Dennis

Guinness Beef Stew Recipe

Have you ever had Guinness Beef Stew? My Guinness Beef Stew recipe is full of tender beef, hearty root vegetables, and a rich tomato broth with a deep savory flavor. Without a doubt, this Guinness Stew will be one of the best stew recipes you’ve ever tasted. Don’t wait until St. Patrick’s Day to make this hearty stew. It’s the perfect meal for any time of year.
The Daily South

Old-Fashioned Cabbage Rolls

If you miss your mother or grandmother when you hear the words "cabbage rolls," you're not alone. This humble dish has roots in many traditions and cultures, and it's been tweaked around the edges by home cooks for decades, centuries even, to make this recipe special to many families and communities.
Gin Lee

Slow baked barbecue pork ribs

To ensure that the pork ribs cook tenderly, I slowly bake them at a low temperature inside an aluminum foil pack. But not before I lay the pork ribs out on a bed of onions, season them, add barbecue sauce, then finish layering sliced onion rings on top. I use one entire (large) onion for this recipe. As the onion rings cook, they not only add additional flavor to the pork ribs, they also tenderize them. (Onions break down protein when they're fully in contact with meat.) Once the pork ribs are done, you can take the onions off the ribs, or serve them just as they are.

