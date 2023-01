PHILADELPHIA — Temple trailed East Carolina, 33-28, at the half before pulling away to a 73-58 American Athletic Conference win at the Liacouras Center on Wednesday night. The Pirates had an early 15-5 advantage and were on top, 46-44, with 12:45 to go, but were outscored, 29-12, the rest of the way.

GREENVILLE, NC ・ 5 HOURS AGO