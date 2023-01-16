ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coosa County, AL

Comments / 0

Related
alabamanews.net

Tornado Donations Pouring into Prattville to Be Sent to Victims

A third load of donated items will be sent from Prattville to tornado victims in our area. Prattville City Hall has been a drop-off point for people who want to help those in our area who lost everything when the tornadoes hit last Thursday. Disaster relief items such as diapers...
PRATTVILLE, AL
WSFA

FEMA offers help to Autauga, Dallas counties’ tornado victims

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA is offering help to Autauga and Dallas county homeowners and renters who were affected by the Jan. 12 severe weather, including by wind and tornado damage. FEMA released the following information for survivors:. Survivors can apply for disaster assistance...
DALLAS COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Prattville veteran helping Autauga County storm victims

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Chainsaws were buzzing in Autauga County on Sunday as people pitched in to help their neighbors in need. It comes days after a deadly tornado. “It’s sad that it takes this to bring out the kindness in folks, but sometimes America needs more of this,” volunteer Skip Lobmiller said.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
WSFA

New trail connects schools and parks in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A new trail has opened in Montgomery as part of Mayor Steven Reed’s vision to enhance quality of life. The Young Meadow Park Trail is a new section of multi-use path that has been recently completed by the City of Montgomery’s Public Works team, in partnership with River Region Trails.
MONTGOMERY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

"Utter devastation." FEMA reps tour tornado destruction in Selma

Federal help is on the way for people of Dallas and Autauga counties. FEMA now has 80 workers on site, with plans to deploy more in the days ahead. 900 people have already applied for assistance, and FEMA officials expect that number to rise. FEMA said they will go door to door in both communities to make sure people receive the help they deserve.
SELMA, AL
WTVM

Opelika Fire Department determines mobile home fire to be total loss

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A mobile home in Oekika is destroyed after an early afternoon fire. The fire happened at Fuller Mobile Home Park near the Opelika Auburn border. Opelika Fire Department Fire Inspector Bob Parsons says the mobile home on King Avenue was a total loss. The cause of...
OPELIKA, AL
wvtm13.com

Impact Weather: more storms likely Wednesday night into Thursday

Third week of January brings a third round of severe storms to the region. Impact weather ahead for Wednesday night and Thursday. Check the video forecast for the latest. Dense Fog Advisory until 10 AM Wednesday! Expect low visibility early in the day and a warm, breezy afternoon with some showers.
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

Human remains found in Talladega County creek

LINCOLN, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are investigating human remains that were found in Lincoln Monday morning. At approximately 9:55 a.m. Monday, the Lincoln Police Department was notified of human remains that were found in a creek near Blue Eye Springs Road in Lincoln. An investigation determined that the remains had been there for “an extended […]
LINCOLN, AL
WRBL News 3

Lee County Commissioner John Andrew Harris passes away at 71

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The man who made history by becoming the first Black member of the Opelika City Council passed away on Sunday at a Columbus Hospital. John Andrew Harris was 71. He died from complications of a heart attack according to his family. Harris was elected in November 2022 to serve the people […]
OPELIKA, AL
WSFA

I-85 SB near Chantilly all clear after crash

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A crash on Interstate 85 southbound near Chantilly caused major delays for morning commuters. According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the crash happened around 8 a.m. near Exit 11, the Chantilly exit. The crash blocked multiple lanes. Currently, the Montgomery County area is under a...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

No injuries in accident involving Chilton County school bus

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities are investigating an accident that happened Tuesday afternoon involving a Chilton County school bus. According to the Clanton Fire Department, the accident happened at the 212 overpass. The Chilton County School District says the students and driver are safe. Another bus was brought to...
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Unemployment assistance available to workers in Autauga and Dallas counties

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBMA) — Alabama Department of Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington announced Tuesday that people who became unemployed as a direct result of severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes in Autauga and Dallas counties on January 12, 2023 may qualify for unemployment assistance. Assistance will be provided under the...
DALLAS COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy