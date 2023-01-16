Read full article on original website
All the new direct flights coming to DIA in 2023Brittany AnasDenver, CO
Castle Rock's snow plowing can miss some areasMike McKibbinCastle Rock, CO
Slow-moving snowstorm dumps 8 inches in Denver. How much did you get?Sara B. HansenDenver, CO
Bobcat Sighted in Middle of Denver. Are your pets safe?Kelly E.Denver, CO
Boston Red Sox Make Trade With Colorado RockiesOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Warriors Star Draymond Green Finally Reveals What Caused His Pre-Season Fight With Jordan Poole
Draymond gets brutally honest on his mindset when he punched Jordan Poole.
Kevin Garnett names best player in NBA today
Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo are having stellar seasons. This past week, Kevin Garnett delved into an interesting topic on his podcast: who is the best player in the NBA today?. Understandably, the conversation came down to Jokic and Antetokounmpo. Although the former...
Atlanta Hawks Fined Trae Young Because He Used A Private Jet And Didn't Fly Back With The Team After A Playoff Loss
Atlanta Hawks ended up fining Trae Young after he used a private jet to fly back during last season's disappointing playoffs.
Look: Deion Sanders' First 5 Games At Colorado Are Brutal
Here's two facts to whet your college football appetite this Tuesday afternoon. Fact No. 1: A Deion Sanders-coached team hasn't lost a regular season game since September of 2021. Fact No. 2: Colorado will face three top-15 teams over the course of their first five games next season. ...
Lakers Assistant Coach Phil Handy On Arguing With Russell Westbrook On The Bench: "Self-Reflection Is Always The Key"
Lakers assistant coach Phil Handy reacted to the viral clip of his argument with Russell Westbrook during their game against the Houston Rockets.
Bol Bol drops brutally honest take on his time with Denver Nuggets amid breakout campaign - “I could’ve worked a lot harder”
Bol said that he probably could have worked harder to make things work the Nuggets, but was appreciative of the things he learned during his time in Denver
Latest Lakers report proves Jeanie Buss doesn’t care about winning
The Los Angeles Lakers have arguably the most dominant duo in the league in LeBron James and Anthony Davis. There is not a harder duo to match up against when both guys are healthy and playing well. The problem is that LeBron and AD have not gotten much help this...
Shaquille O'Neal Jokes On Michael Jordan Scoring 64 Points Against The Magic: "Michael Was Lucky I Wasn’t Guarding Him"
Shaquille O'Neal hilariously stated that Michael Jordan was lucky that he wasn't being guarded by Shaq during his 64-point outing against the Magic.
Fans React To LeBron James' 48-Point Night Leading The Lakers To Much-Needed Win: "We Can't Play When He's On The Bench"
LeBron James led the Lakers to a much-needed win against the Houston Rockets by dropping 48 points and taking over the fourth quarter.
Look: Former Miami Heat teammates Ray Allen, Shane Battier face off as high school coaches
MIAMI, Fla.- Back in 2012-2013 and 2013-2014 NBA seasons, Ray Allen and Shane Battier were fellow teammates on the Miami Heat together. Fast forward about a decade later and the two are facing off on the hardwood, but not as basketball players. The pair, who played together on the Heat’s ...
"LeBron Saw Them Baddies And Turned Into 2016 Steph," NBA Fans Joke After An Attractive Woman Stared At King James
NBA fans' hilarious reactions after LeBron James had an insane shooting night following an attractive woman staring at him.
Darvin Ham Takes A Shot At LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, And Others On His Team Who Don't Make 3-Point Shots
Darvin Ham hilariously stated that the Los Angeles Lakers need players who can make some three-pointers and not just take them.
3-Team Blockbuster Mock Trade: Lakers Land Jordan Clarkson And Collin Sexton, Warriors Get 3 Players
This trade gets the Lakers and Warriors some key veterans.
1 Major Obstacle In Heat’s D’Angelo Russell Trade Pursuit
The Miami Heat have not received the level of impact they had hoped for when they tampered to facilitate a sign-and-trade to acquire Kyle Lowry from the Toronto Raptors last NBA offseason. Lowry’s impact has declined as he’s averaging 13.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 5.6 assists while shooting 39.8 percent...
Jayson Tatum Drops 51 Points in Unreleased Air Jordans
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum scored 51 points in the Air Jordan 37 Low.
Special DraftKings Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $200 if Pistons Make ONE 3-POINTER
The Pistons have just one win in their last six games ahead of a showdown with the Bulls in Paris. Detroit averages just under 12 made three-pointers per game. If the Pistons make at least ONE against Chicago, you’ll turn $5 into $200 GUARANTEED with DraftKings Sportsbook’s amazing promo!
Air Jordan 13 “Wheat” To Return This Year: Details
A phenomenal Air Jordan 13 from 2004 is coming back. One of the best sneakers from the late 90s is the Air Jordan 13. This is a shoe that Michael Jordan wore proudly during his final season with the Chicago Bulls. Overall, this silhouette is fairly underrated. However, it is definitely getting quite a bit of shine these days.
Los Angeles Chargers Fire Coaches
Coaching staff upheaval is not an uncommon occurrence around the NFL, especially when teams close out their seasons in a less-than-stellar fashion, but rarely does a team's season come quite to an abrupt halt like the Los Angeles Chargers did this year.
