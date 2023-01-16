Read full article on original website
wknofm.org
New Civil Rights Violation Investigation in Tyre Nichols Case - Memphis Mayor Calls Death 'Horribly Tragic'
As the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation continues its examination of Memphis Police officers' use of force in the arrest of Tyre Nichols, the United States Department of Justice is also opening a civil rights investigation. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Tennessee made the announcement Wednesday, a...
wknofm.org
Family, Activists Seek Answers in Traffic Stop Death
Local activists gathered around the grieving family of Tyre Nichols at the National Civil Rights Museum in Downtown Memphis on Monday, chanting for justice as crowds of museum visitors marked Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Nichols died last Tuesday, three days after he was hospitalized following his arrest during...
wknofm.org
Tyre Nichols Remembered as a 'Beautiful Soul;' City Offers Public Release of Video Footage
While family and friends paid tribute Tuesday to a man who died following a recent confrontation with Memphis police, city officials also announced Tuesday that video footage from the incident will be forthcoming. Through tears and laughter at an Orange Mound-area funeral home on Tuesday, loved ones honored Tyre Nichols,...
wknofm.org
Spotlight for the week of January 16, 2023
This week, Memphis celebrates the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and we’re spotlighting two events offered by our local museums. First, from 8am to 6pm today, the National Civil Rights Museum is hosting their annual King Day Celebration. With free admission to the museum all day, there’s lots to explore, including the new exhibition Tarred Healing, featuring photography by North Carolinian artist Cornell Watson. Other activities include a blood drive, a canned food drive, all-day musical performances, and a pavilion of family activities.
wknofm.org
Livingston Taylor at Buckman Performing and Fine Arts Center
Legendary singer-songwriter Livingston Taylor returns to the Buckman Performing and Fine Arts Center on January 29th. Kacky Walton talks with Buckman Executive Director Cindy Younker about his long career and current show. Livingston Taylor : calendar : Sunday, January 29, 2023 : Buckman Performing Arts Center : Memphis TN USA.
wknofm.org
It's King Cake Season
Mardi Gras season officially kicked off Jan. 6. ...and that means King Cake season is here. You have until Fat Tuesday on February 21 to enjoy this festive treat. For those who might not be familiar with King Cakes, a sweet danish dough filled with cinnamon sugar, cream cheese or fruit filling is covered with vanilla icing and decorated with the Mardi Gras colors of purple, green and gold.
