Mardi Gras season officially kicked off Jan. 6. ...and that means King Cake season is here. You have until Fat Tuesday on February 21 to enjoy this festive treat. For those who might not be familiar with King Cakes, a sweet danish dough filled with cinnamon sugar, cream cheese or fruit filling is covered with vanilla icing and decorated with the Mardi Gras colors of purple, green and gold.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO