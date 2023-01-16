ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wknofm.org

Family, Activists Seek Answers in Traffic Stop Death

Local activists gathered around the grieving family of Tyre Nichols at the National Civil Rights Museum in Downtown Memphis on Monday, chanting for justice as crowds of museum visitors marked Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Nichols died last Tuesday, three days after he was hospitalized following his arrest during...
MEMPHIS, TN
wknofm.org

Spotlight for the week of January 16, 2023

This week, Memphis celebrates the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and we’re spotlighting two events offered by our local museums. First, from 8am to 6pm today, the National Civil Rights Museum is hosting their annual King Day Celebration. With free admission to the museum all day, there’s lots to explore, including the new exhibition Tarred Healing, featuring photography by North Carolinian artist Cornell Watson. Other activities include a blood drive, a canned food drive, all-day musical performances, and a pavilion of family activities.
MEMPHIS, TN
wknofm.org

Livingston Taylor at Buckman Performing and Fine Arts Center

Legendary singer-songwriter Livingston Taylor returns to the Buckman Performing and Fine Arts Center on January 29th. Kacky Walton talks with Buckman Executive Director Cindy Younker about his long career and current show. Livingston Taylor : calendar : Sunday, January 29, 2023 : Buckman Performing Arts Center : Memphis TN USA.
MEMPHIS, TN
wknofm.org

It's King Cake Season

Mardi Gras season officially kicked off Jan. 6. ...and that means King Cake season is here. You have until Fat Tuesday on February 21 to enjoy this festive treat. For those who might not be familiar with King Cakes, a sweet danish dough filled with cinnamon sugar, cream cheese or fruit filling is covered with vanilla icing and decorated with the Mardi Gras colors of purple, green and gold.
