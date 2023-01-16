Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NJ Corrections Officer Awarded “Hero of Civilization" for Recuing Elderly BoaterMorristown MinuteLittle Egg Harbor Township, NJ
New Jersey Woman Shoots Politician-Husband Dead on Christmas DayAMY KAPLANAtlantic City, NJ
Murder on Christmas Day: New Jersey woman arrested for allegedly killing husbandEdy ZooMays Landing, NJ
She Told People They Were Getting Married, But He Already Had A Wife. Then She Disappeared.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRunnemede, NJ
The Best Southern Food in all of New Jersey Can be Found at this Little Hole-in-the-Wall JointTravel MavenHammonton, NJ
Related
wrestlinginc.com
Rhea Ripley Calls Out The Bloodline Member After WWE Raw
WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley doesn't back down from anyone who tries to get to Dominik Mysterio, and she called out The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa on social media for what happened on Monday's "WWE Raw." "Step to @dominik_35 [Dominik Mysterio], you automatically step to me. I know your intimidation game @WWESoloSikoa,...
wrestlinginc.com
Dominik Mysterio Explains Why He Prefers Working Heel
The second half of 2022 saw Dominik Mysterio undergo a major character change after he turned on his father and Edge at Clash at the Castle, and since then the rising star has not looked back. Mysterio has been a key member of The Judgment Day, establishing a winning partnership with Rhea Ripley and recently taking on a tough prisoner gimmick, and he admitted to "Keepin' It 100" that he "did feel a lot more comfortable" playing a heel character than his previous babyface run.
wrestlinginc.com
The Rock Weighs In On Possible WWE Sale And Vince McMahon's Involvement
The potential sale of WWE has everyone in the wrestling world talking. Appearing on CNBC's "Squawk on the Street," WWE icon Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson discussed with show anchors Morgan Brennan and David Faber what he sees as the next chapter of WWE. "It's an exciting brand," Johnson said, noting...
wrestlinginc.com
Jade Cargill Confirms Change In AEW Plans For Bow-Wow
For weeks and weeks this past fall, TBS Champion Jade Cargill engaged in a feud with rapper Bow Wow, as the two delivered video messages back-and-forth to each other while fans waited for the rivalry to somehow boil over on AEW television. However, in a new interview on the "Bootleg...
wrestlinginc.com
Sting Concedes His Career Didn't Play Out Like He Intended
Despite the fact he originally retired from professional wrestling when he was inducted into WWE's Hall Of Fame back in 2016, Sting remains an active wrestler to this day at the age of 63, having competed 13 times since he joined AEW in 2020. Wrestling to that age at a high level is rare in the business, and he admitted to D Magazine that he never planned on doing that.
wrestlinginc.com
Big E Seems To Confirm Exit Of Tenured WWE Executive
On Tuesday, just after noon ET, Fightful Select reported that Adam Hopkins, a longtime WWE employee who most recently served as Vice President of Communications, is no longer with the company after more than 25 years on its payroll. The nature of his departure is not yet public as of this writing, but injured WWE wrestler/talent scout Big E seemingly confirmed the news in a reply to the tweet from Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp that broke the news. Emails sent by Wrestling Inc. to Hopkins' WWE email account bounced back, giving a "Security or policy settings at wwecorp.com have rejected your message" error.
wrestlinginc.com
Update On Anna Jay Following Scary Table Spot
This past Friday's "AEW Rampage" featured a brutal tag team match between Jericho Appreciation Society's Anna Jay and Tay Melo and the team of Willow Nightingale and Ruby Soho. The bloody encounter took the wrestling world by storm and caused a flurry of controversy over its extreme content. According to...
wrestlinginc.com
Update On If Vince McMahon Will Return As On-Air WWE Character
Vince McMahon announced his retirement from WWE in July 2022, and, as we know, that did not last very long. McMahon reinstated himself to WWE's Board of Directors as the Executive Chairman to kick off the new year looking to potentially explore a sale of the company. His return has naturally led to concerns from talent and fans alike that he may just pick up where he left off upon his exit, once again taking the reins on WWE's creative direction. WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque has since squashed those rumors, noting that he remains in control of WWE's creative direction.
wrestlinginc.com
Santino Marella Wants Daughter To Wrestle Top WWE Star
Santino Marella may be known for his hilarious performances in the 2000s and 2010s, but nowadays the retired wrestler has embraced his role as the father of WWE's next potential female star. Marella's daughter, WWE's Arianna Grace, joined his former employer's developmental "WWE NXT" brand in early 2022 after a short stint on the independent circuit. Grace got her first win in August, but was quickly sidelined with a knee injury in October, from which she's still recovering.
wrestlinginc.com
Booker T Thinks MLW Star Might Have Problem With WWE Wellness Policy
On a recent episode of his "Hall of Fame" podcast, Booker T addressed the possibility of Nick Aldis, Matt Cardona, Jacob Fatu, Alexander Hammerstone, and MJF faring in WWE. However, he believes that one of them might have trouble adhering to the company's strict policies. "I think all those guys...
wrestlinginc.com
Tony Schiavone Comments On Tully Blanchard's AEW Exit
As one of the founding members of the Four Horsemen, Tully Blanchard is undeniably a legend in the wrestling business. In recent years, Blanchard had become a regular part of AEW television, acting as the manager for Shawn Spears and FTR during the days of The Pinnacle. After Tony Khan acquired Ring of Honor, Blanchard briefly served as the head of Tully Blanchard Enterprises under the promotion's banner before disappearing completely. On the latest episode of "What Happened When," AEW commentator and executive Tony Schiavone shared his thoughts on getting to work alongside his old friend while briefly alluding to his exit.
wrestlinginc.com
Jay Briscoe Dead At Age 38
Veteran wrestler Jay Briscoe (real name Jamin Pugh) has passed away at the age of 38. AEW and ROH owner Tony Khan shared the heartbreaking news via Twitter on Tuesday evening. "Sadly, Jamin Pugh has passed away," Khan wrote. "Known to fans as Jay Briscoe, he was a star in ROH for over 20 years, from the first show until today. Jay and his brother Mark dominated ROH, reigning as champions to this day. We'll do whatever we can to support his family. Rest In Peace Jamin."
wrestlinginc.com
Mercedes Mone Files For Another New Trademark
Mercedes Mone — formerly known in WWE as Sasha Banks — returned to pro wrestling on January 4 making her debut in NJPW at Wrestle Kingdom 17 to confront and soon after attack IWGP Women's Champion KAIRI. That night inside the Tokyo Dome, Mone introduced herself as "The CEO," and it appears she will now make sure that nickname legally belongs to her moving forward.
wrestlinginc.com
Eric Bischoff Is 'Sincerely Disappointed' By WWE Executive Exit
Eric Bischoff thinks that there's something off about the exit of Stephanie McMahon from WWE. McMahon stunned the professional wrestling world when she announced that she is stepping down from her roles as co-CEO and Chairwoman of WWE. The change came four days after McMahon helped lead an employee meeting...
wrestlinginc.com
Becky Lynch References Mercedes Moné On WWE Raw
There were several references to departed WWE superstars on the 1/16 "WWE Raw," where things got personal between Becky Lynch and Bayley. At one point, Lynch possibly took a subtle shot at Mercedes Moné, who was previously a member of the "Four Horsewomen of WWE" along with herself, Bayley and Charlotte Flair. Through the promo, Lynch implied she was never viewed as a star by WWE management in the same vein as Moné, Bayley or Flair. Furthermore, she accused Bayley and others of "moaning and complaining" when things don't go their way, which fans on social media believe was a reference to the former Sasha Banks, who staged a walkout from WWE due to creative differences.
wrestlinginc.com
Jade Cargill Had Heart-To-Heart With Former AEW Champion When Things Were Tough
TBS Champion Jade Cargill has had one of the most impressive debut runs in professional wrestling history, currently standing as the longest-reigning champion in AEW history at over 373 days. Understandably, seeing such a fresh face in pro wrestling reach this level of success so quickly can lead to jealousy, leaving others who are also trying to work their way to the top believing that she jumped the line. Cargill gets it.
wrestlinginc.com
Nick Khan Gives Clarity On Vince McMahon's Plan To Sell WWE
Vince McMahon is back as the Executive Chairman of the WWE Board just months after announcing his retirement due to several disturbing issues resulting in his departure. With his return came the report that the WWE's CEO and Chairman of 40 years came back intending to sell his company, despite many fearful of McMahon returning to retake over creative and daily decision-making for WWE. To add even more confusion to the situation, Vince's daughter Stephanie stepped down as Co-CEO of the company, a role she took on alongside Nick Khan while he was away, with several other members within the company and board stepping away as well. With Stephanie gone, Khan has taken on the full-time role as CEO of the company and is doing his best to make WWE's intentions of a sale clear.
wrestlinginc.com
Big Update On Hiroshi Tanahashi's NJPW Status
It's safe to say that a world without Hiroshi Tanahashi in NJPW would be weird, like CMLL without Negro Casas or "Mad Max: Fury Road" without Furiosa. Fortunately we don't have to live in a world that weird, because much like Leonardo DiCaprio in "The Wolf of Wall Street," Tanahashi is going nowhere. In the latest post on his blog, Tanahashi revealed he had journeyed to NJPW's offices to officially sign a contract extension with the promotion, including a picture of him holding up his newly inked deal. Tanahashi didn't disclose the terms of the extension, though one would expect it will keep the NPW icon with the promotion for quite some time.
wrestlinginc.com
Bayley Teases Confrontation With WWE HOFers On 'Raw Is XXX'
Several WWE Legends will appear on next week's "Raw is XXX" special in Philadephia, which was revealed on the January 16 edition of "WWE Raw." WWE Hall of Famers, former champions, and personalities will join the festivities to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the red brand. Amongst the growing list includes the likes of The Undertaker, Kurt Angle, Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels, and The Bella Twins. It appears that The Bella Twins might be in for a special surprise from some current superstars.
wrestlinginc.com
Celebrity Set To Attend WWE Royal Rumble Due To Cody Rhodes
Cody Rhodes is a topic on wrestling fans' minds today after the surprising reveal last night that "The American Nightmare" will be officially returning to the ring at WWE's Royal Rumble event in San Antonio, Texas. A certain actor — one that has made sporadic appearances in the realm of professional wrestling since 2015 — is particularly hyped for that because of the bond he's forged with Rhodes over the years. Stephen Amell, well-known for playing the titular role in "Arrow" and Jake Spade in "Heels," took to Twitter today and revealed that he will be traveling to the Rumble to watch "his guy," Rhodes, return from injury.
Comments / 0