Vince McMahon is back as the Executive Chairman of the WWE Board just months after announcing his retirement due to several disturbing issues resulting in his departure. With his return came the report that the WWE's CEO and Chairman of 40 years came back intending to sell his company, despite many fearful of McMahon returning to retake over creative and daily decision-making for WWE. To add even more confusion to the situation, Vince's daughter Stephanie stepped down as Co-CEO of the company, a role she took on alongside Nick Khan while he was away, with several other members within the company and board stepping away as well. With Stephanie gone, Khan has taken on the full-time role as CEO of the company and is doing his best to make WWE's intentions of a sale clear.

17 HOURS AGO