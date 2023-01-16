Bengals knock off Ravens on historic fumble return TD

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
Tom Brady said farewell to Buccaneers after playoff loss
BOSTON -- A frustrating and fairly miserable 2022 season came to an end for Tom Brady on Monday night, as his sub-.500 Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys to conclude the NFL's Wild Card round. Brady and the Bucs never really stood a chance in the 31-14 defeat, with Tampa held scoreless until the end of the third quarter.We're now left wondering if Brady will lace them up for yet another season. He always said that his goal was to play until he was 45, and his 46th birthday is coming up in August. Will he continue to defy time,...
Dak Prescott, Cowboys confront 49ers in playoff rivalry renewal
Aaron Rodgers Says He Can Win MVP Again in ‘Right Situation’
While Aaron Rodgers hasn’t officially decided if he plans to return to the Packers next season, or the NFL for that matter, it sounds like he thinks he could continue playing in the league.
Packers GM Brian Gutekunst: Does Quay Walker Have a Problem?
After a second ejection vs. the Lions, does Packers rookie linebacker Quay Walker have a problem?
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Dallas Cowboys at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Jan 16, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage (17) is placed on a medical cart after a play against the Dallas Cowboys in the second half during the wild card game at Raymond James Stadium.…
Chiefs' Andy Reid, Jaguars' Doug Pederson meet again Saturday
When the Philadelphia Eagles moved on from Andy Reid, they turned to one of his former pupils to win the franchise's first Super Bowl title.Doug Pederson's success story, from Philadelphia to present-day Jacksonville, hasn't taken Reid by surprise.
NFL: NFC Wild Card Playoff-San Francisco 49ers at Dallas Cowboys
Jan 16, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) runs for a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of the NFC Wild Card playoff football game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA…
The Daily Post-Athenian
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Kansas City Chiefs
Nov 13, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid shakes hands with Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson after a game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Houston Texans
Aug 28, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) attempts a pass during the first quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles
Jan 8, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) runs with the ball in front of New York Giants linebacker Tomon Fox (49) during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Bears OC, Raiders DC named Senior Bowl head coaches
Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy and Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham were selected as head coaches for the 2023 Senior Bowl.
Chargers fire OC Joe Lombardi, QBs coach Shane Day
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts rested, ready for Giants
2023 NFL Draft order set 1-23
A few more pieces to the 2023 NFL Draft puzzle fell into place this weekend.
Take 5: Tom Brady's options for 2023
As engines start for the 2023 NFL season, Tom Brady turns 46 just a few days into training camp in August.But where will Brady blow out his candles next summer?
