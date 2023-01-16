Read full article on original website
Related
operawire.com
San Diego Opera Names New Artistic Administrator
San Diego Opera has announced the appointment of Melody Moore as its Artistic Administrator. In her new role, the famed soprano will serve as an advisor to General Director David Bennett in casting decisions. Moore has performed with such companies as Los Angeles Opera, San Francisco Opera, Houston Grand Opera,...
operawire.com
Live Audiences Return to 51st George & Nora London Foundation Competition Final
On February 17, 2023, The George and Nora London Foundation Competition will hold the final round of its 51st event. The concert will also mark the return of a live audience to the competition for the first time since 2020. The prizes for this year’s competition are $12k, up from the usual $10, with $2k of Encouragement Awards for the remaining finalists. One dozen finalists have been selected after three days of semi-finals, and will each perform one selection before the audience and panel, joined by pianist Michael Fennelly.
operawire.com
Dutch National Opera Announces Cast Change for ‘Maria Stuarda’
The Dutch National Opera has announced a cast change for its production of “Maria Stuarda.”. The company said that, “Marina Rebeka, who was due to sing the title role in its upcoming production of ‘Maria Stuarda,’ has withdrawn from the production for personal reasons.”. As a...
operawire.com
Opera Omaha Names New General Director
Opera Omaha has announced a new General Director. The company said that Allison Swenson will succeed Roger Weitz as its nineteenth General Director in the company’s history. She will begin her role in mid-February after transitioning to Omaha. Swenson has more than 20 years of experience in the field...
operawire.com
Gesualdo Six to Make Miller Theatre Debut
Miller Theatre at Columbia University School of the Arts is set to present the Gesualdo Six on Feb. 18, 2023. The concert will mark the ensemble’s Miller debut and will explore Renaissance masterpieces from the Golden Age of polyphony in England. The program will span a period of 200 years, encompassing intricately woven polyphonic works by Tallis and Byrd alongside the beautiful simplicity of pieces by Tomkins and White.
operawire.com
Mayor of Arezzo Confirms Anna Netrebko’s Teatro Petrarca Concert
The Mayor of Arezzo Alessandro Ghinelli has confirmed Anna Netrebko’s concert in Arezzo at the Teatro Petrarca. The mayor released a statement regarding the concert noting that, “we shared the principle of independence of art and culture and for this reason unanimously the CDA of the Fondazione guido d’Arezzo decided to confirm Anna Netrebko. Our support for the Ukrainian people in this war is not in question. It’s been consuming for almost a year, and it’s evident our choice is confirmed by facts. We are against this war, but the message of art goes further.”
operawire.com
Alexander Chaplinskiy, Eugenia Forteza, Zoya Gramagin, Joshua Oxyer, Stanislav Serebriannikov Headline Spotlight Artists Management & Production’s ‘Love Popsicle’
Spotlight Artists Management and Production has announced that it will present “Love Popsicle” on Feb. 3, 2023. The showcase, which will take place at St. John’s in the Village in New York City, will be headlined by Alexander Chaplinskiy, Eugenia Forteza, Zoya Gramagin, Joshua Oxyer, and Stanislav Serebriannikov.
operawire.com
The Cleveland Orchestra Appoints Jejuana C. Brown as Inaugural Director of Diversity & Inclusion
The Cleveland Orchestra has announced that Jejuana C. Brown has been named as its Director of Diversity and Inclusion, effective January 11th. Brown will work to develop a comprehensive equity, access, diversity, and inclusion plan which aligns with TCO’s vision as a company. Other responsibilities include furthering practices and accountability measures in all departments.
operawire.com
Artist of the Week: Yonghoon Lee
This week the Seattle Opera will present Camille Saint-Saens’ “Samson et Dalila” for the first time since 1965. The opera, which will be presented in concert performance, will see two of the brightest in the opera world making debuts. Korean tenor Yonghoon Lee is one of the stars that will take on the title role of Samson.
operawire.com
Young People’s Chorus of NYC to Present ‘Brundibár’ on Holocaust Remembrance Day
The Young People’s Chorus of NYC will present Hans Krása’s “Brundibár” on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023 as part of Holocaust Remembrance Day. The event, which will take place at The Museum of Jewish Heritage, will also feature music by such composers as Leonard Cohen, Simon & Garfunkel and Leonard Bernstein. Francisco J. Núñez conducts the program. For this event, choristers ages 8-11 will perform the work.
operawire.com
In Less Than Five Minutes, Get To Know – Soprano Marie Lys
Swiss soprano Marie Lys has had a busy past few months. Among other numerous engagements, she stood in at the last moment for the indisposed Cecilia Bartoli in the role of Alcina at Florence’s Maggio Musicale Fiorentino, receiving widespread acclaim for her performance from both audiences and critics. Having...
operawire.com
Long Beach Opera to World Premiere Kate Soper’s ‘The Romance of the Rose’
Long Beach Opera is set to present the world premiere of “The Romance of the Rose” on Feb. 18, 2023. The new work by Kate Soper will run for a total of three performances, ending its run on Feb. 25, 2023. Audiences can check it out at the Warner Grand Theatre in San Pedro.
operawire.com
Jennifer Rowley Leads Palm Beach Opera’s ‘Madama Butterfly’
The Palm Beach Opera is set to open its first mainstage production of the 2023 Season with “Madama Butterfly.” The production opens on Jan. 20, 2023 and runs through Jan. 22. The opera will be conducted by acclaimed Italian conductor Carlo Montanaro and will showcase American stage director...
Comments / 0