The Mayor of Arezzo Alessandro Ghinelli has confirmed Anna Netrebko’s concert in Arezzo at the Teatro Petrarca. The mayor released a statement regarding the concert noting that, “we shared the principle of independence of art and culture and for this reason unanimously the CDA of the Fondazione guido d’Arezzo decided to confirm Anna Netrebko. Our support for the Ukrainian people in this war is not in question. It’s been consuming for almost a year, and it’s evident our choice is confirmed by facts. We are against this war, but the message of art goes further.”

HENDERSON, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO