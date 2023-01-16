VIDEO: Burglars steal bikes from Corte Madera residence, homeowner says

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. ( KRON ) — Two individuals were caught on camera walking away with four bicycles from a home in Corte Madera overnight Saturday, according to surveillance video sent from the homeowner to KRON4. The homeowner says the two burglars took the bikes at around 2 a.m.

Around the 1:30 mark of the video (above), two unidentified individuals with face coverings were seen trying to get inside the home’s garage. They eventually broke in and entered the garage about one minute later.

Then, around the 2:55 mark, one of the individuals walked out of the garage with a bike in their hands. Shortly after, the other burglar is then seen walking out of the garage with a different bike.

The burglars came back a few minutes later and took another two bikes, according to the surveillance video. A total of four bikes were stolen during this incident.

KRON On is streaming news live now

The location was the residence in Corte Madera was not disclosed. Police are currently investigating this incident.



For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.