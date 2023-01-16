ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corte Madera, CA

VIDEO: Burglars steal bikes from Corte Madera residence, homeowner says

By Aaron Tolentino
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32vbwK_0kG07wyk00

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. ( KRON ) — Two individuals were caught on camera walking away with four bicycles from a home in Corte Madera overnight Saturday, according to surveillance video sent from the homeowner to KRON4. The homeowner says the two burglars took the bikes at around 2 a.m.

Forbes: SF ranks 3rd in best CA cities to live in for 2023

Around the 1:30 mark of the video (above), two unidentified individuals with face coverings were seen trying to get inside the home’s garage. They eventually broke in and entered the garage about one minute later.

Then, around the 2:55 mark, one of the individuals walked out of the garage with a bike in their hands. Shortly after, the other burglar is then seen walking out of the garage with a different bike.

The burglars came back a few minutes later and took another two bikes, according to the surveillance video. A total of four bikes were stolen during this incident.

KRON On is streaming news live now

The location was the residence in Corte Madera was not disclosed. Police are currently investigating this incident.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

Car vandals strike San Francisco's Cow Hollow neighborhood, 23 cars damaged

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Cow Hollow residents were dismayed to discover that someone vandalized nearly two dozen cars in their San Francisco neighborhood overnight. “Shattering news in our quiet Cow Hollow neighborhood! 23 cars were vandalized,” one neighbor told KRON4. One or more vandals targeted cars that were parked on Filbert, Webster, Pierce, and Union streets late […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Man saves elderly couple from burning building in SF

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A San Francisco man pulled an elderly couple out of a burning building in the Mission District on Friday. He is being treated for smoke inhalation but is recovering just fine. Twenty-two people have been displaced by Friday's fire, but all of them made it out alive. Josue Contreras was working […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

San Leandro woman was slain by her boyfriend, police say

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KRON) — A young San Leandro woman was slain by her boyfriend inside her apartment on Marina Boulevard, investigators said Wednesday. Police officers entered the apartment at 9:30 a.m. Sunday to investigate an assault. Officers found the 24-year-old woman lying in a bed. She had suffered “significant trauma to her head and […]
SAN LEANDRO, CA
KRON4 News

$100K of goods stolen from SF dispensary; video shows ‘professional criminals' breaking in

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A San Francisco cannabis dispensary lost approximately $100,000 worth of inventory after thieves broke into the store last week, its owner told KRON4. The burglary happened after 2:00 a.m. Wednesday and security footage shows that the perpetrators conducted a professional-looking operation.  Duncan Ley got a phone call from his security system […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Sisters, 12 and 9, reported missing from San Pablo

SAN PABLO, Calif. (KRON) — Two young sisters were reported missing by the San Pablo Police Department on Wednesday. The girls were last seen walking towards Lancaster Drive in Richmond at 3:01 p.m., San Pablo police said. Mayuni Alcantara, 9, is described as 4-foot-3, 90-100 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last […]
SAN PABLO, CA
KRCB 104.9

Train crushes pickup left on tracks, authorities searching for owner

Napa Wine Train at its layup yard in Napa photo credit: Credit: Googlemaps Napa police are trying to find whoever owned a pick up truck that was destroyed Saturday night when the Napa Valley Wine train slammed into it.   No one was injured either in the pick-up or aboard the train, according to Lieutenant Chris Pacheco of the Napa Police Department. Pacheco said the train was rounding a slight curve, and as it approached a trestle, the engineer noticed something very out of place.    "Somebody parked the truck right across the tracks."    Pacheco says from its position, investigators believe the...
NAPA, CA
KRON4 News

Body found near Napa River in Vallejo

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — A woman’s body was found near the Napa River in Vallejo Wednesday, the Vallejo Police Department said. Police called the incident a homicide, the city’s second of 2023. Police responded to the 200 block of Wilson Avenue at 11:44 a.m. for the report of “a person in a marsh area.” That […]
VALLEJO, CA
KRON4 News

Suspect at large after robbing Palo Alto Subway

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — A person accused of robbing a Palo Alto Subway restaurant Monday night remains at large, Palo Alto police said. A weapon was not used in the robbery. Police were called to the restaurant, which is located at 3962 Middlefield Road in the Charleston Shopping Center, at about 8:36 p.m. The […]
PALO ALTO, CA
KRON4 News

Popular Oakland pho spot hit by burglars Monday: video

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Monster Pho, a popular Vietnamese pho spot on 40th Street in Oakland was burglarized Monday morning, according to the Oakland Police Department. The burglars struck just before 9:30 a.m. Monday, according to an OPD report shared with KRON4. Officers arrived at the restaurant and found a rear door has been used […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Novato police searching for missing jogger

NOVATO, Calif. (KRON) — A 32-year-old Novato man is missing after he left home and went jogging without his cellphone on Monday, police said. The Novato Police Department is seeking assistance from the public to find Mark Donald Bretan. “Bretan suffers from mental health issues and his whereabouts and destination are unknown at this time,” […]
NOVATO, CA
KRON4 News

Suspects allegedly involved in string of armed robberies arrested

HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — The Hayward Police Department arrested two men officials said were involved in a string of armed robberies, during one of which the suspects stole two French bulldogs. After a several-hour standoff on Geneva Avenue, Hayward police said they were able to arrest one of the suspects involved in at least four […]
HAYWARD, CA
CBS San Francisco

Palo Alto sandwich shop robbed of cash before closing time, suspect sought

PALO ALTO – Police in Palo Alto are searching for a man suspected in the strong-arm robbery of a sandwich shop just before closing time Monday night.Shortly before 8:40 p.m., officers were called to the Subway at 3962 Middlefield Road in the Charleston Shopping Center on reports of a robbery.According to investigators, an employee was reconciling the cash register at the end of her shift when the suspect entered. The suspect, who was not armed, greeted the victim in Spanish and demanded all the money from the register.Police said the suspect went behind the register and took the cash before running out of the shop. He was last seen heading southbound on Middlefield Road on foot.The victim, only identified as a woman in her 40s, was not physically injured.Police described the suspect as a man about 45-years-old, standing about 6' tall with a skinny build. He was wearing a black and red jacket, along with dark-colored pants.Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Palo Alto Police at 650-329-2413. Tips can be given anonymously by emailing paloalto@tipnow.org or by sending a text message or voicemail to 650-383-8984.
PALO ALTO, CA
KRON4 News

Missing at-risk man, 20, last seen in Sunnyvale

UPDATE: The missing person has been located, according to a tweet sent out at 4:46 p.m. SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KRON) — An at-risk 20-year-old man has been reported missing, the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety announced on social media. Felipe Googin was last seen at 12:55 p.m. Wednesday walking south on the 1300 block of South […]
SUNNYVALE, CA
KRON4 News

Crews work to repair sinkhole on Moraga Way in Orinda

ORINDA, Calif. (KRON) — A sinkhole is causing problems in Orinda with city crews working to repair it before the next round of rain, expected to arrive by Wednesday afternoon. The good news: the sinkhole is on the shoulder of one of Orinda’s main roads — Moraga Way. The bad news: there are only two […]
ORINDA, CA
KRON4 News

DUI suspect was driving 100 mph when killing woman: CHP

HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — A man who was arrested for driving under the influence was going more than 100 miles per hour when he struck a car, killing the driver, the California Highway Patrol said. The suspect was identified as Hector Segura, 37, of Castro Valley. The crash happened Aug. 5, 2022 during morning commute […]
CASTRO VALLEY, CA
KRON4 News

SF ambulance stolen, recovered in Oakland

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — An ambulance belonging to the San Francisco Fire Department was stolen Monday evening, SFFD said on Facebook. The suspect who stole the vehicle later led California Highway Patrol on a chase, and it was eventually found abandoned in Oakland. The vehicle was stolen while SFFD was responding to a medical emergency […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

63K+
Followers
18K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy