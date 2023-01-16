ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winners and Losers From the Cincinnati Bengals' Playoff Win Over the Baltimore Ravens

By Blake Jewell
 3 days ago

Cincinnati beat Baltimore at Paycor Stadium on Sunday night

CINCINNATI — The Bengals beat the Ravens 24-17 on Sunday night in their Wild Card matchup. Here are our winners and losers:

Winners

Sam Hubbard

This one is obvious. The Bengals looked like they were in serious trouble, but as Tyler Huntley tried to give Baltimore the lead, Hubbard recovered the fumble and returned it 98 yards for a touchdown. This play might have single handedly won the game for them. The defense struggled against the Ravens, and the offense fizzled out late, but Hubbard ended up as the hometown hero winning this game for Cincinnati.

Joe Burrow

With this win, Burrow now holds the franchise record for most career playoff wins by a Bengals quarterback. The offense struggled to close the game, but Burrow was about as great as possible with limited snaps due to the Ravens controlling the clock. He was also dealing with a struggling offensive line, but was able to deliver yet another playoff win for the city of Cincinnati.

Ja’Marr Chase

Ja’Marr Chase proved he’s not just a big play receiver, and that he can hurt teams in many ways. He finished the game with 84 yards on nine receptions and one touchdown. With the Bills being the matchup for the Bengals next week, Chase will be a key player going up against an electric Bills offense.

Logan Wilson and Germaine Pratt

Logan Wilson was the one the knocked the ball out on the goal line and led to a 98 yard touchdown by Hubbard. Wilson gets credit for one of the craziest plays in Bengals history, and rightfully so, but I included Germaine Pratt because he was right up there with Wilson. Both players deserve some credit for that play.

Mike Hilton

Hilton had several big plays for the Bengals defense, including a big sack in the second half. Hilton has made plays when the team needed him all season long.

Losers

Eli Apple

With all the injuries to this team, Apple has needed to step up. He has to this point, but he struggled against the Ravens Sunday night, including bad coverage against Demarcus Robinson that led to a big touchdown for Baltimore. He’ll need to bounce back next week as they face off against Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis.

Evan McPherson

The Bengals kicker missed an extra point that didn’t end up hurting the team, but he hasn’t had a great season this year. He came up big for the team in the playoffs last year, and he’ll need to figure it out if they want to make another run at it.

Dax Hill

Rookie Dax Hill was charged with three penalties on Sunday night, all in crucial situations. Chidobe Awuzie is out for the season, and with Cam Taylor-Britt and Apple a little banged up, Hill will be asked to step up as this playoff run continues. He’ll need to cut down on the penalties.

