Idaho State

Washington Examiner

Iowa House GOP introduces bill requiring teachers to tell parents about LGBT students

Several Iowa House Republicans have introduced a bill that would require teachers to tell parents of their LGBT students about their child's sexuality. The bill, House File 9, aims to prohibit schools and teachers from withholding information or giving false information to "the parent or guardian of a student regarding the student’s gender identity or intention to transition to a gender that is different than the sex listed on a student’s official birth certificate."
IOWA STATE
The Hill

Arizona appeals court rules doctors cannot be prosecuted under 19th century abortion ban

The Arizona Court of Appeals ruled on Friday that doctors who perform abortions in line with the state’s 15-week abortion ban cannot be prosecuted under a 19th century law that banned nearly all abortions. “… the legislature has created a complex regulatory scheme to achieve its intent to restrict—but not to eliminate—elective abortions,” the court noted in…
ARIZONA STATE
Advocate

Texas Lawmaker Introduces Worse Version of 'Don't Say Gay' Law

On Tuesday, while the U.S. House of Representatives was in disarray due to Republican infighting, a lawmaker in Texas introduced his version of a “don’t say gay” law. State Rep. Jared Patterson’s bill, HB 1155, requires schools to disclose all information related to students' mental health information to parents, which exposes children to being forced out of the closet by school officials and adds language to the state’s education code that would restrict the instruction of topics on sexual orientation and gender identity.
TEXAS STATE
WGAL

Pennsylvania Senate approves three proposed constitutional amendments

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Senate on Wednesday approved three proposed constitutional amendments. Require voters to present a valid form of identification before casting their ballots in an election. Open a two-year window for sexual abuse victims to sue their abusers, no matter when the abuse happened. Prevent the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Axios

Lawmakers aim to tackle drug laws and homelessness

Washington lawmakers return to Olympia Monday with several pressing issues to address — chief among them, revising Washington's criminal drug laws and addressing the state's housing and homelessness crisis. Why it matters: State legislators dole out tens of billions of dollars each year for programs such as K-12 schools,...
WASHINGTON STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

House Republicans introduce bills on school LGBT, curriculum policies

Iowa House Republicans released their first slate of legislation for the year Wednesday, including a batch of proposed new requirements for schools on curriculum and student gender identity. One bill, House File 9, would prohibit school districts from providing any accommodations intended to affirm a student’s change in gender identity without written consent from the […] The post House Republicans introduce bills on school LGBT, curriculum policies appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho senator unsuccessfully tries to remove rape and incest abortion exemptions

BOISE, Idaho — This article first appeared in the Idaho Press. In four pieces of proposed legislation, Sen. Scott Herndon, R-Sagle, sought to change the state’s abortion laws, remove requirements for public works contractors to provide bathrooms that align with gender identity, and strengthen the state’s “Stand Your Ground” laws; the one proposal of his that the Senate State Affairs Committee members did not vote to introduce would have removed rape and incest exemptions from Idaho’s abortion bans.
IDAHO STATE
KARE 11

Abortion restrictions repeal bill advances at Capitol

ST PAUL, Minn. — The House Health Committee Thursday approved a bill that would remove abortion restrictions on from Minnesota statutes, after a hearing that featured a sharp partisan divide over the issue. A Ramsey County judge last summer ruled many of those restrictions violated the state’s constitution, but...
MINNESOTA STATE
KOAT 7

Legislators prepare to reintroduce the Bennie Hargrove Act in 2023

The Bennie Hargrove Act was created last year after 13-year-old Bennie Hargrove was shot and killed at Washington Middle School. Police say another student pulled the trigger. Now, the sponsors of the bill are looking to reintroduce the bill in 2023's legislative session with some changes. Representative Pamelya Herndon introduced...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Fargo republican State Senator Kristin Roers introduces bill to raise THC limits for patients

(Bismarck, ND) -- A new bill introduced in the State Senate would increase the amount of THC allowed for medical marijuana patients. Fargo Republican Kristin Roers introduced Senate Bill 2068 Wednesday. The measure would increase the limit of THC allowed for a 30-day period from four-thousand-milligrams to eight-thousand-milligrams in products like lotions, capsules, transdermal patches and concentrates. No immediate action has been taken on the bill.
FARGO, ND
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise, ID
