Arizona bill forces teachers to get parental consent before using student's preferred pronouns
PHOENIX — One of the first bills introduced in the upcoming legislative session attempts to prohibit teachers from addressing students by their preferred gender pronouns without first obtaining parental consent. Senate Bill 1001 forbids school employees from using a pronoun that differs from a "student's biological sex" if they...
Top House Republican revives BLM protests-era legislation to support qualified immunity
Banks' bill, the Qualified Immunity Act, would codify existing Supreme Court precedent that shields police officers from civil lawsuits 'from the same criminals they put behind bars,' he said.
House Republicans led by Ohio’s Jim Jordan pass anti-abortion measures
WASHINGTON, D. C. – Republicans who control the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday passed legislation requiring health care practitioners to provide medical care to infants who survive abortions, and a resolution to condemn attacks on anti-abortion crisis pregnancy centers. U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, a Champaign County...
Iowa House GOP introduces bill requiring teachers to tell parents about LGBT students
Several Iowa House Republicans have introduced a bill that would require teachers to tell parents of their LGBT students about their child's sexuality. The bill, House File 9, aims to prohibit schools and teachers from withholding information or giving false information to "the parent or guardian of a student regarding the student’s gender identity or intention to transition to a gender that is different than the sex listed on a student’s official birth certificate."
Florida lawmaker weighs expanding controversial 'Don't Say Gay' law to middle schoolers
Florida Senate President Kathleen Passidomo said she would support expansions to the state's 'Parental Rights in Education' law for middle schoolers.
Washington lawmakers introduce 3 bills on firearm purchases
Washington Gov. Inslee said that over 800 Washingtonians die from gun-related injuries each year.
Washington teacher who brought MAGA hat to school trainings protected under First Amendment, court rules
The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled a former Washington teacher's decision to bring a MAGA hat to a school training on two separate occasions was protected under the First Amendment.
Arizona appeals court rules doctors cannot be prosecuted under 19th century abortion ban
The Arizona Court of Appeals ruled on Friday that doctors who perform abortions in line with the state’s 15-week abortion ban cannot be prosecuted under a 19th century law that banned nearly all abortions. “… the legislature has created a complex regulatory scheme to achieve its intent to restrict—but not to eliminate—elective abortions,” the court noted in…
Texas Lawmaker Introduces Worse Version of 'Don't Say Gay' Law
On Tuesday, while the U.S. House of Representatives was in disarray due to Republican infighting, a lawmaker in Texas introduced his version of a “don’t say gay” law. State Rep. Jared Patterson’s bill, HB 1155, requires schools to disclose all information related to students' mental health information to parents, which exposes children to being forced out of the closet by school officials and adds language to the state’s education code that would restrict the instruction of topics on sexual orientation and gender identity.
Pennsylvania Senate approves three proposed constitutional amendments
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Senate on Wednesday approved three proposed constitutional amendments. Require voters to present a valid form of identification before casting their ballots in an election. Open a two-year window for sexual abuse victims to sue their abusers, no matter when the abuse happened. Prevent the...
Lawmakers aim to tackle drug laws and homelessness
Washington lawmakers return to Olympia Monday with several pressing issues to address — chief among them, revising Washington's criminal drug laws and addressing the state's housing and homelessness crisis. Why it matters: State legislators dole out tens of billions of dollars each year for programs such as K-12 schools,...
U.S. Sen. Murray, Washington state lawmakers push for more childcare access
(The Center Square) – U.S. Sen. Patty Murray, D-Bothell, on Wednesday returned to Washington state’s capital, Olympia, where her political career began more than three decades ago as a “mom in tennis shoes,” for a press conference on federal and state legislation on child care. She...
House Republicans introduce bills on school LGBT, curriculum policies
Iowa House Republicans released their first slate of legislation for the year Wednesday, including a batch of proposed new requirements for schools on curriculum and student gender identity. One bill, House File 9, would prohibit school districts from providing any accommodations intended to affirm a student’s change in gender identity without written consent from the […] The post House Republicans introduce bills on school LGBT, curriculum policies appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Measure mandating 30-minute recess for K-3 students heading back to state Legislature
FARMINGTON — For the second year in a row, a Farmington lawmaker is introducing a measure that would require public school systems in the state to mandate a 30-minute recess for children in kindergarten through third grade. State Sen. Steve Neville, R-Farmington, said he is introducing the measure at...
Idaho senator unsuccessfully tries to remove rape and incest abortion exemptions
BOISE, Idaho — This article first appeared in the Idaho Press. In four pieces of proposed legislation, Sen. Scott Herndon, R-Sagle, sought to change the state’s abortion laws, remove requirements for public works contractors to provide bathrooms that align with gender identity, and strengthen the state’s “Stand Your Ground” laws; the one proposal of his that the Senate State Affairs Committee members did not vote to introduce would have removed rape and incest exemptions from Idaho’s abortion bans.
Abortion restrictions repeal bill advances at Capitol
ST PAUL, Minn. — The House Health Committee Thursday approved a bill that would remove abortion restrictions on from Minnesota statutes, after a hearing that featured a sharp partisan divide over the issue. A Ramsey County judge last summer ruled many of those restrictions violated the state’s constitution, but...
Legislators prepare to reintroduce the Bennie Hargrove Act in 2023
The Bennie Hargrove Act was created last year after 13-year-old Bennie Hargrove was shot and killed at Washington Middle School. Police say another student pulled the trigger. Now, the sponsors of the bill are looking to reintroduce the bill in 2023's legislative session with some changes. Representative Pamelya Herndon introduced...
Fargo republican State Senator Kristin Roers introduces bill to raise THC limits for patients
(Bismarck, ND) -- A new bill introduced in the State Senate would increase the amount of THC allowed for medical marijuana patients. Fargo Republican Kristin Roers introduced Senate Bill 2068 Wednesday. The measure would increase the limit of THC allowed for a 30-day period from four-thousand-milligrams to eight-thousand-milligrams in products like lotions, capsules, transdermal patches and concentrates. No immediate action has been taken on the bill.
Democrats to push for gun safety measures in 2023 session
(The Center Square) – Virginia Democrats are pushing for stricter gun safety measures during the 2023 legislative session in response to what they say is an “epidemic” of gun violence. Democratic lawmakers in the state Senate have introduced a range of gun control proposals, including bills that...
