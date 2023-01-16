Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
His Wife Left Their House To Get Chinese Food. When She Returned, This US Marine Lay Dead On The Couch.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLogan Township, NJ
This Infamous Deli in Pennsylvania is Known for a Single Menu ItemTravel MavenNorristown, PA
Pennsylvania witness photographs hovering triangle-shaped objectRoger MarshPennsylvania State
"Inadvertently Misplaced" says Biden's Lawyers concerning WH DocumentsA. M. RayWilmington, DE
McDonald’s Location at 40th And Walnut Streets Philadelphia ClosedMadocUpper Darby, PA
Related
WVNews
Sacramento 116, L.A. Lakers 111
SACRAMENTO (116) Barnes 6-17 6-7 20, Murray 3-6 2-2 10, Holmes 7-7 2-2 16, Fox 13-23 3-7 31, Huerter 7-13 1-2 18, Lyles 3-5 4-4 10, Metu 2-3 2-2 6, Okpala 0-1 0-0 0, Mitchell 1-3 1-1 3, Monk 1-9 0-0 2. Totals 43-87 21-27 116.
WVNews
Wizards' Beal back from hamstring injury to start vs Knicks
NEW YORK (AP) — Bradley Beal is back in the starting lineup for the Washington Wizards after missing five games with a left hamstring strain. Coach Wes Unseld Jr. said the Wizards would be cautious Wednesday with Beal's minutes against the New York Knicks, because he has been troubled by the hamstring multiple times this season. He missed three games because of soreness from Dec. 28 to Jan. 1, on top of missing six because of right hamstring tightness in December.
WVNews
Utah 126, L.A. Clippers 103
L.A. CLIPPERS (103) Batum 4-5 0-0 11, Morris Sr. 3-14 3-3 10, Zubac 7-13 1-1 15, Mann 1-5 0-0 2, Powell 9-15 5-8 30, Covington 1-5 2-2 4, Diabate 1-4 1-4 3, Coffey 3-7 1-1 8, Boston Jr. 3-9 1-2 7, Jackson 4-12 0-0 11, Preston 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 37-92 14-21 103.
WVNews
Murray, Jokic help Nuggets rally past Timberwolves 122-118
DENVER (AP) — Jamal Murray hit a go-ahead floater with 55.9 seconds remaining, Nikola Jokic broke Denver’s record for assists on the way to his 14th triple-double of the season, and the Nuggets rallied for a 122-118 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night. Jokic finished with...
WVNews
Kuzma, Wizards beat Knicks 116-105 in Beal's return
NEW YORK (AP) — Kyle Kuzma scored 27 points, Bradley Beal had 18 in his return from a five-game absence and the Washington Wizards never trailed in a 116-105 victory over the New York Knicks on Wednesday night. Kristaps Porzingis had 22 points, 11 rebounds and five assists against...
The Lamar Jackson Situation Is Disgraceful
Doug Gottlieb reacts to the Baltimore Ravens playoff loss and Lamar Jackson's handling of his injury that kept him out of the game.
WVNews
Bam Adebayo scores 26 points, Heat beat Pelicans 124-98
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Bam Adebayo scored 26 points and the Miami Heat led comfortably from the first quarter on in a 124-98 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night. “We played great basketball for the entire game,” said Adebayo, who made 11 of 15 shots in...
WVNews
Grizzlies top Cavs, tie team record with 11th win in a row
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Desmond Bane scored 25 points, Ja Morant had 24 and the Memphis Grizzlies won their 11th straight game to match the franchise record, beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 115-114 on Wednesday night. Steven Adams tipped in the winner with 16 seconds left. Adams was in position...
WVNews
Saint Louis 76, Loyola Chicago 59
SAINT LOUIS (13-6) Hargrove 1-3 2-2 5, Okoro 3-6 2-3 8, Collins 4-7 0-2 9, Jimerson 5-12 2-2 13, Perkins 7-9 0-1 18, Forrester 3-5 0-0 6, Pickett 1-2 0-0 2, Parker 5-7 1-2 13, Hughes 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 30-52 7-12 76.
WVNews
Memphis 115, Cleveland 114
CLEVELAND (114) E.Mobley 9-15 0-2 18, Okoro 6-6 1-2 17, Allen 6-9 2-5 14, Garland 7-17 5-6 24, LeVert 9-19 1-1 23, Osman 0-1 0-0 0, Stevens 2-2 0-0 5, Love 1-6 3-3 6, Neto 0-0 0-0 0, Rubio 2-7 2-2 7. Totals 42-82 14-21 114.
WVNews
Oklahoma City 126, Indiana 106
INDIANA (106) Hield 1-4 0-0 3, Mathurin 4-10 2-2 13, Turner 3-4 0-0 7, Nembhard 7-16 2-2 18, Nesmith 3-8 2-4 9, Jackson 4-6 3-6 11, Taylor 2-3 0-0 4, Bitadze 0-3 2-4 2, Brissett 1-11 2-2 5, Duarte 4-11 1-2 11, McConnell 5-7 0-0 10, Queen 5-11 2-2 13. Totals 39-94 16-24 106.
WVNews
Charlotte 122, Houston 117
CHARLOTTE (122) McDaniels 6-11 0-0 12, Washington 7-11 0-5 16, Plumlee 6-8 5-6 17, Ball 4-16 3-3 13, Rozier 11-24 1-1 26, Thor 1-4 0-0 2, Williams 8-10 1-1 17, D.Smith Jr. 2-8 5-6 9, McGowens 3-4 2-3 10. Totals 48-96 17-25 122.
WVNews
Atlanta 130, Dallas 122
ATLANTA (130) Collins 8-14 0-0 19, Hunter 4-9 2-2 11, Okongwu 4-6 3-4 11, Murray 12-18 2-2 30, Young 5-11 8-8 18, Griffin 3-4 2-2 10, Johnson 1-1 0-0 3, Capela 7-10 2-2 16, Bogdanovic 5-13 0-0 12. Totals 49-86 19-20 130.
WVNews
Pittsburgh 75, Louisville 54
PITTSBURGH (13-6) Federiko 3-4 2-2 8, Burton 5-9 0-0 10, Cummings 1-8 0-0 3, Elliott 9-12 0-0 23, Hinson 2-11 2-2 8, Sibande 4-6 0-0 12, G.Diaz Graham 2-4 1-3 6, Santos 2-3 0-0 5, J.Diaz Graham 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-57 5-7 75.
WVNews
SMU 79, Tulsa 76, OT
SMU (7-12) Odigie 9-13 4-5 22, Williamson 1-3 0-0 2, Nutall 5-11 4-5 16, Phelps 6-16 3-6 18, Smith 0-4 4-5 4, Ambrose-Hylton 1-5 0-0 2, Wright 4-5 1-1 11, Todorovic 1-7 2-4 4, Lanier 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-64 18-26 79.
WVNews
41.8 sec left in game Bport 14 hits a 2 pt shot.JPG
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — There was never any doubt who would have the ball in her hands…
WVNews
LBHS #21_2.jpg
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Liberty coach Dennis Hutson felt the key to Lincoln’s victory o…
Comments / 0