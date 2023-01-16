ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WVNews

Sacramento 116, L.A. Lakers 111

SACRAMENTO (116) Barnes 6-17 6-7 20, Murray 3-6 2-2 10, Holmes 7-7 2-2 16, Fox 13-23 3-7 31, Huerter 7-13 1-2 18, Lyles 3-5 4-4 10, Metu 2-3 2-2 6, Okpala 0-1 0-0 0, Mitchell 1-3 1-1 3, Monk 1-9 0-0 2. Totals 43-87 21-27 116.
WVNews

Wizards' Beal back from hamstring injury to start vs Knicks

NEW YORK (AP) — Bradley Beal is back in the starting lineup for the Washington Wizards after missing five games with a left hamstring strain. Coach Wes Unseld Jr. said the Wizards would be cautious Wednesday with Beal's minutes against the New York Knicks, because he has been troubled by the hamstring multiple times this season. He missed three games because of soreness from Dec. 28 to Jan. 1, on top of missing six because of right hamstring tightness in December.
WASHINGTON, DC
WVNews

Utah 126, L.A. Clippers 103

L.A. CLIPPERS (103) Batum 4-5 0-0 11, Morris Sr. 3-14 3-3 10, Zubac 7-13 1-1 15, Mann 1-5 0-0 2, Powell 9-15 5-8 30, Covington 1-5 2-2 4, Diabate 1-4 1-4 3, Coffey 3-7 1-1 8, Boston Jr. 3-9 1-2 7, Jackson 4-12 0-0 11, Preston 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 37-92 14-21 103.
UTAH STATE
WVNews

Murray, Jokic help Nuggets rally past Timberwolves 122-118

DENVER (AP) — Jamal Murray hit a go-ahead floater with 55.9 seconds remaining, Nikola Jokic broke Denver’s record for assists on the way to his 14th triple-double of the season, and the Nuggets rallied for a 122-118 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night. Jokic finished with...
DENVER, CO
WVNews

Kuzma, Wizards beat Knicks 116-105 in Beal's return

NEW YORK (AP) — Kyle Kuzma scored 27 points, Bradley Beal had 18 in his return from a five-game absence and the Washington Wizards never trailed in a 116-105 victory over the New York Knicks on Wednesday night. Kristaps Porzingis had 22 points, 11 rebounds and five assists against...
WASHINGTON, DC
WVNews

Bam Adebayo scores 26 points, Heat beat Pelicans 124-98

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Bam Adebayo scored 26 points and the Miami Heat led comfortably from the first quarter on in a 124-98 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night. “We played great basketball for the entire game,” said Adebayo, who made 11 of 15 shots in...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WVNews

Grizzlies top Cavs, tie team record with 11th win in a row

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Desmond Bane scored 25 points, Ja Morant had 24 and the Memphis Grizzlies won their 11th straight game to match the franchise record, beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 115-114 on Wednesday night. Steven Adams tipped in the winner with 16 seconds left. Adams was in position...
MEMPHIS, TN
WVNews

Saint Louis 76, Loyola Chicago 59

SAINT LOUIS (13-6) Hargrove 1-3 2-2 5, Okoro 3-6 2-3 8, Collins 4-7 0-2 9, Jimerson 5-12 2-2 13, Perkins 7-9 0-1 18, Forrester 3-5 0-0 6, Pickett 1-2 0-0 2, Parker 5-7 1-2 13, Hughes 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 30-52 7-12 76.
CHICAGO, IL
WVNews

Memphis 115, Cleveland 114

CLEVELAND (114) E.Mobley 9-15 0-2 18, Okoro 6-6 1-2 17, Allen 6-9 2-5 14, Garland 7-17 5-6 24, LeVert 9-19 1-1 23, Osman 0-1 0-0 0, Stevens 2-2 0-0 5, Love 1-6 3-3 6, Neto 0-0 0-0 0, Rubio 2-7 2-2 7. Totals 42-82 14-21 114.
WVNews

Oklahoma City 126, Indiana 106

INDIANA (106) Hield 1-4 0-0 3, Mathurin 4-10 2-2 13, Turner 3-4 0-0 7, Nembhard 7-16 2-2 18, Nesmith 3-8 2-4 9, Jackson 4-6 3-6 11, Taylor 2-3 0-0 4, Bitadze 0-3 2-4 2, Brissett 1-11 2-2 5, Duarte 4-11 1-2 11, McConnell 5-7 0-0 10, Queen 5-11 2-2 13. Totals 39-94 16-24 106.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
WVNews

Charlotte 122, Houston 117

CHARLOTTE (122) McDaniels 6-11 0-0 12, Washington 7-11 0-5 16, Plumlee 6-8 5-6 17, Ball 4-16 3-3 13, Rozier 11-24 1-1 26, Thor 1-4 0-0 2, Williams 8-10 1-1 17, D.Smith Jr. 2-8 5-6 9, McGowens 3-4 2-3 10. Totals 48-96 17-25 122.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WVNews

Atlanta 130, Dallas 122

ATLANTA (130) Collins 8-14 0-0 19, Hunter 4-9 2-2 11, Okongwu 4-6 3-4 11, Murray 12-18 2-2 30, Young 5-11 8-8 18, Griffin 3-4 2-2 10, Johnson 1-1 0-0 3, Capela 7-10 2-2 16, Bogdanovic 5-13 0-0 12. Totals 49-86 19-20 130.
WVNews

Pittsburgh 75, Louisville 54

PITTSBURGH (13-6) Federiko 3-4 2-2 8, Burton 5-9 0-0 10, Cummings 1-8 0-0 3, Elliott 9-12 0-0 23, Hinson 2-11 2-2 8, Sibande 4-6 0-0 12, G.Diaz Graham 2-4 1-3 6, Santos 2-3 0-0 5, J.Diaz Graham 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-57 5-7 75.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WVNews

SMU 79, Tulsa 76, OT

SMU (7-12) Odigie 9-13 4-5 22, Williamson 1-3 0-0 2, Nutall 5-11 4-5 16, Phelps 6-16 3-6 18, Smith 0-4 4-5 4, Ambrose-Hylton 1-5 0-0 2, Wright 4-5 1-1 11, Todorovic 1-7 2-4 4, Lanier 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-64 18-26 79.
TULSA, OK
WVNews

LBHS #21_2.jpg

SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Liberty coach Dennis Hutson felt the key to Lincoln’s victory o…

Comments / 0

Community Policy