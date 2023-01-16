Read full article on original website
Man killed in Bakersfield police-involved crash, identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) –The Kern County coroner’s office identified a man killed in a Bakersfield Police Department-involved crash on South Vineland Road Thursday. According to the coroner’s office, Mario Lares, 31, of Bakersfield was the driver of the vehicle. Lares was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash happened around 2:23 a.m. Thursday. According to […]
Attorney says deadly BPD patrol car accident could have been avoided
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — After yesterday's deadly crash involving a Bakersfield Police Department patrol car that left three injured and one dead, the law office representing one of the victim's is speaking out. Chain Cohn Clark is representing Ana Hernandez, the 34-year old woman who was hurt in Thursday...
1 killed in single-vehicle crash in NW Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman was found dead early Friday after a minivan left the road and hit multiple trees in a northwest Bakersfield orchard, police said. The woman who died was the driver of the minivan and another woman, found disoriented near the scene, identified herself as a passenger, according to a Bakersfield […]
Police searching for Elderly at risk missing man
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department needs assistance finding Johnnie O’Neal. He was last seen on January 20th, 2023, in the 1200 block of 8th Street. O’Neal is considered at risk due to his age and medical conditions. O’Neal is described as a:. Black...
Police searching for man with dementia
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department is trying to locate a missing person. Perry Henderson was last seen in the 100 block of 17th Street on January 7, 2023. Henderson is considered at risk due to being diagnosed with dementia. Henderson is described as:. Black male, 60...
Kern County Firefighters rescue driver from rollover crash in ravine near Wofford Heights
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Kern County Firefighters rescued driver following crash down a ravine on Friday morning at Cedar Creek Campground. They were called out around 7:39 am on Highway 155 near the Cedar Creek Campground. With assistance from CHP, firefighters from KCFD's Glennville, CA station located the driver.
Shooting in Wasco leaves boy, 16, with major injuries: KCSO
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — According to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office, a shooting near 6th Place and Cedar Avenue in Wasco left a 16-year-old boy with major injuries. The sheriff’s office said deputies received a call for shots fired at 4:48 p.m. Upon arrival, deputies found a male wounded at the scene. He was taken […]
CHP: Age Well, Drive Smart program
BAKERSFIELD, CALIF. (KBAK/KBFX) — The California Highway Patrol has implemented a program that helps educate the aging population driving on the road. Officer Tomas Martinez with CHP talked about the "Age Well, Drive Smart" program. To join the program you can call (661) 396-6600.
Woman killed in crash identified by coroner
BAKERSFIELD, CALIF. (KBAK/KBFX) — One woman is dead and another is injured after allegedly crashing into multiple trees, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. BPD said they received a report of a single-vehicle car crash on Kratzmeyer Road and Santa Fe Way on January 20, 2023, just after 12 a.m.
Man dies after crashing into tree on California Ave in Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – A man was killed after colliding with a tree Wednesday night at 10 p.m. The coroner’s office later identified the man who died as Marcus Allen Munoz, 29, of Bakersfield. Munoz was the driver of a vehicle that left the roadway and struck a tree. He was pronounced dead at the […]
Driver dies after colliding with tree in Central Bakersfield
According to the Bakersfield Police Department, one man is dead after a crash in Central Bakersfield Wednesday evening.
Man killed when he tried to beat train in Shafter: CHP
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (7:56 p.m.) Around 4:43 p.m., CHP officers responded to a report of a vehicle that was struck by a train on Poplar Avenue at Highway 43, according to CHP. Upon arrival, officers found a vehicle with a man inside with fatal injuries. The investigation...
KCFD and KCSO Search and Rescue rescue hiker
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Kern County Fire Department was dispatched Saturday morning to assist KCSO Search and Rescue with a lost and possibly injured hiker. The flight crew on KCFD's Helicopter 407 found the hiker who was accompanied by their dog. The hiker was weak but uninjured. They hoisted...
Man shot, injured at corner of Cormack Park in Wasco
A man received major injuries after being shot near Cormack Park in Wasco on Thurs, Jan 19. According to the KCSO, deputies responded to a call near the intersection of 6th Street and Cedar Avenue.
Golden Empire Most Wanted: Jan. 19, 2023
The U.S. Marshal’s Task Force needs help finding a man who is on parole for assault and wanted for being in violation of his sex offender registration. Gabriel Campos, 36, has a criminal history that includes battery, burglary, assault, domestic violence and indecent exposure, according to officials. Campos has severe mental issues and was a […]
BPD: Man shoots at officers, surrenders after nearly 7-hour standoff on Cibola Dr.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE: 1/18/23 (4:30 a.m.):. The Bakersfield Police Department said the man surrendered and was taken into custody around 3:45 a.m. The man has been identified as 59-year-old Richard Firo of Bakersfield. He was placed under arrested for false imprisonment and criminal threats regarding the initial...
PD: 2 arrests in Porterville for using and selling a controlled substance
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two suspects were arrested after being found to be under the influence of a controlled substance and in possession of fentanyl, according to the Porterville Police Department. According to officers, on Wednesday, at approximately 7:40 p.m. Porterville Police Department detectives contacted 38-year-old Scott Johnson of Porterville and 31-year-old Brian Neece of […]
Girl, 13, left with minor injuries after struck by vehicle
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 13-year-old girl was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday. According to the California Highway Patrol, a vehicle was traveling on North Chester Avenue near Belle Avenue when a girl walked onto North Chester Avenue in front of the vehicle. The vehicle […]
Hearing pushed back in Cal City Boys case
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A hearing that was scheduled to take place Friday morning in the case of a couple accused of killing adopted children Orrin and Orson West has been pushed back to next week. Trezell and Jacqueline West are charged with second-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter, among...
PD: Man arrested for DUI, illegal gun possession in Porterville
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 31-year-old man was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence and being in possession of an illegal firearm Sunday afternoon, according to the Porterville Police Department. Officials say, on Sunday at around 3:22 a.m., a Porterville police officer observed a vehicle speeding through a residential neighborhood. A traffic enforcement stop […]
