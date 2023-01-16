Read full article on original website
2 Towns in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensOhio State
Diego Pavia led Bowl Victory for the Las Cruces Based New Mexico State AggiesAlamogordo Conservative DailyLas Cruces, NM
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ToledoTed RiversToledo, OH
Boca Raton Bowl on 12/20Adrian HolmanBoca Raton, FL
elderhsquill.org
Is Elder baseball catcher high?
This article will be a spin off of former Quill writer, Gregory Raymond Carlton. Greg penned a story this pat fall regarding the rich history of football long-snappers at Elder High School thus tokening the name, Long-Snapper High. The catcher position is a highly regarded position in the sport of...
wvsportsnow.com
West Virginia Hires Cincinnati’s DerMarr Johnson as New Assistant
West Virginia basketball announced the hiring of their new assistant DerMarr Johnson on Monday afternoon. Johnson has served as Cincinnati’s director of player development since May 2021. “I’m excited for this opportunity to work with my coach, and I’m looking forward to getting to know and working with the...
WLWT 5
Cincy Shirts selling 'Run Hubbard Run' shirts; portion of proceeds goes to his foundation
CINCINNATI — Popular clothing store Cincy Shirts released its latest T-shirt design, a tribute to Sam Hubbard's historic fumble return during Sunday's game. The design plays into Hubbard's 98-yard hustle down the field after recovering a fumble on the other side of the field during the game against the Ravens.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
3 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio
If you're a fan of a good fish fry, you should check out these places in Ohio (this list is by no means comprehensive!). Located in northeast Ohio, this beloved local restaurant serves great fish fry on Fridays. Their standard fish fry meal comes with two crispy pieces of Lake Erie walleye fried in beer batter, fries, coleslaw, and tartar sauce. If you're really hungry, get the fish feast, which comes with an additional piece of walleye plus fries, mac and cheese made with 4 different kinds of cheese (smoked gouda, parmesan, cheddar, and Swiss), pierogi, coleslaw, sour cream, and tartar sauce. The restaurant also has a great walleye sandwich. In addition to being covered in beer batter, the walleye is covered in kettle-cooked chips before being fried and placed on a hoagie with slaw, arugula, tomatoes, and tartar sauce. If you want dessert after your fish fry, check out the brioche bread pudding or chocolate chip cookie pie, which is served with ice cream and caramel.
bgfalconmedia.com
Culver’s opening in Bowling Green this spring
ButterBurgers, cheese curds and frozen custard will be the newest food additions to the town of Bowling Green come this spring. Culver’s is planning to open April 2023 on West Gypsy Lane Road, east of the Walmart entrance. The Bowling Green Zoning Board of Appeals approved its variance in...
WTOL-TV
3 things to know ahead of Thursday's severe thunderstorms
TOLEDO, Ohio — Severe thunderstorms are highly unusual for northwest Ohio this time of year, but Thursday could bring just that. Here's everything you need to know for Thursday's ALERT DAY:. 1. As we start out the day on Thursday, non-severe, but soaking rain showers will taper off by...
dayton.com
Dayton tavern closing, new life coming in February
Angie’s Firehouse Tavern closed its doors Jan. 17 at 703 Watervliet Ave. in Dayton’s Belmont neighborhood but new life is on the way. For decades the neighborhood-friendly restaurant has been a spot where generations of families gathered for a home-cooked meal. DeLov and Shawn Ledbetter, the new owners,...
dayton.com
Springfield barbecue restaurant to open first franchise location
Rudy’s Smokehouse, a barbecue restaurant that has been in Springfield for nearly two decades, is opening its first franchise location in Columbus. “We’re very excited and blessed to grow such a fun and authentic BBQ brand in the Columbus area and look forward to serving the community,” said Springfield native Kristopher Rowland, who will be the first franchisee of Rudy’s Smokehouse. “Our business is providing quality, slow smoked meats with made from scratch sides that has passion built into every recipe that you can taste.”
Growing local restaurant chain opens another new location in Ohio
A fast-growing local restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Ohio. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, January 18, 2023, the growing local restaurant chain El Rancho Grande Mexican Grill & Cantina celebrated the grand opening of its newest Ohio restaurant location in Englewood, according to a post on the business's Facebook page.
WLWT 5
Broadway in Cincinnati: See what shows are coming in 2023-24
CINCINNATI — Broadway in Cincinnati just announced its lineup of shows coming in 2023-24. The 2023-24 season starts out with MJ The Musical, which runs from Sept. 5-17, 2023. Here's the rest of the seasons lineup:. Girl from the North Country: Oct. 17-29, 2023. Disney's Aladdin: Nov. 14-19, 2023.
Employee deceased after medical emergency in Anderson's grain silo Tuesday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Fire & Rescue responded to the Anderson's plant at 440 Kuhlman Road in south Toledo Tuesday regarding a medical call. According to a Toledo police report, TFRD arrived at the scene at approximately 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday. Upon arrival, the victim's coworkers were performing life-saving measures after the 61-year-old employee had experienced a medical emergency while working in a grain silo.
wvxu.org
Courtis Fuller on 'extended medical leave'
WLWT-TV weekend anchor missed Martin Luther King Jr. Day events for the first time in 30 years. WLWT-TV's Courtis Fuller, a surprise honoree at the 2015 King Legacy Award Breakfast for his commitment to local Martin Luther King Day events, could not attend Monday's festivities for health reasons. "I’m off...
Rapidly-expanding food chain opens new location in Ohio
A popular food chain recently opened another new location in Ohio. Read on to learn more. On Friday, January 13, 2023, the popular bakery chain Crumbl Cookies opened its newest Ohio location in Huber Heights, according to an event post on the business's Facebook page.
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police believe alcohol was factor in deadly crash through roundabout
LODI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 69-year-old man from Toledo died Monday morning after reportedly crashing into a tree. According to authorities, the crash happened just before 6 a.m. near the intersection of Textile and Ann Arbor-Saline roads in Lodi Township. Police said the vehicle drove over the roundabout, through a home’s yard and crashed into a tree.
whbc.com
Shots Fired in Altercation at Cincinnati-Area Amazon Facility
WEST CHESTER, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – A major disagreement between two Amazon drivers at a company distribution facility near Cincinnati lands one of them in jail. 23-year-old Shedrick Washington was arrested after police say he fired three shots into the victim’s Lincoln Town Car in...
Male juvenile shot in central Toledo by multiple suspects wearing masks
TOLEDO, Ohio — A male was shot Monday afternoon in central Toledo after three suspects opened fire. Toledo police responded to the area of Kent and Sherman streets just before 3:30 p.m. Police told WTOL 11 one juvenile male was shot at least once and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Fox 19
Cincinnati police officer’s career to end in disgrace with criminal convictions Wednesday
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The career of a veteran Cincinnati police officer will end in disgrace with five criminal convictions Wednesday. Officer Christopher Schroder, who joined the Cincinnati Police Department 24 years ago this month, is expected to appear at any moment in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court. He signed a...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash, entrapment on Yankee Road in Springboro
SPRINGBORO, Ohio — Reports of a crash, entrapment on Yankee Road in Springboro. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
Truck driver dead after collision with loose tires on I-280 Tuesday
WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — A truck driver is dead after a crash Tuesday afternoon in Lake Township. Dual tires came loose from the axle of a semi-tractor trailer heading southbound on I-280 near SR-795/Moline-Martin Road just before 2 p.m. Tuesday, Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers told WTOL 11 on the scene.
