Toledo, OH

elderhsquill.org

Is Elder baseball catcher high?

This article will be a spin off of former Quill writer, Gregory Raymond Carlton. Greg penned a story this pat fall regarding the rich history of football long-snappers at Elder High School thus tokening the name, Long-Snapper High. The catcher position is a highly regarded position in the sport of...
CINCINNATI, OH
wvsportsnow.com

West Virginia Hires Cincinnati’s DerMarr Johnson as New Assistant

West Virginia basketball announced the hiring of their new assistant DerMarr Johnson on Monday afternoon. Johnson has served as Cincinnati’s director of player development since May 2021. “I’m excited for this opportunity to work with my coach, and I’m looking forward to getting to know and working with the...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio

If you're a fan of a good fish fry, you should check out these places in Ohio (this list is by no means comprehensive!). Located in northeast Ohio, this beloved local restaurant serves great fish fry on Fridays. Their standard fish fry meal comes with two crispy pieces of Lake Erie walleye fried in beer batter, fries, coleslaw, and tartar sauce. If you're really hungry, get the fish feast, which comes with an additional piece of walleye plus fries, mac and cheese made with 4 different kinds of cheese (smoked gouda, parmesan, cheddar, and Swiss), pierogi, coleslaw, sour cream, and tartar sauce. The restaurant also has a great walleye sandwich. In addition to being covered in beer batter, the walleye is covered in kettle-cooked chips before being fried and placed on a hoagie with slaw, arugula, tomatoes, and tartar sauce. If you want dessert after your fish fry, check out the brioche bread pudding or chocolate chip cookie pie, which is served with ice cream and caramel.
OHIO STATE
bgfalconmedia.com

Culver’s opening in Bowling Green this spring

ButterBurgers, cheese curds and frozen custard will be the newest food additions to the town of Bowling Green come this spring. Culver’s is planning to open April 2023 on West Gypsy Lane Road, east of the Walmart entrance. The Bowling Green Zoning Board of Appeals approved its variance in...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
WTOL-TV

3 things to know ahead of Thursday's severe thunderstorms

TOLEDO, Ohio — Severe thunderstorms are highly unusual for northwest Ohio this time of year, but Thursday could bring just that. Here's everything you need to know for Thursday's ALERT DAY:. 1. As we start out the day on Thursday, non-severe, but soaking rain showers will taper off by...
TOLEDO, OH
dayton.com

Dayton tavern closing, new life coming in February

Angie’s Firehouse Tavern closed its doors Jan. 17 at 703 Watervliet Ave. in Dayton’s Belmont neighborhood but new life is on the way. For decades the neighborhood-friendly restaurant has been a spot where generations of families gathered for a home-cooked meal. DeLov and Shawn Ledbetter, the new owners,...
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Springfield barbecue restaurant to open first franchise location

Rudy’s Smokehouse, a barbecue restaurant that has been in Springfield for nearly two decades, is opening its first franchise location in Columbus. “We’re very excited and blessed to grow such a fun and authentic BBQ brand in the Columbus area and look forward to serving the community,” said Springfield native Kristopher Rowland, who will be the first franchisee of Rudy’s Smokehouse. “Our business is providing quality, slow smoked meats with made from scratch sides that has passion built into every recipe that you can taste.”
DAYTON, OH
Kristen Walters

Growing local restaurant chain opens another new location in Ohio

A fast-growing local restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Ohio. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, January 18, 2023, the growing local restaurant chain El Rancho Grande Mexican Grill & Cantina celebrated the grand opening of its newest Ohio restaurant location in Englewood, according to a post on the business's Facebook page.
ENGLEWOOD, OH
WLWT 5

Broadway in Cincinnati: See what shows are coming in 2023-24

CINCINNATI — Broadway in Cincinnati just announced its lineup of shows coming in 2023-24. The 2023-24 season starts out with MJ The Musical, which runs from Sept. 5-17, 2023. Here's the rest of the seasons lineup:. Girl from the North Country: Oct. 17-29, 2023. Disney's Aladdin: Nov. 14-19, 2023.
CINCINNATI, OH
WTOL 11

Employee deceased after medical emergency in Anderson's grain silo Tuesday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Fire & Rescue responded to the Anderson's plant at 440 Kuhlman Road in south Toledo Tuesday regarding a medical call. According to a Toledo police report, TFRD arrived at the scene at approximately 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday. Upon arrival, the victim's coworkers were performing life-saving measures after the 61-year-old employee had experienced a medical emergency while working in a grain silo.
TOLEDO, OH
wvxu.org

Courtis Fuller on 'extended medical leave'

WLWT-TV weekend anchor missed Martin Luther King Jr. Day events for the first time in 30 years. WLWT-TV's Courtis Fuller, a surprise honoree at the 2015 King Legacy Award Breakfast for his commitment to local Martin Luther King Day events, could not attend Monday's festivities for health reasons. "I’m off...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash, entrapment on Yankee Road in Springboro

SPRINGBORO, Ohio — Reports of a crash, entrapment on Yankee Road in Springboro. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
SPRINGBORO, OH

