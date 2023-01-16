Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
Memphis 115, Cleveland 114
CLEVELAND (114) E.Mobley 9-15 0-2 18, Okoro 6-6 1-2 17, Allen 6-9 2-5 14, Garland 7-17 5-6 24, LeVert 9-19 1-1 23, Osman 0-1 0-0 0, Stevens 2-2 0-0 5, Love 1-6 3-3 6, Neto 0-0 0-0 0, Rubio 2-7 2-2 7. Totals 42-82 14-21 114.
WVNews
Sacramento 116, L.A. Lakers 111
SACRAMENTO (116) Barnes 6-17 6-7 20, Murray 3-6 2-2 10, Holmes 7-7 2-2 16, Fox 13-23 3-7 31, Huerter 7-13 1-2 18, Lyles 3-5 4-4 10, Metu 2-3 2-2 6, Okpala 0-1 0-0 0, Mitchell 1-3 1-1 3, Monk 1-9 0-0 2. Totals 43-87 21-27 116.
WVNews
Utah 126, L.A. Clippers 103
L.A. CLIPPERS (103) Batum 4-5 0-0 11, Morris Sr. 3-14 3-3 10, Zubac 7-13 1-1 15, Mann 1-5 0-0 2, Powell 9-15 5-8 30, Covington 1-5 2-2 4, Diabate 1-4 1-4 3, Coffey 3-7 1-1 8, Boston Jr. 3-9 1-2 7, Jackson 4-12 0-0 11, Preston 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 37-92 14-21 103.
WVNews
Washington 116, N.Y. Knicks 105
WASHINGTON (116) Kuzma 11-24 1-3 27, Porzingis 6-17 6-6 22, Gafford 3-4 0-0 6, Beal 7-11 3-3 18, Morris 5-10 0-0 13, Avdija 6-11 0-1 14, Gibson 0-1 0-0 0, Hachimura 0-7 0-0 0, Kispert 1-2 2-2 5, Wright 3-8 4-4 11. Totals 42-95 16-19 116.
WVNews
SMU 79, Tulsa 76, OT
SMU (7-12) Odigie 9-13 4-5 22, Williamson 1-3 0-0 2, Nutall 5-11 4-5 16, Phelps 6-16 3-6 18, Smith 0-4 4-5 4, Ambrose-Hylton 1-5 0-0 2, Wright 4-5 1-1 11, Todorovic 1-7 2-4 4, Lanier 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-64 18-26 79.
WVNews
Saint Louis 76, Loyola Chicago 59
SAINT LOUIS (13-6) Hargrove 1-3 2-2 5, Okoro 3-6 2-3 8, Collins 4-7 0-2 9, Jimerson 5-12 2-2 13, Perkins 7-9 0-1 18, Forrester 3-5 0-0 6, Pickett 1-2 0-0 2, Parker 5-7 1-2 13, Hughes 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 30-52 7-12 76.
WVNews
Miami 124, New Orleans 98
MIAMI (124) Butler 8-13 2-3 18, Martin 3-7 2-2 10, Adebayo 11-15 4-6 26, Herro 6-13 2-2 14, Lowry 3-5 0-1 7, Highsmith 0-1 0-0 0, Strus 6-13 0-0 16, O.Robinson 4-7 2-2 10, Oladipo 3-6 0-0 7, Vincent 6-14 0-0 16. Totals 50-94 12-16 124.
WVNews
Pittsburgh 75, Louisville 54
PITTSBURGH (13-6) Federiko 3-4 2-2 8, Burton 5-9 0-0 10, Cummings 1-8 0-0 3, Elliott 9-12 0-0 23, Hinson 2-11 2-2 8, Sibande 4-6 0-0 12, G.Diaz Graham 2-4 1-3 6, Santos 2-3 0-0 5, J.Diaz Graham 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-57 5-7 75.
WVNews
Oregon 87, California 58
OREGON (11-8) Bittle 4-8 2-2 11, Dante 6-7 0-0 12, Couisnard 4-6 0-0 9, Richardson 4-10 2-2 11, Soares 4-7 2-2 13, Barthelemy 3-5 4-4 10, Guerrier 3-4 1-3 8, Ware 2-3 1-2 6, Rigsby 0-1 0-0 0, Wur 0-0 4-4 4, Butler 0-0 0-0 0, Cooper 0-0 0-0 0, Parris 1-1 0-0 3, Reichle 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-52 16-19 87.
WVNews
Murray, Jokic help Nuggets rally past Timberwolves 122-118
DENVER (AP) — Jamal Murray hit a go-ahead floater with 55.9 seconds remaining, Nikola Jokic broke Denver’s record for assists on the way to his 14th triple-double of the season, and the Nuggets rallied for a 122-118 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night. Jokic finished with...
WVNews
Grizzlies top Cavs, tie team record with 11th win in a row
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Desmond Bane scored 25 points, Ja Morant had 24 and the Memphis Grizzlies won their 11th straight game to match the franchise record, beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 115-114 on Wednesday night. Steven Adams tipped in the winner with 16 seconds left. Adams was in position...
Giants expecting a very hostile environment in Philadelphia
Playing the Eagles at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field is no walk in the park. The fans are some of the most passionate in all of sports and the atmosphere is nothing short of ‘no holds barred.’. “Hostile,” said New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll when asked what...
WVNews
Thunder beat Pacers 126-106 for 4th straight victory
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Isaiah Joe each scored 23 points and the Oklahoma City Thunder rolled past the Indiana Pacers 126-106 on Wednesday night for their fourth straight victory. Joe, a reserve, tied a career high with seven made 3-pointers in just 22 minutes.
Comments / 0