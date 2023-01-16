ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

Memphis 115, Cleveland 114

CLEVELAND (114) E.Mobley 9-15 0-2 18, Okoro 6-6 1-2 17, Allen 6-9 2-5 14, Garland 7-17 5-6 24, LeVert 9-19 1-1 23, Osman 0-1 0-0 0, Stevens 2-2 0-0 5, Love 1-6 3-3 6, Neto 0-0 0-0 0, Rubio 2-7 2-2 7. Totals 42-82 14-21 114.
WVNews

Sacramento 116, L.A. Lakers 111

SACRAMENTO (116) Barnes 6-17 6-7 20, Murray 3-6 2-2 10, Holmes 7-7 2-2 16, Fox 13-23 3-7 31, Huerter 7-13 1-2 18, Lyles 3-5 4-4 10, Metu 2-3 2-2 6, Okpala 0-1 0-0 0, Mitchell 1-3 1-1 3, Monk 1-9 0-0 2. Totals 43-87 21-27 116.
WVNews

Utah 126, L.A. Clippers 103

L.A. CLIPPERS (103) Batum 4-5 0-0 11, Morris Sr. 3-14 3-3 10, Zubac 7-13 1-1 15, Mann 1-5 0-0 2, Powell 9-15 5-8 30, Covington 1-5 2-2 4, Diabate 1-4 1-4 3, Coffey 3-7 1-1 8, Boston Jr. 3-9 1-2 7, Jackson 4-12 0-0 11, Preston 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 37-92 14-21 103.
UTAH STATE
WVNews

Washington 116, N.Y. Knicks 105

WASHINGTON (116) Kuzma 11-24 1-3 27, Porzingis 6-17 6-6 22, Gafford 3-4 0-0 6, Beal 7-11 3-3 18, Morris 5-10 0-0 13, Avdija 6-11 0-1 14, Gibson 0-1 0-0 0, Hachimura 0-7 0-0 0, Kispert 1-2 2-2 5, Wright 3-8 4-4 11. Totals 42-95 16-19 116.
WASHINGTON STATE
WVNews

SMU 79, Tulsa 76, OT

SMU (7-12) Odigie 9-13 4-5 22, Williamson 1-3 0-0 2, Nutall 5-11 4-5 16, Phelps 6-16 3-6 18, Smith 0-4 4-5 4, Ambrose-Hylton 1-5 0-0 2, Wright 4-5 1-1 11, Todorovic 1-7 2-4 4, Lanier 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-64 18-26 79.
TULSA, OK
WVNews

Saint Louis 76, Loyola Chicago 59

SAINT LOUIS (13-6) Hargrove 1-3 2-2 5, Okoro 3-6 2-3 8, Collins 4-7 0-2 9, Jimerson 5-12 2-2 13, Perkins 7-9 0-1 18, Forrester 3-5 0-0 6, Pickett 1-2 0-0 2, Parker 5-7 1-2 13, Hughes 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 30-52 7-12 76.
CHICAGO, IL
WVNews

Miami 124, New Orleans 98

MIAMI (124) Butler 8-13 2-3 18, Martin 3-7 2-2 10, Adebayo 11-15 4-6 26, Herro 6-13 2-2 14, Lowry 3-5 0-1 7, Highsmith 0-1 0-0 0, Strus 6-13 0-0 16, O.Robinson 4-7 2-2 10, Oladipo 3-6 0-0 7, Vincent 6-14 0-0 16. Totals 50-94 12-16 124.
WVNews

Pittsburgh 75, Louisville 54

PITTSBURGH (13-6) Federiko 3-4 2-2 8, Burton 5-9 0-0 10, Cummings 1-8 0-0 3, Elliott 9-12 0-0 23, Hinson 2-11 2-2 8, Sibande 4-6 0-0 12, G.Diaz Graham 2-4 1-3 6, Santos 2-3 0-0 5, J.Diaz Graham 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-57 5-7 75.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WVNews

Oregon 87, California 58

OREGON (11-8) Bittle 4-8 2-2 11, Dante 6-7 0-0 12, Couisnard 4-6 0-0 9, Richardson 4-10 2-2 11, Soares 4-7 2-2 13, Barthelemy 3-5 4-4 10, Guerrier 3-4 1-3 8, Ware 2-3 1-2 6, Rigsby 0-1 0-0 0, Wur 0-0 4-4 4, Butler 0-0 0-0 0, Cooper 0-0 0-0 0, Parris 1-1 0-0 3, Reichle 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-52 16-19 87.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WVNews

Murray, Jokic help Nuggets rally past Timberwolves 122-118

DENVER (AP) — Jamal Murray hit a go-ahead floater with 55.9 seconds remaining, Nikola Jokic broke Denver’s record for assists on the way to his 14th triple-double of the season, and the Nuggets rallied for a 122-118 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night. Jokic finished with...
DENVER, CO
WVNews

Grizzlies top Cavs, tie team record with 11th win in a row

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Desmond Bane scored 25 points, Ja Morant had 24 and the Memphis Grizzlies won their 11th straight game to match the franchise record, beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 115-114 on Wednesday night. Steven Adams tipped in the winner with 16 seconds left. Adams was in position...
MEMPHIS, TN
WVNews

Thunder beat Pacers 126-106 for 4th straight victory

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Isaiah Joe each scored 23 points and the Oklahoma City Thunder rolled past the Indiana Pacers 126-106 on Wednesday night for their fourth straight victory. Joe, a reserve, tied a career high with seven made 3-pointers in just 22 minutes.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy