Saint Paul, MN

St. Paul enacting 4-day plowing operation to clear all residential streets

By WCCO Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u8rlX_0kG05nLr00

St. Paul launches 4-day plowing operation to clear all residential streets 00:29

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A heads up if you live in St. Paul.

The city's public works department is doing a citywide plowing operation this week from Jan. 17 through Jan. 20, between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

This is the four-day plowing schedule, meaning you cannot park in these areas on these specific days:

* 1/17: Odd-numbered side of east-west streets

* 1/18: Even-numbered side of east-west streets

* 1/19: Even-numbered side of north-south streets

* 1/20: Odd-numbered side of north-south streets

This is for residential streets only. Normal parking rules still apply on main streets.

The goal is to clean up the snow so narrower streets become safe and clear again.

Comments / 9

eightysevenk
2d ago

it's about time, the streets are horrible in st Paul, there nice out in the rich neighborhoods like Woodbury. where do my tax dollars go cause it definitely doesn't go to the roads. good for them there finally doing there jobs

Reply
2
 

