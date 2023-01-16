Read full article on original website
Related
theplaylist.net
Steven Spielberg Says ‘Lincoln’ Was Almost A 6-Hour Series With HBO & Says He Will Eventually Make A TV Series
It’s not hyperbole to say Steven Spielberg is one of the greatest filmmakers to ever live. The director has won three Oscars and has been nominated for dozens more prestigious awards. Not only that, but he’s responsible for some of the biggest pop culture icons in film history, thanks to works such as “Jaws,” “Indiana Jones,” “Jurassic Park,” and many, many more. And he shows no signs of slowing down. But with many of his colleagues making the leap over to TV, with studios becoming more dependent on franchise filmmaking for theatrical release, would Spielberg ever consider ditching the big screen for a limited series gig? The answer is somewhat surprising.
theplaylist.net
Meryl Streep Joins The ‘Only Murders In The Building’ Season 3 Cast
Of course, Meryl Streep is known most for her film career, earning nearly two dozen Oscar nominations. However, in recent years, Streep has dabbled a bit in the world of TV, as a lot of high-profile actors have been doing. Back in 2019, she had a major role in “Big Little Lies,” earning her acclaim. And now, in 2023, it appears she has a new series on the horizon, “Only Murders in the Building.”
theplaylist.net
Todd Field Wanted To Direct ‘Revolutionary Road’ & Originally Saw ‘Little Children’ As A Miniseries
When you trace the filmmaking career of Todd Field, you start to see how the filmmaker has had just an incredible number of projects fall apart or just not come together. This is shown in his filmography, where there are huge gaps in his output. He seems to be one of the preeminent examples of a filmmaker who just doesn’t seem to land his original idea and then settles for something else, only to then see that resulting project be immensely beloved. And that is perfectly encapsulated in his quest to adapt Richard Yates’ novel, “Revolutionary Road,” into a feature film.
theplaylist.net
‘Shrinking’ Trailer: Jason Segel & Harrison Ford Star In New Comedy Series From The Creator Of ‘Ted Lasso’
You might not think that a TV series about a therapist struggling with the death of his wife and a career listening to other people talk about their issues would be a comedy from the co-creator of “Ted Lasso.” And yet, “Shrinking” does appear to be another Bill Lawrence-produced, feel-good comedy, coming to Apple TV+ later this month.
theplaylist.net
‘Ghost’: Channing Tatum Is Thinking About Remaking The 1990 Romance
There are few movie moments that are as iconic as the pottery scene in the romance drama, “Ghost.” More than 30 years later, the scene showing Demi Moore’s hands being guided by the ghost of her dead lover while she makes pottery continues to be referenced and parodied in all sorts of ways. And apparently, we could be looking at a remake of the classic film in the future. But who would be daring enough to attempt to out-sexy 1990’s Patrick Swayze? Well, none other than Channing Tatum, that’s who.
theplaylist.net
No, Vin Diesel Won’t Be In An ‘Avatar’ Film Despite Teasing That He Would
Vin Diesel just loves being part of big things. Even when he was already attached to be Groot in “Guardians of the Galaxy,” the actor was lobbying and teasing that he might star in an “Inhumans” film. And yes, a while ago, when he was touring the set of “Avatar: The Way of Water,” he posted a video that made it seem like he would show up in that franchise as well. However, according to producer Jon Landau, that is not the case, at all.
theplaylist.net
25 Most Anticipated Films At The Sundance Film Festival
The Sundance Film Festival is back in Park City. Really. It’s really happening this time. We swear. America’s greatest film festival (well, at one time, it deserved that title, let’s see moving forward…) is returning to the chilly confines of an in-person event in Utah after a two-year pandemic break. Will there be parties? Will people crash the festival? Will any premiere lead to an old-fashioned all-night bidding war? Those questions are hard to answer now, but there is one thing we know: moviegoers will be in attendance, and many screenings have already sold out (many, though, in case you’re looking to crash last minute, have not).
theplaylist.net
‘The Mandalorian’: Directors Of ‘Minari,’ ‘Spider-Verse’ & More Helming Episodes In Season 3
Last night, Disney and Lucasfilm unveiled the latest trailer for “The Mandalorian” Season 3. Though many people just were excited to see the new footage from the upcoming batch of episodes, the studio went further and announced the list of directors who worked on the season. Much like previous seasons, the names include some familiar faces but some exciting new additions, as well.
theplaylist.net
‘Blue Jean’ Trailer: Georgie Oakley’s Astonishing Queer Drama To Hit UK Theaters In February
It’s the late ’80s in “Blue Jean,” the debut film from British director Georgia Oakley. The decade is remembered for, amongst other things, its promotion of wealth and excess, a process helped by the king and queen of neo-liberalism: Ronald Reagan and Margaret Thatcher. The latter has just helped to usher in Section 28, a draconian series of laws banning the “promotion of homosexuality” (the law wasn’t revoked until 2003).
theplaylist.net
‘Hello Tomorrow!’ Trailer: Apple TV+’s Retro-Future Series Premieres On February 17
Apple TV+’s latest comedy series, “Hello Tomorrow!” will be set in a retro-future world and follow a group of salesmen, featuring a cast including Billy Crudup, Hank Azaria, Haneefah Wood, Alison Pill, Nicholas Podany, Dewshane Williams, Matthew Maher, and Jacki Weaver. The show is co-created by Amit Bhalla and Lucas Jansen, who are previously known for having written episodes of Netflix’s “Bloodline.”
theplaylist.net
‘Rye Lane’ Trailer: Raine Allen-Miller’s Sundance Rom-Com Is Coming To Hulu In March
There are some moments when you look at the state of the rom-com and you feel like you’ve seen it all. How many different ways can two disparate people meet in a cute way and then fall in love? Sometimes, filmmakers try to inject a bit of action into the mix to liven it up. Other times, such as in the case of “Rye Lane,” it takes some really solid comedy, a heaping helping of style, and some unique perspectives to make the tired rom-com feel fresh.
theplaylist.net
‘MaXXXine’: Mia Goth Says Third Film In ‘X’ Trilogy Is The “Biggest Story” & Will Begin Filming Soon
Though Ti West has been making films for years now, it’s quite obvious that 2022 was by far the biggest year of his career. Not only did he release the acclaimed slasher, “X,” but he quickly followed that up with the prequel, “Pearl,” which might actually be the better of the two films. That back-to-back success story has made West, and his leading lady, Mia Goth, household names. Now, the duo is hard at work on the third film in the horror trilogy, “MaXXXine,” which was recently teased by Goth in a new interview.
theplaylist.net
‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3 Trailer: Mando & Baby Yoda Head To Mandalore For The Ultimate Battle
When Lucasfilm and Disney pivoted to streaming and Disney+ in late 2019, their first show, “The Mandalorian,” quickly became their flagship series. The “Star Wars” show made a star of Pedro Pascal and quickly made co-creators Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni the kings of the “Star Wars” television galaxy.
theplaylist.net
Tom Cruise Helped Todd Field Save ‘In The Bedroom’ From Harvey Weinstein’s Scissorhands
If you don’t know the story of filmmaker Todd Field, who directed the critically-acclaimed “Tár” (our review) this year with Cate Blanchett, it goes a little bit like this. An actor in small indies, and some blockbusters (Jan De Bont’s “Twister”), Field moved up to writing and directing and knocked it out of the park on his first try. His directorial debut, “In The Bedroom” (2001), was nominated for five Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Actor, Actress, Supporting Actress, and Best Adapted Screenplay. His follow-up, “Little Children,” was nominated for three Academy Awards, and it seemed like the world was Field’s oyster for the rest of his career.
theplaylist.net
‘The Big Door Prize’ Teaser: Chris O’Dowd Stars In Apple TV+ Series About A Machine That Reveals Your True Potential
What would you do if you could find out your true life potential? Would you be excited to have the question of your destiny answered? Or is the anxiety of knowing that sort of answer enough to cripple you? That’s the question at the center of the new Apple TV+ series, “The Big Door Prize.”
theplaylist.net
Chad Stahelski To Direct Michael B. Jordan In ‘Rainbow Six’ Film
It has taken years to make, but it appears that Tom Clancy’s “Rainbow Six” is finally moving toward production as a feature film. With the prequel, “Without Remorse,” doing seemingly good business for Paramount and Amazon when it was released in 2021, the sequel film not only sees the return of Michael B. Jordan as John Clark, a counterterrorism expert and overall badass, but it also serves as filmmaker Chad Stahelski’s introduction into the Clancyverse franchise.
theplaylist.net
‘Godland’ Trailer: Hlynur Pálmason’s Cannes Drama Evokes Herzog’s Explorations & The Spare Spiritualism Of Martin Scorsese’s ‘Silence’
In our review of Hlynur Pálmason’s “Godland,” an acclaimed drama that premiered at the Cannes Film Festival last year, we described the film as a “hypnotic, spiritual, slow-cinema look at 19th century Iceland.” By all accounts, the film was a mix of the spartan, quiet explorers featured in the films of Werner Herzog, which meets the spiritual aspects of Martin Scorsese’s stark and spare religious drama, “Silence.” We dug “Godland” so much that we put it on our list of The 25 Best Films Of 2023 We’ve Already Seen, aka 2022 festival movies we already reviewed that are coming out this year.
theplaylist.net
‘Polite Society’ Trailer: ‘We Are Lady Parts’ Creator’s Sundance Film Is A Martial Arts Comedy
If you haven’t seen the incredible “We Are Lady Parts,” then you really should make the effort to seek it out and watch. It’s one of the best comedy series of the past several years and really has cemented filmmaker Nida Manzoor as one of the most interesting creators working in TV today. Well, with the upcoming “Polite Society,” Manzoor takes her unique brand of comedy to the big screen and adds a dash of over-the-top martial arts action as well.
theplaylist.net
Netflix: David Fincher’s ‘The Killer’ Arrives November 10 & 2 Wes Anderson Films Are Coming In 2023
Earlier today, Netflix unveiled its teaser trailer for all of the major film releases the streamer will debut in 2023. Yes, there were the usual suspects, folks like Kevin Hart, Adam Sandler, and Chris Hemsworth all have new projects coming to Netflix, per usual. But that doesn’t mean all of the news today was Netflix was filled with somewhat forgettable entries. We also got official news of when we’re going to see David Fincher’s “The Killer” and confirmation that two Wes Anderson films are coming in 2023.
theplaylist.net
‘Gambit’: Channing Tatum Admits It’s Time To “Spiritually, Emotionally, Kind Of Mentally” Let Go Of His ‘X-Men’ Spinoff Film
There have been a number of big franchise films over the years, that have had a ton of stops and stars but would eventually get made and become really successful. Most recently, it happened with “Uncharted,” which went through a number of directors and years of delays before becoming a hit in 2022. And the best example is “Deadpool,” which was all but dead at Fox before finally getting made after test footage leaked and eventually would go on to be one of the biggest superhero franchises currently running. For years, people thought Channing Tatum’s passion project, the “X-Men” spinoff film, “Gambit,” would be one of those stories. Alas, that doesn’t appear to be the case, and the actor is finally coming to terms with it.
Comments / 0