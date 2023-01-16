Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
California witness describes red object 'rapidly descending' to groundRoger MarshCalifornia State
This Orange County suburb offers the perfect weekend staycation from Los AngelesTravel Bugs WorldOrange County, CA
Disney Makes Notable Theme Park Policy ChangesRebekah BartonOrlando, FL
Nine businesses in south Orange County targeted by burglarsEdy ZooOrange County, CA
Daily Trojan
New state law sheds light on USC wages
California now requires employers with at least fifteen workers to report salary ranges in job postings, as of Jan. 1. It is not the first or only state to do so: Similar laws in Washington and Rhode Island also went into effect at the turn of the new year, joining Nevada, Colorado, Connecticut, Maryland and a handful of cities and counties. USC, the second-largest private employer in Los Angeles County with 28,119 faculty, staff and student workers as of the 2021-22 academic year, is also subject to the new law.
ocsportszone.com
PHOTOS: Four baseball coaches from OC receive most prestigious national honors
Among those inducted were top row George Horton (second from left) and John Altobelli, represented by his daughter Alexis; and bottom row, Dave Demarest, second from left and Don Sneddon, third from left. (Photos courtesy American Baseball Coaches Association). Dave Demarest, George Horton, John Altobelli and Don Sneddon honored. The...
NBC Los Angeles
SoCal Wakes Up to Frost Wednesday
Brr, it's cold out there. Burbank, Thousand Oaks, and areas of Riverside County were waking up to frosty windshields Wednesday, as several advisories went into effect for the cold weather. A frost advisory was in effect in Riverside County, affecting Riverside, Moreno Valley and Corona, in addition to the Inland...
police1.com
Calif. detective suffers medical emergency, dies while driving home from work
LOS ANGELES — A Los Angeles County sheriff's detective crashed and died late Sunday night, Jan. 15, while he was driving home from work near Torrance, the sheriff said. Detective Steven J. Lim, who worked for the Sheriff's Department for 26 years, died in the crash near Carson Street and Vermont Avenue, just outside of Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, Sheriff Robert Luna said.
Huntington Beach Continues Fight With Sacramento Over Housing Mandates
Surf City leaders are looking at implementing a new housing plan as the council majority gears up to fight Sacramento over housing mandates. While the city has yet to pitch the plan to the state, there isn’t another one like it in California according to city staff, with the city zoning for 7,000 units less than the plan the state provisionally approved last year.
Yoshiharu Ramen Heading to Laguna Niguel
A burgeoning local chain, Yoshiharu already operates nine locations around Southern California, including a few right here in Orange county
outlooknewspapers.com
More Storms to Drench Glendale; Officials Urge Caution
First published in the Jan. 14 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. A cold, rainy, destructive storm passed through Southern California this week, soaking Glendale and leaving residents scrambling for sandbags and avoiding inundated roadways. Another storm is brewing and is anticipated to arrive today and continue through Sunday, according...
Irvine man fatally shot in confrontation with police
A Southern California man armed with a gun was fatally shot in a confrontation with police officers, authorities said.
OC will pay $1.7M to settle lawsuit by businesses impacted by COVID-19 restrictions
Orange County has agreed to pay $1.7 million to settle a lawsuit from businesses which faced fees and expenses while restricted from operating during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Irvine Councilwoman Threatens To Pull City Out of Green Power Agency if CEO Isn’t Replaced
Orange County’s green power agency could lose its biggest member after Irvine Councilwoman Kathleen Treseder threatened to vote in favor of pulling out of the agency if the current CEO and legal counsel aren’t gone by the end of January. “In order to reform OCPA, the first steps...
Actor Julian Sands identified as hiker missing in Mt. Baldy area since Friday
Julian Sands, an actor who rose to fame in the 1980s and 90s, is one of two missing hikers currently being searched for in Southern California's mountains, authorities confirmed Wednesday.
Victim In Fatal 5 Freeway Crash Into Ravine Identified
A 27-year-old Lodi man has been identified as the victim of a fatal 5 Freeway crash discovered Sunday afternoon. Ernesto Nava Jr., 27, of Lodi, was identified as the occupant of a vehicle discovered in a ravine next to the northbound 5 Freeway between McBean Parkway and Valencia Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County ...
foxla.com
LASD detective dies in Carson after medical emergency while driving
CARSON, Calif. - A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department detective died Sunday after suffering a medical emergency while driving home from a work assignment in Carson, according to authorities. It happened just after 10 p.m. near West Carson Street and Vermont Avenue. Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna identified the...
newsantaana.com
CHOC breaks ground on a new nine-story tower
Orange, Calif., January 17, 2023 – Children’s Hospital of Orange County (CHOC) has broken ground on a nine-story tower at its main campus in Orange that will house a variety of pediatric outpatient services in a soothing and inviting patient- and family-centered environment. The 330,000-sq.-ft. Southwest Tower, on...
orangecountytribune.com
“Year of the Cat” this weekend
The COVID-19 pandemic put a damper on plans to celebrate the Tet lunar new year holiday in recent years but local celebrations in and for the local Vietnamese-American community are back in the West Orange County area and just a few days away in observance of “The Year of the Cat.”
3 California cities among highest for life expectancy, report finds
Researchers also found that moving to California might actually make your life longer.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Five Killed in Truck Crash on State Route 86 in Riverside County
Five parties were killed in a traffic crash involving a big rig in Thermal on January 14, 2023. The truck accident occurred at the intersection of State Route 86 and 81st Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. Details on the Big Rig Crash in Thermal That Killed Five People.
UCLA Receives a Tuesday Afternoon "BOOM!"
On Tuesday afternoon, UCLA Director of Player Personnel Ethan Young tweeted out "BOOM!" A "BOOM!" is a verbal commitment. With the transfer portal open until January 18, we updated our transfer recruiting target list, which you can view HERE.
Fatal multi-vehicle crash closes lanes of 101 Freeway in Calabasas
Officials with the California Highway Patrol and the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a fatal, multi-vehicle crash in Calabasas Monday night that prompted the closure of lanes on both sides of the freeway. Calls about the crash on the 101 Freeway, near Las Virgenes Road, came in at around 9:12 p.m., officials with L.A. […]
ZIPping around Long Beach: The 90810 is affordable and (or but) freeway close
The median home price in 90810 in November was $647,400, nearly $100,000 less than the city’s median of $730,000. The post ZIPping around Long Beach: The 90810 is affordable and (or but) freeway close appeared first on Long Beach Post.
