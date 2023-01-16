ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montclair, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Jersey Globe

Republicans settle on likely Senate candidate in LD14

As Republicans work to expand their minority in the New Jersey Legislature and possibly even turn it into a majority, one place where they’ll need to run a strong campaign this year is the 14th legislative district, a Democratic-leaning district based in the suburbs of Mercer and Middlesex Counties.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Growing consensus that Jaffer’s successor should be a woman

As the dust settles on the unforeseen retirement of freshman Assemblywoman Sadaf Jaffer (D-Montgomery), Democratic party leaders appear to ready to rule out a male successor to run with State Sen. Andrew Zwicker (D-South Brunswick) and Assemblyman Roy Freiman (D-Hillsborough) in the 16th legislative district. “There’s no way three men...
MONTGOMERY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Judge moves Mendham election challenge trial to February

A trial set to begin on Wednesday challenging the results of a township committee election in Mendham has been pushed back to February 7 after an attorney representing Democrat Lauren Spirig – the winner by just three votes — was permitted to amend his complaint. The extension rescinds...
MENDHAM, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Bucco, Dunn, Barranco get key Republican endorsements in LD25

The new 25th legislative district team of State Sen. Anthony M. Bucco (R-Boonton), Assemblywoman Aura Dunn (R-Mendham), and Assemblyman Christian Barranco (R-Jefferson) unveiled a huge slate of Republican endorsers today, in a show of force likely intended to deter any murmurings of a primary challenge. Among the endorsers are Morris...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Van Drew gets seat on House Judiciary Committee

Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-Dennis) told the New Jersey Globe tonight that he will have a seat on the powerful House Judiciary Committee in the 118th Congress. The panel, chaired by Rep. Jim Jordan (R—Ohio), is expected to have a high profile over the next two years. In a...
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy