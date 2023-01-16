Read full article on original website
Duluth Polar Plunge returns to Park Point in 1 month
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - In just one month from now, hundreds will brave the elements and take the plunge into Lake Superior. The Polar Plunge is the biggest fundraiser for Special Olympics Minnesota. It has raised more than $2.5 million in its 22-year history. This year’s plunge is...
City by City: Lincoln Park, Wisconsin, Superior
Lincoln Park, Duluth- The Lincoln Park Business Group is celebrating a new member. Joy Herbert has joined the group as its new administrator. She will manage office duties, meet and connect with local businesses, manage new events and help organize other aspects of the group. She was a board member of the West Duluth Business Club and has run the small business Little Neetchers for 13 years.
Local ballroom studio hosting open house to dance for a cause
DULUTH, MN (Northern News Now) - A Duluth ballroom dance studio is opening its doors to anyone who wants to try out partner dancing this weekend. Simply Ballroom in the Lincoln Park neighborhood of Duluth hosts an open house once a month featuring local artists. This month, the artists are...
Warm January creates unique challenge for Duluth road crews
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -- The January thaw has helped create potholes all across the Twin Ports much earlier in the season than usual. This creates a unique challenge for road crews. Duluth street maintenance workers said the rain and warm temperatures this month have caused the potholes that...
Duluth Rescue Dog Might Not Be Photogenic, But She Has Eyes For You
I was checking my e-mail last night when I saw our usual Tuesday evening e-mail from Nicole at Animal Allies. She always sends us the featured pet of the week that we will discuss on Wednesday mornings. Her e-mail simply said:. This week we’ll be talking about Lucie!. While...
Local ski hills enjoy wacky January weather
DECC to host free movies every Thursday in February
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth Entertainment Convention Center (DECC) announced Wednesday its new “Big Movies at the DECC” event happening through the month of February. The event will feature family-friendly movies on a big screen in the Harbor Side Ballroom. They’re asking attendees to bring...
Mystery Photo: Who Is The Duluth Couple Pictured In This Vintage Photo Listed For Sale?
If you search around on eBay looking for vintage memorabilia and photos, you may find the listing that has direct ties to the Northland. The listing is a vintage cabinet photo that was taken between 1880 and 1889. It features a husband and wife and what is most interesting to me is that the couple is from Duluth the photographer imprinted on the photo was located in downtown Duluth.
Duluthian Harry Welty Unveils His Latest Winter Snow Sculpture – One With A Message
It would not truly be winter in Duluth without a new snow sculpture from Harry Welty who lives in a prime location for all to see his latest artwork. His home is on the corner of 21st Avenue East and 4th Street, so you need to look fast if you are driving up the hill, or turn down 4th street to get a better look.
A Popular Zoo in Minnesota Just Announced Sad News
The sad announcement from this Minnesota Zoo came late last week regarding a popular resident. The Lake Superior Zoo is located on Minnesota's scenic North Shore on a 19-acre site along Kinsbury Creek in Duluth. According to its website, it's been a staple in the Land of 10,000 Lakes for quite a while:
City by City: Chisholm, Bayfield, Washburn
Chisholm, MN- The Minnesota Discovery Center is inviting dinosaur lovers for an evening of fun Saturday, January 21. They will be hosting a free Open Fossil Lab and a meet and greet with the Discovery Center’s Paleontologist. The fossil lab will feature some discoveries made in Northern Minnesota. Additionally, there will be a special presentation discussing the Hill Annex Project which is a research project taking place on the Mesabi Range. The evening of fun runs from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and is free for all to attend.
Where’s The Cold? Here’s When Minnesota’s Warm Winter Weather Trend Will Likely End
The winter of 2022-2023 has overall not been a very cold one overall so far across Minnesota. While we've seen the occasional brisk few days here and there like the cold stretch right before Christmas, things have overall been relatively warm - particularly as we work our way through what is generally the coldest month of the year.
Duluth Heritage Center hosts Minnesota Hockey Fights Cancer games
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth Heritage Center will be hosting a series of youth hockey games to raise cancer awareness on Monday. Eight out of ten Duluth Amateur Hockey Association (DAHA) teams will be participating in the event. There will be five games played between the Seitz...
Third candidate plans to run for Duluth Mayor
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A third candidate is hoping to earn a spot in the Duluth mayor’s office. Robert Schieve said he plans to run for mayor during a press conference he held Monday, January 15. Mayor Emily Larson is running for re-election and former State Lawmaker...
Jail Turns Into New Apartments In Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. — The old St. Louis County Jail is reopening as a new apartment complex this Friday. At one time the jail had 99 cells. Now as a new apartment complex, the building will have 33 units which are mix between studios and one and two bedrooms. It...
Minnesota man free after 25-year wrongful imprisonment
(Moose Lake, MN) -- A Minnesota man is out of prison after spending nearly 25 years there for a conviction reviewers say was based on faulty evidence. Thomas Rhodes was released Friday from the Moose Lake facility after the Minnesota Conviction Review Unit of the state's Attorney General's office examined his case in partnership with the Great North Innocence Project.
UMD Dance Team wins 2023 National Championship, first time in program history
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The University of Minnesota-Duluth’s Dance Team members are coming home with some hardware. The team competed at the UDA’s (Universal Dance Association) College Cheerleading and Dance Team Nationals this past weekend in Orlando. They competed in the Open Jazz and Open Pom...
Martin Luther King Jr. Day Events in the Northland
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Events are planned all across Duluth to honor the civil rights icon and his legacy. Martin Luther King Jr. Day was recognizes by all 50 states in 2000, in Minnesota the holiday was recognized officially in 1984. There are three events scheduled in Duluth...
Keep Moving Forward: Duluth rally calls for more action on racial equity
Head-On Crash With Semi Claims Life of Minnesota Woman
Hinckley, MN (KROC-AM News)- A head-on crash involving a semi-truck claimed the life of an elderly St. Paul woman near Hinckley over the weekend. The State Patrol says 82-year-old Rosemary Lundquist was operating a Toyota Camry that was traveling west on Hwy. 23 in east-central Minnesota’s Pine County when her vehicle left the westbound lane and entered the eastbound lane of the two-lane highway. The Camry then collided head-on with an eastbound semi-truck shortly before 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.
