LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Valparaiso man was arrested after he led police on a chase in LaPorte County on Friday evening. The LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office says one of its deputies was driving near the 5000 south block of U.S. 35 just before 6:40 p.m. when he noticed another vehicle was speeding. He tried to stop the vehicle near Rachel Street, but the vehicle failed to stop, which led to a pursuit.

LAPORTE COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO