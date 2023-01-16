Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania witness photographs hovering triangle-shaped objectRoger MarshPennsylvania State
McDonald’s Location at 40th And Walnut Streets Philadelphia ClosedMadocUpper Darby, PA
After killing a 13-year-old and confessing it on instagram, teen asked how to hide the dead bodyWestland DailyBensalem Township, PA
Enjoy The Eerie Stuff? Plan a Visit to This Historic Pennsylvania PrisonMelissa FrostPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia A’s Pitcher Bob Trice Thought Baseball Should Be FunIBWAAPhiladelphia, PA
New Jersey Globe
Fantasia, Inganamort running together for open 24th district Assembly seats
Sussex County Commissioner Dawn Fantasia and Chester Township Mayor Mike Inganamort have teamed up to seek two open State Assembly seats in the 24th legislative district where incumbents Parker Space (R-Wantage) and Hal Wirths (R-Wantage) are not seeking re-election. “Assemblymen Space and Wirths have been courageous fighters for us,” Fantasia...
New Jersey Globe
N.J. election officials knew about voting machine issues in November
The Monmouth County Superintendent of Elections office was notified nearly nine weeks ago that general election vote totals didn’t add up, but they didn’t stop the certification of the election results. James Bean, a former Belmar councilman, filed a request under New Jersey’s Open Public Records Act on...
‘Trenton has not done a damn thing.’ Mayor plans to sue state over bail reform
Mayor Tony Perry announced his plans to take on rising auto thefts by suing state officials who he says are to blame.
New Jersey Globe
Benson lands CWA endorsement in Mercer Exec race
Assemblyman Dan Benson (D-Hamilton) has notched a third big labor endorsement in his Democratic primary challenge against Mercer County Executive Brian Hughes, with the Communications Workers of America (CWA) giving their support to the six-term legislator today. “In Trenton, Dan Benson consistently stands alongside our members,” CWA District 1 Vice...
New Jersey Globe
Here’s an early long list of potential Assembly candidates for Jaffer’s seat
The unexpected retirement of Assemblywoman Sadaf Jaffer (D-Montgomery) after just one term in the New Jersey Legislature opens up a seat in one of five competitive districts Republicans need to flip in order to take the majority in November’s midterm elections. The search for Jaffer’s replacement is complicated: Democrats...
Friday The 13th Proves Lucky For 11 NJ Lottery Players
Friday the 13th turned into a lucky one for eleven New Jersey Lottery players. Ten Mega Millions lottery tickets worth $10,000 — and one good for $20,000 — were sold in the Garden state. The tickets from the Friday, Jan. 13, drawing matched four of the five white...
New Jersey Globe
Trailblazers: 11 Black politicians from New Jersey you should know about
Dr. George E. Cannon (1869-1925) was a physician and New Jersey Black Republican leader from Jersey City who seconded the nomination of President Calvin Coolidge at the 1924 Republican National Convention in Cleveland. He was the first Republican to win a statewide primary election after becoming the top vote-getter for delegate in the GOP primary. Traditionally, the delegate candidate with the most votes became chair of the delegation, but Cannon relinquished the post to U.S. Senator Walter Edge in recognition of anti-lynching legislation that Edge had sponsored. Cannon’s role at the Coolidge convention came despite his open criticism of the treatment of Blacks by President Warren Harding. (At the convention that year, Republican National Committeeman Hamilton F. Kean, the future governor’s grandfather, escorted Black delegates onto the floor after a sergeant-at-arms refused to allow them to enter the convention hall.)
New Jersey Globe
Trailblazer: Lt. Governor Sheila Oliver
Sheila Oliver is the first Black to serve as Lieutenant Governor of New Jersey, the first Black woman to win a statewide election in New Jersey, and was the first Black woman to serve as Speaker of the New Jersey State Assembly. Oliver began her political career as a two-term...
11 NJ Mega Millions tickets win $10,000
NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — They may not have won the jackpot, but 11 Mega Millions players in New Jersey won big in Friday’s drawing, lottery officials said Tuesday. Ten tickets were third-tier winners, earning $10,000 each. Another ticket was also a third-tier winner, but it’s worth $20,000 since it was purchased with a megaplier. The […]
New Jersey Globe
Trailblazer: Assemblyman John S. Watson
John S. Watson (1924-1996) was the first Black to win a countywide election in Mercer County when he was elected to the Board of Freeholders in 1970. He was the father of Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-Ewing), the first Black woman to represent New Jersey in the U.S. House of Representatives.
NJ to consider whether Black residents get reparation payments for slavery
New Jersey Senate and Assembly Committees could soon consider legislation, S386 and A938, that calls for a special task force to be formed to review the history of slavery in the Garden State and propose different ways to offer reparations for Black residents. According to Jean-Pierre Brutus, the senior counsel...
3 warehouses planned for former South Jersey business center property
Nearly 48 acres of land, located at what was formerly known as the Salem Business Center, will be the future home to three warehouse buildings, according to a release last week put out by the Carneys Point property’s new owners, D2 Collins LLC of Philadelphia. The seller, the Delaware...
New Jersey Globe
Hughes hits Benson for vote on controversial elections bill
In an email sent to Mercer Democratic county committee members today, Mercer County Executive Brian Hughes attacked his Democratic primary challenger, Assemblyman Dan Benson (D-Hamilton), for supporting a bill in the Assembly that would loosen New Jersey’s pay-to-play laws and increase campaign contribution limits, among other provisions. “This legislation...
New Jersey Globe
Gunaratna returns as Murphy’s communications director
Mahen Gunaratna is returning to his post as communications director to Gov. Phil Murphy after spending the 2022 midterm elections at one of the nation’s largest gun safety advocacy organizations. Alex Altman, who served as Murphy’s acting communications director, will return to her position as deputy communications director. On...
Alligator found in vacant lot in New Jersey
Animal rescuers in New Jersey said they are investigating the origins of an unusual non-native animal picked up in Monmouth County: an alligator.
New Jersey Globe
Hiram Gonzalez joins Cirillo slate in West New York
Hiram Gonzalez, a U.S. Marine corps veteran who has run West New Yor’s recreation basketball program for more than a decade, will run for town commissioner on a ticket headed by mayoral candidate Cosmo Cirillo. Gonzalez is the assistant finance director in Guttenberg, where Cirillo is the town administrator.
New Jersey Globe
Mejia at last confirms he won’t run for re-election
More than a week after the fate of his Assembly seat was publicly announced, Assemblyman Pedro Mejia (D-Secaucus) at last said today that he won’t run for re-election this year. “Serving the people of the 32nd district in the State Assembly has been a wonderful honor and I am...
MLK once lived in this dilapidated N.J. house, local activists say. A new grant could help save it.
In the years before he became an iconic leader of the Civil Rights movements, a young Martin Luther King Jr. planned his first sit-in while living in a three-story row house in Camden, local researchers say. That house — at 753 Walnut Street — is now a deteriorating ruin, with...
New Jersey Globe
New Jersey was against Dr. King state holiday before it was for it
The road to establishing a legal holiday honoring the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in New Jersey was a slow one. During the final days of the 1974-75 legislative session, the Democratic-controlled State Senate rejected the idea of a new state holiday, saying New Jersey taxpayers couldn’t afford it.
Washington Examiner
Election error: Voting machine hiccup flips local election in New Jersey
A tabulation error with a voting machine in New Jersey caused the results of a local school board race to change nearly two months after the election. Both candidates in the race for a seat on the Ocean Township school board have been notified, per a report from the New Jersey Globe.
