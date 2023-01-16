ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hova powell
2d ago

Well Ms. Oliver ask Murphy to put some money in our pocket the Money he gave to the immigrants our money which he should give New Jersey steady in taxes. give us money for our pocket. $1000

Guest
2d ago

She got her then, boyfriend out of a dwi stop where he failed the breathalyzer test….. good honest liberal?

New Jersey Globe

Fantasia, Inganamort running together for open 24th district Assembly seats

Sussex County Commissioner Dawn Fantasia and Chester Township Mayor Mike Inganamort have teamed up to seek two open State Assembly seats in the 24th legislative district where incumbents Parker Space (R-Wantage) and Hal Wirths (R-Wantage) are not seeking re-election. “Assemblymen Space and Wirths have been courageous fighters for us,” Fantasia...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Gunaratna returns as Murphy’s communications director

Mahen Gunaratna is returning to his post as communications director to Gov. Phil Murphy after spending the 2022 midterm elections at one of the nation’s largest gun safety advocacy organizations. Alex Altman, who served as Murphy’s acting communications director, will return to her position as deputy communications director. On...
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey Globe

Jaffer will not seek re-election to Assembly in 2023

Assemblywoman Sadaf Jaffer (D-Montgomery), a rising star in the New Jersey legislature, will not seek re-election to a second term this year, the New Jersey Globe has confirmed. Jaffer told Democratic party leaders on Monday that she will not run again, creating an open seat race in a legislative district...
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey Globe

Mejia at last confirms he won’t run for re-election

More than a week after the fate of his Assembly seat was publicly announced, Assemblyman Pedro Mejia (D-Secaucus) at last said today that he won’t run for re-election this year. “Serving the people of the 32nd district in the State Assembly has been a wonderful honor and I am...
SECAUCUS, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Here’s an early long list of potential Assembly candidates for Jaffer’s seat

The unexpected retirement of Assemblywoman Sadaf Jaffer (D-Montgomery) after just one term in the New Jersey Legislature opens up a seat in one of five competitive districts Republicans need to flip in order to take the majority in November’s midterm elections. The search for Jaffer’s replacement is complicated: Democrats...
PRINCETON, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Trailblazers: 11 Black politicians from New Jersey you should know about

Dr. George E. Cannon (1869-1925) was a physician and New Jersey Black Republican leader from Jersey City who seconded the nomination of President Calvin Coolidge at the 1924 Republican National Convention in Cleveland. He was the first Republican to win a statewide primary election after becoming the top vote-getter for delegate in the GOP primary. Traditionally, the delegate candidate with the most votes became chair of the delegation, but Cannon relinquished the post to U.S. Senator Walter Edge in recognition of anti-lynching legislation that Edge had sponsored. Cannon’s role at the Coolidge convention came despite his open criticism of the treatment of Blacks by President Warren Harding. (At the convention that year, Republican National Committeeman Hamilton F. Kean, the future governor’s grandfather, escorted Black delegates onto the floor after a sergeant-at-arms refused to allow them to enter the convention hall.)
NEW JERSEY STATE
92.7 WOBM

NJ to consider whether Black residents get reparation payments for slavery

New Jersey Senate and Assembly Committees could soon consider legislation, S386 and A938, that calls for a special task force to be formed to review the history of slavery in the Garden State and propose different ways to offer reparations for Black residents. According to Jean-Pierre Brutus, the senior counsel...
NBC Philadelphia

$53M for NJ Unemployment Call Center Blasted as ‘Complete Waste of Money'

New Jersey taxpayers spent tens of millions of dollars for help answering phone calls from unemployment claimants during the pandemic. Now, unemployment rates have returned to pre-pandemic levels, but thousands of applicants are still experiencing the same benefits processing delays that were commonplace in 2020 and 2021. And some applicants...
NJ.com

Ex-worker sues N.J. cannabis operator for racial discrimination

A former employee of Ascend Wellness Holdings is suing the multi-state cannabis operator, claiming she was harassed and discriminated against by management because of her race and unfairly fired. The ex-employee, who is Black, filed the lawsuit in Passaic County against Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc., its subsidiary New Jersey Management...
MONTCLAIR, NJ

