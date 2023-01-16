Read full article on original website
Hova powell
2d ago
Well Ms. Oliver ask Murphy to put some money in our pocket the Money he gave to the immigrants our money which he should give New Jersey steady in taxes. give us money for our pocket. $1000
2
Guest
2d ago
She got her then, boyfriend out of a dwi stop where he failed the breathalyzer test….. good honest liberal?
3
New Jersey Globe
Fantasia, Inganamort running together for open 24th district Assembly seats
Sussex County Commissioner Dawn Fantasia and Chester Township Mayor Mike Inganamort have teamed up to seek two open State Assembly seats in the 24th legislative district where incumbents Parker Space (R-Wantage) and Hal Wirths (R-Wantage) are not seeking re-election. “Assemblymen Space and Wirths have been courageous fighters for us,” Fantasia...
New Jersey Globe
Gunaratna returns as Murphy’s communications director
Mahen Gunaratna is returning to his post as communications director to Gov. Phil Murphy after spending the 2022 midterm elections at one of the nation’s largest gun safety advocacy organizations. Alex Altman, who served as Murphy’s acting communications director, will return to her position as deputy communications director. On...
New Jersey Globe
Monmouth poll: New Jerseyans skeptical of state, federal government – but prefer Trenton to Washington
New Jerseyans give their state government higher marks than the federal government but aren’t hugely satisfied with either, according to a new Monmouth University Poll released today. 36% of New Jersey adults rated the quality of state government positively (calling it either excellent or good), versus 19% who said...
New Jersey Globe
Jaffer will not seek re-election to Assembly in 2023
Assemblywoman Sadaf Jaffer (D-Montgomery), a rising star in the New Jersey legislature, will not seek re-election to a second term this year, the New Jersey Globe has confirmed. Jaffer told Democratic party leaders on Monday that she will not run again, creating an open seat race in a legislative district...
New Jersey Globe
Mejia at last confirms he won’t run for re-election
More than a week after the fate of his Assembly seat was publicly announced, Assemblyman Pedro Mejia (D-Secaucus) at last said today that he won’t run for re-election this year. “Serving the people of the 32nd district in the State Assembly has been a wonderful honor and I am...
New Jersey Globe
Here’s an early long list of potential Assembly candidates for Jaffer’s seat
The unexpected retirement of Assemblywoman Sadaf Jaffer (D-Montgomery) after just one term in the New Jersey Legislature opens up a seat in one of five competitive districts Republicans need to flip in order to take the majority in November’s midterm elections. The search for Jaffer’s replacement is complicated: Democrats...
‘Trenton has not done a damn thing.’ Mayor plans to sue state over bail reform
Mayor Tony Perry announced his plans to take on rising auto thefts by suing state officials who he says are to blame.
New Jersey Globe
Trailblazers: 11 Black politicians from New Jersey you should know about
Dr. George E. Cannon (1869-1925) was a physician and New Jersey Black Republican leader from Jersey City who seconded the nomination of President Calvin Coolidge at the 1924 Republican National Convention in Cleveland. He was the first Republican to win a statewide primary election after becoming the top vote-getter for delegate in the GOP primary. Traditionally, the delegate candidate with the most votes became chair of the delegation, but Cannon relinquished the post to U.S. Senator Walter Edge in recognition of anti-lynching legislation that Edge had sponsored. Cannon’s role at the Coolidge convention came despite his open criticism of the treatment of Blacks by President Warren Harding. (At the convention that year, Republican National Committeeman Hamilton F. Kean, the future governor’s grandfather, escorted Black delegates onto the floor after a sergeant-at-arms refused to allow them to enter the convention hall.)
Washington Examiner
Election error: Voting machine hiccup flips local election in New Jersey
A tabulation error with a voting machine in New Jersey caused the results of a local school board race to change nearly two months after the election. Both candidates in the race for a seat on the Ocean Township school board have been notified, per a report from the New Jersey Globe.
NJ to consider whether Black residents get reparation payments for slavery
New Jersey Senate and Assembly Committees could soon consider legislation, S386 and A938, that calls for a special task force to be formed to review the history of slavery in the Garden State and propose different ways to offer reparations for Black residents. According to Jean-Pierre Brutus, the senior counsel...
New Bill Establishes NJ Siblings Bill of Rights
A new bill out of the State of NJ that supplements the Child Placement Bill of Rights will focus on the importance of maintaining sibling relationships in the child welfare system.
Waitlist for federally subsidized Section 8 housing in NJ now open
New Jersey residents can now pre-apply for Section 8 housing. The program asks residents to pay about one-third of their income to housing costs, and subsidies cover the remaining rent. Residents can submit pre-applications online through Feb. 3. [ more › ]
NJ must live up to Dr. King’s legacy and end racial disparity in our justice system | Opinion
Fifty-five years ago this March, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. visited the City of Newark to promote the Poor People’s Campaign. Eight days later, he was dead – assassinated on a motel balcony in Memphis, Tenn. As we mark Dr. King’s birthday this weekend, Newark – and all...
NJ racial equality poll: 26% say Black and white people are treated the same
Most New Jersey adults embrace the state's racial and ethnic diversity, but at the same time acknowledge that we are far from becoming a racially equitable society, according to the latest poll out of Monmouth University. The poll, released in advance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, surveyed more than...
wrnjradio.com
Murphy administration announces federal approval of action plan to distribute Hurricane Ida recovery funds
NEW JERSEY – The Murphy administration Tuesday announced the federal government’s approval of New Jersey’s plan to spend $228 million of federal Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) funds to assist households and communities that were impacted by Hurricane Ida. The approval of New Jersey’s Action...
NBC Philadelphia
$53M for NJ Unemployment Call Center Blasted as ‘Complete Waste of Money'
New Jersey taxpayers spent tens of millions of dollars for help answering phone calls from unemployment claimants during the pandemic. Now, unemployment rates have returned to pre-pandemic levels, but thousands of applicants are still experiencing the same benefits processing delays that were commonplace in 2020 and 2021. And some applicants...
The Most Expensive City To Live In America Is In New Jersey
This may ultimately explain a whole lot. Suddenly, the most expensive City in America to live (from a rent perspective) is in New Jersey. This didn’t happen overnight and it has actually been several years in the making. This could easily become a trivia question stumper. If you ask...
This Amazing School Is The Oldest In New Jersey And One Of The Oldest In America
So many of us here in New Jersey love the history of this great state, and there is no doubt that our history is a rich one. Some of the things we really love to discover here in the Garden State are the old things, and more specifically, the oldest things, and some of them are around us and we don't even know it.
N.J. school district’s funding is unconstitutionally low, lawyers tell appeals court
A New Jersey appeals court heard arguments Tuesday about state funding for the Lakewood school district, which lawyers for a public school parents group argue is so low that it violates students’ rights. In the predominantly Orthodox Jewish community in Ocean County, all but 6,000 of the district’s 50,000...
Ex-worker sues N.J. cannabis operator for racial discrimination
A former employee of Ascend Wellness Holdings is suing the multi-state cannabis operator, claiming she was harassed and discriminated against by management because of her race and unfairly fired. The ex-employee, who is Black, filed the lawsuit in Passaic County against Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc., its subsidiary New Jersey Management...
