New Jersey Globe
Fantasia, Inganamort running together for open 24th district Assembly seats
Sussex County Commissioner Dawn Fantasia and Chester Township Mayor Mike Inganamort have teamed up to seek two open State Assembly seats in the 24th legislative district where incumbents Parker Space (R-Wantage) and Hal Wirths (R-Wantage) are not seeking re-election. “Assemblymen Space and Wirths have been courageous fighters for us,” Fantasia...
New Jersey Globe
10th district GOP incumbents launch re-election bid
Two Republican assemblymen with targets on their backs have announced their plans to seek re-election to their Jersey shore seats, setting up a possible test of their own local organizational strength against the GOP county chairman, George Gilmore. Greg McGuckin (R-Toms River) and John Catalano (R-Brick) have no announced opponents...
New Jersey Globe
N.J. county will seek court-ordered recount after voting machines produced erroneous election results
The Monmouth County Board of Elections are expected to ask a judge to order a recount of an Ocean Township school board race after their voting machine vendor, Election Systems and Software (ES&S), acknowledged on Tuesday that a human programming error caused some votes to be double counted, the New Jersey Globe has learned.
New Jersey Globe
Mejia at last confirms he won’t run for re-election
More than a week after the fate of his Assembly seat was publicly announced, Assemblyman Pedro Mejia (D-Secaucus) at last said today that he won’t run for re-election this year. “Serving the people of the 32nd district in the State Assembly has been a wonderful honor and I am...
Washington Examiner
Election error: Voting machine hiccup flips local election in New Jersey
A tabulation error with a voting machine in New Jersey caused the results of a local school board race to change nearly two months after the election. Both candidates in the race for a seat on the Ocean Township school board have been notified, per a report from the New Jersey Globe.
New Jersey Globe
Here’s an early long list of potential Assembly candidates for Jaffer’s seat
The unexpected retirement of Assemblywoman Sadaf Jaffer (D-Montgomery) after just one term in the New Jersey Legislature opens up a seat in one of five competitive districts Republicans need to flip in order to take the majority in November’s midterm elections. The search for Jaffer’s replacement is complicated: Democrats...
‘Trenton has not done a damn thing.’ Mayor plans to sue state over bail reform
Mayor Tony Perry announced his plans to take on rising auto thefts by suing state officials who he says are to blame.
New Jersey Globe
Hiram Gonzalez joins Cirillo slate in West New York
Hiram Gonzalez, a U.S. Marine corps veteran who has run West New Yor’s recreation basketball program for more than a decade, will run for town commissioner on a ticket headed by mayoral candidate Cosmo Cirillo. Gonzalez is the assistant finance director in Guttenberg, where Cirillo is the town administrator.
Mastriano Joins Giordano to Discuss Campaign: "I Don't Buy That a 'No Exceptions' Candidate Can't Win"
In today’s third hour, Dom welcomes back Pennsylvania State Senator Doug Mastriano, former gubernatorial candidate in Pennsylvania, to discuss and reflect upon his campaign against now Governor Josh Shapiro.
New Jersey Globe
The story of a maid who became an assemblywoman
A former maid and the granddaughter of slaves, Remay Pearce (1920-2007) served as an assemblywoman from Essex County for about seven weeks in 1979 and 1980. In those days, when a seat in the legislature became vacant, it would remain empty until the next general election – even if the seat were about to expire. That led to a few short-term legislative careers.
New Jersey Globe
Trailblazer: N.J. VFW Commander Luddie Austin
Luddie H. Austin, a former Trenton police sergeant and decorated New Jersey Army National Guard veteran has become the first Black to serve as State Commander of the New Jersey Veterans of Foreign Wars, in 2021. Austin served in the National Guard from 1987 to 2008 and was a military...
$50M Investment As Campbell's Relocates Jobs To Camden County
Hundreds of new Campbell Soup Co jobs are expected to relocate to New Jersey with the consolidation of snack business offices in Connecticut and North Carolina, the food giant's officials announced. Campbell's is moving an estimated 330 jobs to its Camden location, bringing the total jobs there to 1,600. "We’re...
MLK once lived in this dilapidated N.J. house, local activists say. A new grant could help save it.
In the years before he became an iconic leader of the Civil Rights movements, a young Martin Luther King Jr. planned his first sit-in while living in a three-story row house in Camden, local researchers say. That house — at 753 Walnut Street — is now a deteriorating ruin, with...
Why hasn’t New Jersey officially recognized important sites in Martin Luther King Jr.’s history?
Two sites in South Jersey could hold the key to creating a more accurate narrative surrounding Martin Luther King Jr.’s beginnings as a civil rights leader. So why has it been such a struggle to get these places properly recognized?
Incredible estate owned by several NJ power families is for sale
When former Trenton Mayor Douglas Palmer and his wife Christiana Foglio-Palmer lived at 155 Lower Creek Road in Stockton, Delaware Township, they called it his “weekend getaway,” since according to a column in the Trentonian back in 2010, the rumor of his living in the Tony town (instead of Trenton, the town he was mayor of) leaked to the press.
Ex-worker sues N.J. cannabis operator for racial discrimination
A former employee of Ascend Wellness Holdings is suing the multi-state cannabis operator, claiming she was harassed and discriminated against by management because of her race and unfairly fired. The ex-employee, who is Black, filed the lawsuit in Passaic County against Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc., its subsidiary New Jersey Management...
thesunpapers.com
Township gives thanks to Inspira
We are grateful to have Inspira Medical Center Mullica Hill as a partner and sponsor for Mullica Hill Christmas Lights on Main and many other community events. Looking back on 2022, it is clear that their commitment extends across all of South Jersey. Thank you to CEO Amy Beaulieu Mansue and the Inspira team for being an active member and giving back to our community.
Catholic Church plans to sell 31 acres of N.J. ‘pristine forest’ over objections of neighbors
The Catholic Church is slated to sell acres of woods in Ocean County to a developer, but plans to build dozens of homes on the site have yet to be approved by local officials as some community members are speaking out against the deal. The Church of the Visitation and...
This Is The Best Seafood Destination In All Of New Jersey
If you’re anything like me, you love a good seafood dish and in New Jersey, there are a million and one places to go. We live so close to the Jersey shore which is home to some of the most amazing restaurants in the area. I love all things seafood and eat it all and have tried just about every restaurant, but the best rate restaurant in New Jersey for seafood is a place I’ve never been before.
billypenn.com
Pressure is mounting for the judge who jailed Meek Mill to resign. She’s already been stripped of criminal cases.
A week after Meek Mill received a gubernatorial pardon for the 15-year-old charge that famously landed him in jail after he popped a wheelie, pressure is mounting for the judge who put him behind bars to resign. Judge Genece Brinkley, who had sentenced the Philadelphia rapper born Robert Rihmeek Williams...
