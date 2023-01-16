ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

The Independent

Giuliani says Trump told him to take classified files home

Rudy Giuliani said that former president Donald Trump once advised him to take secret documents home with him, Business Insider reported. The former New York City mayor and attorney for the former president made the revelation when speaking on his WABC77 radio show entitled Uncovering the Truth with Rudy Giuliani & Dr. Maria Ryan.Mr Giuliani said that he was working on “vetting” some “very rich people” by going through their tax returns for Mr Trump. “When I was his lawyer, I mean, there was a period of time I was there like, uh, 10 straight days,” he said. “I...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

‘This is really frightening’: 9/11 survivor condemns Marjorie Taylor Greene’s appointment to homeland security committee

A 9/11 survivor has condemned the appointment of Majorie Taylor Greene to a key House security committee – pointing out the Republican congresswoman long denied the attacks happened and instead peddled wild conspiracy theories.Republicans said the Georgia congresswoman, who two years ago was stripped of committee assignments by Democrats after she spread QAnon conspiracies and falsely questioned the legitimacy of the 2020 election, would join the House of Representatives’ Homeland Security Committee.The committee has typically played a key role in acting as a safeguard on matters of national security, and the appointment of Ms Greene was widely seen as her...
GEORGIA STATE
New Jersey Globe

Smith named chairman of Congressional-Executive Commission on China

Pledging to ‘ramp up scrutiny of those who are aiding and abetting the Communist regime,” Rep. Christopher Smith (R-Manchester) will serve as chairman of Congressional-Executive Commission on China. “Now more than ever, we must boldly stand up to the Chinese Communist Party and its ultimate desire for global...
New Jersey Globe

Republicans settle on likely Senate candidate in LD14

As Republicans work to expand their minority in the New Jersey Legislature and possibly even turn it into a majority, one place where they’ll need to run a strong campaign this year is the 14th legislative district, a Democratic-leaning district based in the suburbs of Mercer and Middlesex Counties.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ

